California State

California inflation relief checks coming to over 20 million people

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vRw3_0hvE10BU00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California will begin sending inflation relief checks starting in October. The Middle Class Tax Refund will send payments to over 20 million Californians.

People will receive between $200 to $1,050 based on factors such as their yearly income, dependants and marital status.

Payments will be sent through direct deposit or a prepaid debit card.

The post California inflation relief checks coming to over 20 million people appeared first on KION546 .

IN THIS ARTICLE
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

