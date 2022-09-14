Read full article on original website
RLCJ Cooke
2d ago
I wish the new market the best of luck. Start off immediately controlling the stealing. Companies can't continue suffering the lose. Good Luck
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Inside Indiana Business
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility
A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:
Whitestown's SHEIN facility bringing hundreds of jobs, $175 million economic impact
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The planned SHEIN plant in Whitestown will generate around $175 million a year and create more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022. That's according to a new study by Kyle Anderson, an economist and professor with IU's Kelley School of Business. SHEIN is an...
Inside Indiana Business
Brownsburg opens access road to raceway, business park
A new access road connecting a 47-acre business park that is under development and Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg to Ronald Reagan Parkway is now open. Town leaders were joined this week by raceway officials and representatives of the engineering companies to hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for Raceway Boulevard. The...
Current Publishing
Italian manufacturing company to bring 500-plus jobs to Fishers
The city of Fishers announced Sept. 14 the expansion of Italian manufacturing company, Stevanato Group. Last June, the Stevanato Group announced plans to build a 200,000 square foot, $140 million facility at the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park. Earlier this year, Stevanato executives approached the City of Fishers about...
Indiana Small Business Expo prepares to welcome hundreds of entrepreneurs
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Small Business Expo is back in downtown Indianapolis this week, and it's free. A few hundred entrepreneurs have already registered for a day of networking and workshops, but organizers say there's room for plenty more. Kelly Sparks has been working to revitalize the expo for...
Inside Indiana Business
Property tax credit of up to $150 set for homeowners in 2023
A property tax credit that will give Indianapolis homeowners up to $150 off their spring bills has passed unanimously through the Indianapolis City-County Council and received the mayor’s signature. Under the $27 million allocation, those with property valued under $250,000 will receive a $150 tax credit. Those with property...
Broad Ripple business owners voice safety concerns during IMPD public safety walk
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders are fighting to improve gun violence problems plaguing the Broad Ripple area. Community leaders and police spent time in the community Wednesday afternoon, speaking to business owners and residents who were voicing their concerns over safety issues in the popular neighborhood. Throughout the day, Broad...
WTHR
Brownsburg fire community safety day
We've got a look ahead to a family friendly event happening this weekend in Brownsburg. The event will take place Sunday, from 11-3 p.m.
Property tax relief program promises $100 or more to most Marion County homeowners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined city leaders Thursday to sign property tax relief for Marion County homeowners. The proposal was approved unanimously by the full City-County Council Monday night. “Today, the City of Indianapolis provides a measure of relief targeted primarily at the homeowners facing challenges around...
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue — a couple blocks south of Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street. Officers did not find anyone at […]
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot Friday morning on the city's northeast side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5600 block of Brendan Way West Drive, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465, around 3:15 a.m. Police arrived and found...
Indy Fuel plans move to Fishers as part of $550M expansion to Fishers District; 8,500 seat event center in the works
FISHERS, Ind. — A $550 million dollar expansion will make Fishers the new home of the Indy Fuel as a new 8,500-seat event center is being planned in the Fishers District. The city of Fishers says the development will be located east of I-69 between 106th and 116th Streets southeast of IKEA. Once completed, the […]
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this week
Chick-fil-A is coming to town! The newest location of the popular chicken sandwich restaurant in Indiana will have its grand opening this week. if you're in the mood for some delicious Chick-fil-A, then you're in luck because their newest Indiana location just opened its doors.
Dozens of artists participating in 'Carmel on Canvas'
CARMEL, Ind. — There was beautiful weather Friday for the nearly 60 artists participating in the kickoff of the "Carmel on Canvas" event, which continues through the weekend. Artists are painting Carmel scenes that you can buy at an exhibit Sunday afternoon. It's also a competition and judges choose...
1 killed in northwest Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5100 block of Winterberry Drive, near 56th Street and Georgetown Road, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a male victim who had apparently been shot.
nomadlawyer.org
Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
What's the Deal: Is it a good time to consider bonds, CDs?
INDIANAPOLIS — This could be a good time to shop around your savings account and look at investments like bonds or certificates of deposit. Right now, we're seeing high-yield savings accounts pay 2% or more, and some CDs paying 3%. Wells Fargo settles lawsuit. On the topic of banks,...
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
LIST: Hispanic Heritage Month events in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sept. 15 — the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. The 30-day period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 celebrates the history, culture and contributions of American citizens whose...
