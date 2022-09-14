Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Hit-and-run, drunken-driving arrests reported by local police
Morgan City police made a hit-and-run arrest, and Berwick officers booked a man on a drunken-driving charge early Wednesday. St. Mary Parish deputies accused a man of obscenity Tuesday after an incident at a local business. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
New Iberia man killed in St. Landry Parish crash
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's told KATC, deputies responded to a call regarding an overturned 18-wheeler Friday morning.
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
NEW IBERIA: Roundabouts Coming Up Near Highway 90
More roundabouts for Acadiana, this time in New Iberia. KATC TV3 is reporting that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began work this week on two brand new roundabouts in Iberia Parish. The roundabouts will be built on either side of Highway 90 at its intersection with Louisiana Highway...
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
brproud.com
Local resident warning public after truck stolen from gas station with no key fob inside
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Dani Gotti recently made a stop at a RaceTrac on LA-22. The local resident drove there in a 2019 GMC Terrain SLT on Monday, September 12. Gotti would not leave there in the truck and in the process learned a valuable lesson about how the key fob works.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex
Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
New Iberia man charged after seizure of quarter-sized rock of heroin, handgun
A New Iberia man was arrested in Assumption Parish after allegedly failing to appear in court on previous drugs charges going back to April 2022.
stmarynow.com
ROBERT STACKHOUSE
Robert Stackhouse, 94, a native and resident of Berwick, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church in Berwick. Burial will be in Berwick Cemetery. He is survived by a...
stmarynow.com
Wheel House for Sept. 16
Sponsored by VFW Post 4222 Auxiliary 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Joe’s Boots, Seventh Street, Morgan City. Proceeds benefit veterans’ families. Live On Stage and Morgan City Live, Community Concert Association of Morgan City host pop vocal trio, Divas3, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. They will perform hits by famous female singers in music history. Tickets, $25, adults; $5, students K-12; and season tickets ($45, adults; $10, students) for 2022-23 concert season available online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.
theadvocate.com
Train, 18-wheeler, collide in Donaldsonville; road closure could last hours
A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Donaldsonville on Thursday, closing the intersection of La. 70 and La. 3089, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, but the railroad crossing was closed for several hours and reopened Thursday afternoon, the office said in a Facebook post. The...
New Iberia residents push back against railroad crossing closure
The people of one New Iberia neighborhood are searching for answers after learning that a railroad crossing leading into their neighborhood could be closing
louisianaradionetwork.com
Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide
Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
fox8live.com
‘It needs to stop;’ Crimes involving juveniles on the rise in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Thibodaux are bringing a rising crime problem to the surface. Officials say the number of crimes involving young teens is on the rise in the relatively quiet Lafourche...
houmatimes.com
VIDEO: Man wanted for questioning in fire investigation at local storage unit
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a fire investigation, at a local Terrebonne based storage facility. On August 26, 2022, the Schriever Fire Department was dispatched to a working fire of a local storage facility,...
brproud.com
Detectives seize 24 guns in St. Amant drug bust
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Tuesday after a search at a St. Amant home led to the seizure of guns and drugs. The search of a Robin Trail Road home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 yielded the seizure of 24 guns and multiple drugs, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Detectives arrested Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.
Acadiana's "most wanted" fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
After a high-speed chase through two parishes, a man described by law enforcement as one of Acadiana's "most wanted" fugitives has been arrested.
stmarynow.com
ANDRE PIERE MOLO
Andre Pierre Molo, 52, a native of Los Angeles and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at University Medical Center in New Orleans. Visitation was Saturday at Church of Christ in Morgan City. He is survived by his mother, Paula Singleton of Morgan City; a son, Andre...
