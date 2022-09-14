ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors

DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?

Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees?

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. broke his silence Tuesday night amid continued speculation and controversy about the fate of his tenure, but many more questions than answers still remain. Along with MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff, Stanley addressed the MSU Faculty Senate during a special virtual meeting Tuesday evening. Both leaders are embroiled in […] The post What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU Professor seeks to find out how we interpret moral understanding from films

When we’re kids, we start to learn the difference between right and wrong. But how much of that development comes from the movies we watch at that age?. A team of researchers that includes a Michigan State University professor is trying to answer that question through a three-year interdisciplinary study funded by a $1 million grant from the Art Seeking Understanding initiative of the Templeton Religion Trust.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

City of Lansing hosts Mexican Independence Day celebration

The city of Lansing is honoring Mexican Independence Day this Friday. The event is part of the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. The city will host food and entertainment downtown at City Hall. Mexican Independence Day celebrates the beginning of the independence movement for the country which began with...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU student goes viral after finding unidentified substance in Subway sandwich

On Sept. 7, senior Kelsey Coyne purchased a sub sandwich, a bag of chips and a drink from Subway on Grand River Ave in East Lansing. When she walked back to her car, she took a bite of her sandwich and noticed a "foul" smell. She attributed the smell to the parking lot she was in and decided to continue eating at home. When she realized that the smell had followed her home, she noticed a brown substance on the wrapping paper of her sandwich, which she said might have been feces. "I first just sat back and stared at...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Are you a COVID-19 ‘super-dodger’?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With some experts saying we are at the tail end of the pandemic, some are wondering whether they are a COVID-19 “super-dodger.”. By this point, many Americans have had the virus at least once but, for some, they’ve never felt any symptoms or tested positive for the virus despite being exposed multiple times.
SAGINAW, MI

