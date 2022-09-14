ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 17 – Friday September 23, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of September 17 – September 23, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street...
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

2 people seriously injured in wreck on Thompson Bridge Road

Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Friday morning on Thompson Bridge Road in Hall County. The Georgia State Patrol said in a press release troopers were dispatched at about 7:50 a.m. to the accident just north of Price Road. The first vehicle was driving north on Thompson...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Big Texas Valley Road will be closed until further Notice

Floyd County Public Works is actively closing Big Texas Valley Road at Cabin Creek Bridge due to flood damage to the bridge. Big Texas Valley Road will be closed to thru traffic from Huffaker Road to Friday Road until further notice. The official detour will flow from Friday Road to...
CBS 46

Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
