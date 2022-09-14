On Sept. 7, senior Kelsey Coyne purchased a sub sandwich, a bag of chips and a drink from Subway on Grand River Ave in East Lansing. When she walked back to her car, she took a bite of her sandwich and noticed a "foul" smell. She attributed the smell to the parking lot she was in and decided to continue eating at home. When she realized that the smell had followed her home, she noticed a brown substance on the wrapping paper of her sandwich, which she said might have been feces. "I first just sat back and stared at...

