Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in OhioTravel Maven
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
ashlandsource.com
Wooster man hurt after flipped tanker closes U.S. 30 in Ashland & Wayne counties
At 12:56 p.m., ODOT issued the following press release: US 30 eastbound, at S Elyria Rd, has one lane open to traffic. US 30 westbound still remains closed to traffic. Crews are still working to clear the incident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the area and to seek an alternate route.
ashlandsource.com
Josh Turner & Monster Trucks: What to expect at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — In 2021, the Ashland County Fair attracted almost 70,000 people. County Fair Office Manager Cathy Rice wants that number higher this year. "So we're hoping to go back up into the 90,000s this year, which would be terrific. We're hearing it's supposed to be good weather," she said.
ashlandsource.com
How many tires has Ashland County Solid Waste District thrown away since August?
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Solid Waste District disposed of more than 5,000 agricultural tires at its last event, according to district numbers. Jim Skora, the solid waste district manager, gave the Ashland County Board of Commissioners an update on the county’s overall recycling program on Thursday, along with a tally on farm equipment tires that were collected in late August as part of its event at the fairgrounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Juvenile Court offers warrant amnesty day Sept. 23
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division, will be conducting a warrant amnesty day on Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. On that day, any person with an outstanding bench warrant relating to a child support case may come to the Court, without fear of arrest, and the Court will address the existing bench warrant and the underlying child support case.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Elks Use Grant to Help Police Division
ASHLAND — The Ashland Elks Lodge #1360 recently utilized the Ohio Elks Association Community Service Grant to purchase a new TV for the Ashland City Police Division. Previously the Police Division was using a TV from 2009 with very low resolution.
ashlandsource.com
Arrows look to get back in OCC title chase
ASHLAND — The race for an Ohio Cardinal Conference championship is a marathon, not a sprint. Ashland will look to regain its footing Friday against visiting Mount Vernon after stumbling out of the blocks last week. The Arrows managed only 203 total yards against a stout New Philadelphia defense in a 15-7 loss to the Quakers.
ashlandsource.com
No quarter given: Fredericktown puts down Mt. Gilead
Fredericktown's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Gilead 43-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown opened with a 21-14 advantage over Mt. Gilead through the first quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
ashlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Bellevue posts stop sign on Start's offense
Bellevue's defense was a brick wall that stopped Start cold, resulting in a 46-0 victory in Ohio high school football on September 16. Bellevue darted in front of Start 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Over and out: Highland punches through Pleasant
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Highland put away Pleasant 45-6 during this Ohio football game. Highland moved in front of Pleasant 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Schools shine on new state report cards
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools met or exceeded the state's standards in four out of five ranked categories on the Ohio Department of Education's newly released Ohio School Report Cards. Every year, the Ohio Department of Education compiles data from school districts and divides it into six categories: achievement,...
ashlandsource.com
Drew Burge's campaign finances draw largely from Democratic PAC
ASHLAND — Democrat Drew Burge of Brunswick has raised more than $3,629 — the majority of which came from a Political Action Committee — for his bid for the 67th Ohio House District, according to campaign finance data. In less than eight weeks, Burge takes on Republican...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com
Carey sets early tone to dominate Buckeye Central
It was Carey who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Buckeye Central 48-7 on September 16 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Carey a 14-0 lead over Buckeye Central.
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork routs Galion
Clear Fork's river of points eventually washed away Galion in a 36-10 cavalcade during this Ohio football game. Clear Fork moved in front of Galion 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Gallery: Mt. Vernon Vs Ashland
Ashland defeated Mt. Vernon, 53-7, Friday night at Community Stadium in Ashland. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
ashlandsource.com
East Knox survives taut tilt with Cardington-Lincoln
East Knox finally found a way to top Cardington-Lincoln 14-7 in Ohio high school football on September 16. The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Pirates at halftime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ashlandsource.com
Manhattan Short Film Festival set for Galion Community Theatre; You be the judge
GALION -- Film lovers in Galion will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world from Sept. 22 through Oct. 2 when the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at Galion Community Theatre. Showtimes are Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.
ashlandsource.com
Crestview student among Ashbrook Scholar Award winners
ASHLAND – The Ashbrook Scholar Program is a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history, or economics at Ashland University that includes an annual scholarship awarded solely on merit to the most promising students. The following students in the north central Ohio area have been awarded a...
ashlandsource.com
Falcons fly over Chippewa in road romp
DOYLESTOWN -- Hillsdale scored early and often to roar past Chippewa 47-14 in a Wayne County Athletic League contest on Friday night. Quarterback Jake Hoverstock accounted for five touchdowns, rushing and passing, to lead the Falcons.
ashlandsource.com
Willard uses explosive start to detonate Lakota
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Willard, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Lakota 41-31 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16. Willard opened with a 12-0 advantage over Lakota through the first quarter.
Comments / 0