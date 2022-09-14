ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

ashlandsource.com

WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county

ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

How many tires has Ashland County Solid Waste District thrown away since August?

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Solid Waste District disposed of more than 5,000 agricultural tires at its last event, according to district numbers. Jim Skora, the solid waste district manager, gave the Ashland County Board of Commissioners an update on the county’s overall recycling program on Thursday, along with a tally on farm equipment tires that were collected in late August as part of its event at the fairgrounds.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Ashland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Juvenile Court offers warrant amnesty day Sept. 23

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division, will be conducting a warrant amnesty day on Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. On that day, any person with an outstanding bench warrant relating to a child support case may come to the Court, without fear of arrest, and the Court will address the existing bench warrant and the underlying child support case.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Elks Use Grant to Help Police Division

ASHLAND — The Ashland Elks Lodge #1360 recently utilized the Ohio Elks Association Community Service Grant to purchase a new TV for the Ashland City Police Division. Previously the Police Division was using a TV from 2009 with very low resolution.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Arrows look to get back in OCC title chase

ASHLAND — The race for an Ohio Cardinal Conference championship is a marathon, not a sprint. Ashland will look to regain its footing Friday against visiting Mount Vernon after stumbling out of the blocks last week. The Arrows managed only 203 total yards against a stout New Philadelphia defense in a 15-7 loss to the Quakers.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

No quarter given: Fredericktown puts down Mt. Gilead

Fredericktown's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Gilead 43-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown opened with a 21-14 advantage over Mt. Gilead through the first quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Person
Jason Gardner
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Schools shine on new state report cards

ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools met or exceeded the state's standards in four out of five ranked categories on the Ohio Department of Education's newly released Ohio School Report Cards. Every year, the Ohio Department of Education compiles data from school districts and divides it into six categories: achievement,...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Drew Burge's campaign finances draw largely from Democratic PAC

ASHLAND — Democrat Drew Burge of Brunswick has raised more than $3,629 — the majority of which came from a Political Action Committee — for his bid for the 67th Ohio House District, according to campaign finance data. In less than eight weeks, Burge takes on Republican...
BRUNSWICK, OH
#Murder#West Park#Violent Crime
ashlandsource.com

Carey sets early tone to dominate Buckeye Central

It was Carey who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Buckeye Central 48-7 on September 16 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Carey a 14-0 lead over Buckeye Central.
CAREY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork routs Galion

Clear Fork's river of points eventually washed away Galion in a 36-10 cavalcade during this Ohio football game. Clear Fork moved in front of Galion 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
GALION, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ashlandsource.com

Crestview student among Ashbrook Scholar Award winners

ASHLAND – The Ashbrook Scholar Program is a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history, or economics at Ashland University that includes an annual scholarship awarded solely on merit to the most promising students. The following students in the north central Ohio area have been awarded a...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Falcons fly over Chippewa in road romp

DOYLESTOWN -- Hillsdale scored early and often to roar past Chippewa 47-14 in a Wayne County Athletic League contest on Friday night. Quarterback Jake Hoverstock accounted for five touchdowns, rushing and passing, to lead the Falcons.
DOYLESTOWN, OH
ashlandsource.com

Willard uses explosive start to detonate Lakota

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Willard, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Lakota 41-31 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16. Willard opened with a 12-0 advantage over Lakota through the first quarter.
WILLARD, OH

