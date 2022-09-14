Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society hosting Buddy Walk next month
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society as they unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2022 Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support for people with developmental disabilities, take the first step and donate or register today! Help spread the word; all are welcome for a day of celebration! The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Community Spirit Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is getting ready for the 2022 Community Spirit Day event. This is the second year for the celebration, originated and funded by volunteers from the neighborhoods of Daphmont and Olde Towne Daphne. Thomas Warner and Sandy Robinson stopped by FOX10 News at...
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
utv44.com
Fairhope community helps couple overcome life challenges by building them a house!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a new house going up on Morphey Street in Fairhope. It's on the same lot where a house once stood that Johnny Stewart called home... the only home he ever knew. Watching it come together, says Johnny, is "Mind blowing!" Crystal, Johnny's wife of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dinner & silent auction fundraiser to benefit The Dream Center of Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The first ever dinner & silent auction fundraiser to benefit The Dream Center of Baldwin County is happening this month. Enjoy delicious food while learning more about this vital organization from guest speakers Sheriff Hoss Mack, Pastor Joe Aldrete, and other VIP guests. Bid on fabulous goods and services donated by area businesses, buy raffle tickets for an amazing giveaway, and most importantly, learn how you can make a difference in the lives of at-risk kids in our community! This event is limited to 150 attendees so get your tickets quick!
WALA-TV FOX10
“Men with Style” event promotes cancer awareness
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon interviews Pam Hunter and Sydney Raine about the inaugural event for the Baller Dream Foundation. They are hosting a fashion show called, “Men with Style,” to benefit cancer awareness. If you haven’t purchased your ticket, you should act quickly!...
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
Mobile’s LGBTQ liaisons: No ‘religious liberty’ ordinance coming as focus turns to boosting visibility
Mobile’s two LGBTQ+ liaisons say they received assurance from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office that there are no plans to press ahead with a “religious liberty” ordinance pitched last month by a group of Mobile Baptist Church leaders. Natalie Fox and Michael Tyner, during an LGBTQ...
WALA-TV FOX10
McKenzie Street Florist to host Halloween wreath class
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -McKenzie Street Florist is helping get you in the Halloween spirit with a wreath making class. This class will be $45.00. One of the many fun classes McKenzie Street Florist will have this year in Downtown Foley. You need to call in advance to reserve a space...
apr.org
Workforce needed to keep up with economic growth along Gulf Coast
Finding people to fill thousands of high-paying technical jobs on the Alabama Gulf Coast is a growing challenge. In the upcoming months, companies like Austal, Airbus and Novelis will bring thousands of jobs to the Mobile-Baldwin region. Those people will need to be trained and prepared to work. Gov. Kay...
WALA-TV FOX10
Law enforcement provides active shooter training to Fairhope church
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement provided valuable training to dozens of churchgoers in Fairhope Thursday. People were shown a presentation on how to respond in an active shooter situation. Fairhope Christian Church hosted the free event. They were taught what to do at the first sign of danger, and...
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health Job Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities with AltaPointe Health. Recruitment specialist Tory Kraver joined us on Studio10 with the details on an upcoming AltaPointe Health Job Fair. She says, “The open interviews take place next week at the HR Office 5741...
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds express interest in Alabama medical marijuana licenses
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 18 in Mobile County and 13 in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission. Others are considering the idea. That includes Foley-based Oscity Labs, founded four years ago by former...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting a fun event and fundraiser called ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’. The event is coming up at the zoo on Friday, September 30th. There will be more than 40 different beer tastings, catering by Safari Club restaurants, live entertainment by ‘Grits & Greens’ and meet and greets with animals.
thepulsepensacola.com
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Surging Toward Women Build Fundraising Goal
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is racing towards the finish line for its Ninth Annual Women Build, as over 140 powerful women in the community have already raised $40,000 through various fundraising efforts. Women Build is a Pensacola Habitat for Humanity initiative that brings women together to build another woman’s home...
WPMI
Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned, but it’s different this time. There was a time when a rainy day at Government Plaza was a rainy day IN Government Plaza. Late arrivals to Mobile may not be aware that the atrium at Government Plaza...
WALA-TV FOX10
Candlelight vigil at Battleship park to honor POWs and MIAs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions nationwide took Friday night to honor prisoners of war and those still missing in action. The third Friday of every September is used to honor these service members. Locally, there was a candlelight vigil at Battleship Memorial Park. There are 1,300 servicemembers from World War...
