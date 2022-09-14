Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors
DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
Michigan Daily
What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?
Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
Saginaw county superintendents respond to state-wide third-grade reading levels
SAGINAW, MI—School is back in session and many students are back in classrooms. Many of them, though, may have more of an uphill battle than others according to data released by the State of Michigan. Numbers released by MISchoolData on M-STEP testing showed across Saginaw County, nearly two-thirds of...
WILX-TV
East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
WILX-TV
Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees?
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. broke his silence Tuesday night amid continued speculation and controversy about the fate of his tenure, but many more questions than answers still remain. Along with MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff, Stanley addressed the MSU Faculty Senate during a special virtual meeting Tuesday evening. Both leaders are embroiled in […] The post What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University’s president breaks silence on controversy
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s president broke his silence on the controversy and said he stands by the decisions and actions he’s taken, which has the Board of Trustees to the point they asked him to retire early. The faculty heard from Samuel Stanley Tuesday,...
wkar.org
MSU Professor seeks to find out how we interpret moral understanding from films
When we’re kids, we start to learn the difference between right and wrong. But how much of that development comes from the movies we watch at that age?. A team of researchers that includes a Michigan State University professor is trying to answer that question through a three-year interdisciplinary study funded by a $1 million grant from the Art Seeking Understanding initiative of the Templeton Religion Trust.
Lansing police investigating a hit and run
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a hit and run.
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
wkar.org
Tri-County study aims for unified vision for a more attractive Michigan Avenue
The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission is working on a study as part of an ongoing effort to develop Michigan Avenue. The goal is to create a more unified vision of the corridor as it runs between downtown Lansing and downtown East Lansing. The commission is using previous completed studies to...
Unemployed adults offered tuition-free cybersecurity training for in-demand jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A nonprofit is launching a new training program that provides Kent County adults with a tuition-free pathway to a career in cybersecurity, a high-paying field where demand is growing. The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) in Grand Rapids new cybersecurity training pathway...
wkar.org
City of Lansing hosts Mexican Independence Day celebration
The city of Lansing is honoring Mexican Independence Day this Friday. The event is part of the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. The city will host food and entertainment downtown at City Hall. Mexican Independence Day celebrates the beginning of the independence movement for the country which began with...
Men arrested in Sept. 13 Lansing homicide
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of a man
MSU student goes viral after finding unidentified substance in Subway sandwich
On Sept. 7, senior Kelsey Coyne purchased a sub sandwich, a bag of chips and a drink from Subway on Grand River Ave in East Lansing. When she walked back to her car, she took a bite of her sandwich and noticed a "foul" smell. She attributed the smell to the parking lot she was in and decided to continue eating at home. When she realized that the smell had followed her home, she noticed a brown substance on the wrapping paper of her sandwich, which she said might have been feces. "I first just sat back and stared at...
WNEM
Are you a COVID-19 ‘super-dodger’?
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With some experts saying we are at the tail end of the pandemic, some are wondering whether they are a COVID-19 “super-dodger.”. By this point, many Americans have had the virus at least once but, for some, they’ve never felt any symptoms or tested positive for the virus despite being exposed multiple times.
