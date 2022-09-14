Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
GA-400 shut down in both directions due to crash in Forsyth County, sheriff's office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 is shut down in both directions due to a crash in Forsyth County Friday night. The Forsyth County Sheriff said northbound traffic is being diverted onto exit 17 in Cumming and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Browns Bridge Road. Authorities are asking drivers...
1 killed in crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road, Fairburn Police say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road Friday evening. Police said both northbound lanes are closed going toward the interstate and one southbound lane is closed going toward Tyrone. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck. Authorities...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 17 – Friday September 23, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of September 17 – September 23, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street...
accesswdun.com
2 people seriously injured in wreck on Thompson Bridge Road
Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Friday morning on Thompson Bridge Road in Hall County. The Georgia State Patrol said in a press release troopers were dispatched at about 7:50 a.m. to the accident just north of Price Road. The first vehicle was driving north on Thompson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Police Body Cam: Shocking Encounters Ep. 7
CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Atlanta's Police take on the most wanted and dangerous criminals in the city. They are part of a special breed of officers called the Titan Unit.
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fairburn (Fairburn, GA)
Officials responded to a multi-vehicle accident that injured five people. The crash happened before Senoia road and involved a tractor-trailer, garbage truck, and other vehicles.
wrganews.com
Big Texas Valley Road will be closed until further Notice
Floyd County Public Works is actively closing Big Texas Valley Road at Cabin Creek Bridge due to flood damage to the bridge. Big Texas Valley Road will be closed to thru traffic from Huffaker Road to Friday Road until further notice. The official detour will flow from Friday Road to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside gas station; 3 shooters on the run
ATLANTA — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting at a busy gas station in southeast Atlanta Thursday morning. Police said the shootings happened on the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road around 10:30 a.m. Police said three men in a red 4-door sedan drove...
After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors
ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
Pedestrian killed on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night in Brookhaven, police say. It happened in front of a shopping center at 3925 Peachtree Road in the city limits. "It appears the pedestrian attempted to cross Peachtree Rd outside the crosswalk and was struck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park
School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale. DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive. When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor...
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DeKalb Police find car partially underneath school bus after crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the accident at Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive in DeKalb County. When officers arrived, they found a car partially underneath the bus. The bus was carrying...
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies looking to identify suspect in Cherokee County auto break-in
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching a suspect accused of breaking and entering a vehicle. Deputies shared a photo of a man and a motorcycle asking for help identifying the suspect. In the photo, the man is wearing a camouflage baseball hat, gray T-shirt, and...
CBS 46
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
Comments / 0