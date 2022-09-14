Read full article on original website
Just between friends sale
The Just Between Friends Sale in Grand Rapids is going on now through the 17th. This is their huge fall and winter sale where you can get 50 to 90 percent off retail pricing on kid’s items. There are 215 thousand items that are either new or gently used. The deals are amazing and your dollar last longer at the Just Between Friends sale which is taking place at the former Art Van building on Alpine. You can find more information about the sale here.
Cooling things down at ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize 2022 is upon us and one place you will not want to miss this year is the Ice Castle. There are 13 different artists that will be at the Ice Castle. There also will be interactive pieces that allow you to become an artist. There is live interactive ice sculpting that you can watch and talk to the ice sculptor while they create amazing ice sculptures. There is also a matrix camera that pauses after you jump in and captures the pose that you make. The Ice Castle is located at 289 front street and there is a giant zipper on the side of the building, so it is hard to miss.
Putting art in drive for ArtPrize 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The West Michigan Honda Dealers are taking their ArtPrize entry to a new level and they’re asking for your help. Since 2015, the West Michigan Honda Dealers have been the Official Vehicle of ArtPrize. Once again this year, they’re holding their West Michigan Honda Dealers’ Design and Drive Art Contest!
Why Taste of Cairo in Grand Rapids closed within months
The owners of an Egyptian restaurant that opened in Grand Rapids in June have closed their doors for good. (Sept. 15, 2022)
QPR: How to recognize that someone needs help
A West Michigan counseling organization is working to teach people to 'question, persuade and refer' those who may be struggling with mental health.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s The Us Cafe serves up ‘some of the tastiest comfort food’
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - From sausage breakfast croissants to catfish and smothered potatoes, The Us Cafe provides a space where the community can gather and enjoy comfort cooking and a fresh pouring of roasted coffee. Owner Kaja Thornton-Hunter opened The Us Cafe, previously known as The Business Cafe at Barney...
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 79-Unit Azpira Place of Breton in Kentwood, Michigan
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Azpira Place of Breton, a seniors housing community in the Grand Rapids suburb of Kentwood. The community was built in 2001 and features 67 assisted living and 12 memory care units. The seller acquired the property...
Grand Haven’s 1st recreational marijuana shop set to open
New Standard Cannabis is preparing for a grand opening this weekend, the first in the city — and just the third in Ottawa County — to sell marijuana recreationally.
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
“Fusion” increases the power of the piazza
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) ArtPrize 2022 is underway at venues across West Michigan. Over the years, there have been big, bright and unique pieces and experiences and Fusion at Studio Park is no different. FUSION harnesses the energy of the stars and surrounding environment into a truly extraordinary, dynamic spectacle...
Another Lansing Restaurant is Closing Its Doors for the Last Time
Facebook is good for connecting with friends and family as well as finding out what's going on in your community. It can also be a source of news and information. In this case, it's the latter. According to the rumblings on Facebook, Buddy's Pizza on the west side is going...
Muskegon beagle who was 96 pounds sheds 20 since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Six weeks ago, 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced you to a nearly 100-pound beagle rescued in Muskegon County. He's since been adopted and has lost about 20 pounds. Rolo was originally rescued from a Muskegon County home after being found in a neglectful situation. He...
Meet the Artists: Beau Fairman's "Unzipped, Unveiling the Ice Castle!"
A large zipper sits on the size of a building downtown Grand Rapids for an ArtPrize piece. (Sept. 16, 2022) Meet the Artists: Beau Fairman’s “Unzipped, Unveiling …. News 8 crew goes ‘Over The Edge’ to support Easterseals …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 091722.
Meet the Artists: Homayra Adiba and The Luggage
The Luggage by Homayra Adiba is on display at Hyatt Place Grand Rapids Downtown for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 16, 2022) ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists: Steve at Work by Steve Gathard. Fundraisers to rappel down Bridgewater Place. Meet the Artists:...
Meet the Artists: Amy Hamby and Paper in Bloom
Paper in Bloom by Amy Hamby is displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 16, 2022) ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists: ’28th and Havana’ by Jon Vander …. ArtPrize exhibit aims to change homeless...
‘Game changing’ program at Godwin Heights teaches personal responsibility
‘Game changing’ program at Godwin Heights teaches …. Dad after 7-year-old ODs: ‘It’s tough every day’. Ask Ellen: What is the difference between astronomical …. Keith Urban ‘looking forward’ to playing at Van Andel. Why Taste of Cairo in Grand Rapids closed within …. Has...
ArtPrize exhibit aims to change homeless stereotypes
One ArtPrize exhibit is sponsored by Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids’ Heartside District. The exhibit invites you to walk in the shoes of the homeless. (Sept. 16, 2022)
Ask Ellen: What is the difference between astronomical fall and meteorological fall?
Ask Ellen: What is the difference between astronomical …. Keith Urban ‘looking forward’ to playing at Van Andel. Why Taste of Cairo in Grand Rapids closed within …. Has COVID-19, part shortages changed how we buy cars?. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 091522. GR Chamber launches center...
