dailyhodl.com

Web3 Games and Metaverse Projects Have Attracted Nearly $750,000,000 in Investments Since August: DappRadar

A new DappRadar report says investment in blockchain gaming and metaverse projects is going strong with major investors sinking big money into the crypto subsectors. According to the data acquisition and analysis firm, Web3 gaming and metaverse projects have collected $748 million in investments since August despite the general downturn in the crypto space.
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

Grayscale Says It May Sell ETHW Stash, Distribute Value to Ethereum Fund Investors

The asset manager today filed a “distribution of rights” declaration with the SEC regarding its holdings of the forked Ethereum coins. Grayscale today said in a press release and SEC filing that it plans to claim and hold onto the rights to new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens born out of the Ethereum fork following the merge—and may sell these tokens and distribute the value to investors in the future.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership

According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Data Management#Linus Business#Web3 Investment#Blockchain Vc
bitcoinist.com

6 Binance new listings for huge bear market gains

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, hosting over 600 tradable cryptocurrencies on its platform. This guide will cover the 6 new Binance listings for huge bear market gains in 2022. Best 6 Binance New Listings for Huge Bear Market Gains. The sections below provide an...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
International Business Times

'A 51% Attack On ETH 2.0 Has Already Happened,' Hedge Fund Partner Claims

Jason Williams, one of the founding partners of the hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital Assets, has a contentious claim about the upcoming Ethereum Merge. "A 51% attack on ETH 2.0 has already happened," Williams said in a tweet Tuesday. "A small group of early insiders and founders already control more than 51% of stakeable ETH."
MARKETS
u.today

Chiliz (CHZ) at Top of Crypto Market with 8.2% Growth, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

XPOP Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XPOP on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XPOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, XPOP aims to change the...
GAMBLING
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder

Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Best Startup Investment Platforms for the Everyday Investor

Diversifying your assets often means escaping the stock market. This diversification can look like a lot of things, including real estate investing, vending machine ownership, and — yes — even startup investing. Article continues below advertisement. While you don’t have to have a full-blown venture capital (VC) firm...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Citadel, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Launched Crypto Exchange EDX Markets

EDXM was created as a fully independent entity backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, and others. A group of leading venture capital firms and broker-dealers announced the creation of the cryptocurrency platform – EDX Markets (EDXM). The launch received support from giant finance players, including Citadel...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs

What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
MARKETS

