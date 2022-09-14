Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a $16,000,000,000,000 Blockchain Opportunity for 2030, According to Consulting Giant BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) believes that blockchain technology presents a massive business opportunity by 2030. The global consulting giant says in a new report that “on-chain asset tokenization” can help address the challenge posed by asset illiquidity. According to Boston Consulting Group, the value of tokenized assets worldwide...
dailyhodl.com
Web3 Games and Metaverse Projects Have Attracted Nearly $750,000,000 in Investments Since August: DappRadar
A new DappRadar report says investment in blockchain gaming and metaverse projects is going strong with major investors sinking big money into the crypto subsectors. According to the data acquisition and analysis firm, Web3 gaming and metaverse projects have collected $748 million in investments since August despite the general downturn in the crypto space.
decrypt.co
Grayscale Says It May Sell ETHW Stash, Distribute Value to Ethereum Fund Investors
The asset manager today filed a “distribution of rights” declaration with the SEC regarding its holdings of the forked Ethereum coins. Grayscale today said in a press release and SEC filing that it plans to claim and hold onto the rights to new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens born out of the Ethereum fork following the merge—and may sell these tokens and distribute the value to investors in the future.
bitcoinist.com
Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership
According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
$20 billion Figma deal is a historic coup for startup investors in an otherwise miserable year
Just over a year after raising money at a $10 billion valuation, Figma is getting bought by twice that price by Adobe. Shares of Adobe plunged on the deal, which valued Figma at roughly 50 times annualized recurring revenue. Figma's top venture firms are each poised to make over $1...
bitcoinist.com
6 Binance new listings for huge bear market gains
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, hosting over 600 tradable cryptocurrencies on its platform. This guide will cover the 6 new Binance listings for huge bear market gains in 2022. Best 6 Binance New Listings for Huge Bear Market Gains. The sections below provide an...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Launches ‘Audacious’ Revival Plan for Bankrupt Crypto Firm: Report
The CEO of Celsius Network is reportedly discussing a new project that may help rebuild the bankrupt crypto lending platform. According to a new report from The New York Times, Alex Mashinsky presented the “audacious plan” called Kelvin to revive Celsius months after the troubled company filed for bankruptcy in July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Will Introduce Something Magical After the Merge, Says Macro Guru Raoul Pal – Here’s What He Means
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal says that Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to proof-of-stake will bring something “magical” to the top smart contract platform. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, the macro guru says that investors will flock to Ethereum after it transitions because yield will be introduced to the protocol.
Coinbase employees and Ethereum backers sue U.S. Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions
Six users of Tornado Cash, a popular decentralized cryptocurrency service, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Treasury Department, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and other officials over their decision to slap sanctions on the service in August. The outcome of the case, which turns on the novel legal question...
International Business Times
'A 51% Attack On ETH 2.0 Has Already Happened,' Hedge Fund Partner Claims
Jason Williams, one of the founding partners of the hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital Assets, has a contentious claim about the upcoming Ethereum Merge. "A 51% attack on ETH 2.0 has already happened," Williams said in a tweet Tuesday. "A small group of early insiders and founders already control more than 51% of stakeable ETH."
u.today
Chiliz (CHZ) at Top of Crypto Market with 8.2% Growth, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
XPOP Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XPOP on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XPOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, XPOP aims to change the...
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Just 24 Hours, With Ethereum (ETH) the Most Impacted: Coinglass
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass shows that $288.22 million worth of digital assets have been liquidated in the last 24 hours as the market experiences increased volatility in the wake of Ethereum’s (ETH) merge update. According to CoinGlass, Ethereum is the most affected by the sell-off followed by...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns To Stay Cautious on Bitcoin As Inflation Data Puts Pressure on BTC
A leading crypto analyst is warning his followers about possible Bitcoin (BTC) pitfalls as inflation data puts the pressure on the king crypto. In a new strategy session, crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 768,000 YouTube subscribers that core inflation is accelerating. “With regards to Bitcoin, because I know, mostly,...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder
Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
Peter Thiel's fellowship program has birthed power players worth more than $220 billion collectively, including design software firm Figma that Adobe said it was acquiring for $20 billion
Peter Thiel has been paying young adults for 11 years to drop out of college in exchange for $100,000.
Best Startup Investment Platforms for the Everyday Investor
Diversifying your assets often means escaping the stock market. This diversification can look like a lot of things, including real estate investing, vending machine ownership, and — yes — even startup investing. Article continues below advertisement. While you don’t have to have a full-blown venture capital (VC) firm...
cryptopotato.com
Citadel, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Launched Crypto Exchange EDX Markets
EDXM was created as a fully independent entity backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, and others. A group of leading venture capital firms and broker-dealers announced the creation of the cryptocurrency platform – EDX Markets (EDXM). The launch received support from giant finance players, including Citadel...
dailyhodl.com
Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs
What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
Comments / 0