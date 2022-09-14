GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize 2022 is upon us and one place you will not want to miss this year is the Ice Castle. There are 13 different artists that will be at the Ice Castle. There also will be interactive pieces that allow you to become an artist. There is live interactive ice sculpting that you can watch and talk to the ice sculptor while they create amazing ice sculptures. There is also a matrix camera that pauses after you jump in and captures the pose that you make. The Ice Castle is located at 289 front street and there is a giant zipper on the side of the building, so it is hard to miss.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO