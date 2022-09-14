ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Hit-and-run, drunken-driving arrests reported by local police

Morgan City police made a hit-and-run arrest, and Berwick officers booked a man on a drunken-driving charge early Wednesday. St. Mary Parish deputies accused a man of obscenity Tuesday after an incident at a local business. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
MORGAN CITY, LA
NEW IBERIA: Roundabouts Coming Up Near Highway 90

More roundabouts for Acadiana, this time in New Iberia. KATC TV3 is reporting that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began work this week on two brand new roundabouts in Iberia Parish. The roundabouts will be built on either side of Highway 90 at its intersection with Louisiana Highway...
NEW IBERIA, LA
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
ROBERT STACKHOUSE

Robert Stackhouse, 94, a native and resident of Berwick, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church in Berwick. Burial will be in Berwick Cemetery. He is survived by a...
BERWICK, LA
Wheel House for Sept. 16

Sponsored by VFW Post 4222 Auxiliary 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Joe’s Boots, Seventh Street, Morgan City. Proceeds benefit veterans’ families. Live On Stage and Morgan City Live, Community Concert Association of Morgan City host pop vocal trio, Divas3, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. They will perform hits by famous female singers in music history. Tickets, $25, adults; $5, students K-12; and season tickets ($45, adults; $10, students) for 2022-23 concert season available online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide

Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
THIBODAUX, LA
Detectives seize 24 guns in St. Amant drug bust

ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Tuesday after a search at a St. Amant home led to the seizure of guns and drugs. The search of a Robin Trail Road home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 yielded the seizure of 24 guns and multiple drugs, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Detectives arrested Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.
SAINT AMANT, LA
ANDRE PIERE MOLO

Andre Pierre Molo, 52, a native of Los Angeles and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at University Medical Center in New Orleans. Visitation was Saturday at Church of Christ in Morgan City. He is survived by his mother, Paula Singleton of Morgan City; a son, Andre...
MORGAN CITY, LA

