ASHLAND — The Ashland County Solid Waste District disposed of more than 5,000 agricultural tires at its last event, according to district numbers. Jim Skora, the solid waste district manager, gave the Ashland County Board of Commissioners an update on the county’s overall recycling program on Thursday, along with a tally on farm equipment tires that were collected in late August as part of its event at the fairgrounds.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO