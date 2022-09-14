ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Just between friends sale

The Just Between Friends Sale in Grand Rapids is going on now through the 17th. This is their huge fall and winter sale where you can get 50 to 90 percent off retail pricing on kid’s items. There are 215 thousand items that are either new or gently used. The deals are amazing and your dollar last longer at the Just Between Friends sale which is taking place at the former Art Van building on Alpine. You can find more information about the sale here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Cooling things down at ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize 2022 is upon us and one place you will not want to miss this year is the Ice Castle. There are 13 different artists that will be at the Ice Castle. There also will be interactive pieces that allow you to become an artist. There is live interactive ice sculpting that you can watch and talk to the ice sculptor while they create amazing ice sculptures. There is also a matrix camera that pauses after you jump in and captures the pose that you make. The Ice Castle is located at 289 front street and there is a giant zipper on the side of the building, so it is hard to miss.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Putting art in drive for ArtPrize 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The West Michigan Honda Dealers are taking their ArtPrize entry to a new level and they’re asking for your help. Since 2015, the West Michigan Honda Dealers have been the Official Vehicle of ArtPrize. Once again this year, they’re holding their West Michigan Honda Dealers’ Design and Drive Art Contest!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Downsize#Travel Destinations#Rockford Model
Mix 95.7FM

Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

“Fusion” increases the power of the piazza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) ArtPrize 2022 is underway at venues across West Michigan. Over the years, there have been big, bright and unique pieces and experiences and Fusion at Studio Park is no different. FUSION harnesses the energy of the stars and surrounding environment into a truly extraordinary, dynamic spectacle...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WOOD

Meet the Artists: Homayra Adiba and The Luggage

The Luggage by Homayra Adiba is on display at Hyatt Place Grand Rapids Downtown for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 16, 2022) ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists: Steve at Work by Steve Gathard. Fundraisers to rappel down Bridgewater Place. Meet the Artists:...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Meet the Artists: Amy Hamby and Paper in Bloom

Paper in Bloom by Amy Hamby is displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 16, 2022) ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists: ’28th and Havana’ by Jon Vander …. ArtPrize exhibit aims to change homeless...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy