California inflation relief checks coming to over 20 million people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California will begin sending inflation relief checks starting in October. The Middle Class Tax Refund will send payments to over 20 million Californians.

People will receive between $200 to $1,050 based on factors such as their yearly income, dependants and marital status.

To see how much you will receive, click here.

Payments will be sent through direct deposit or a prepaid debit card.

