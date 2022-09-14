Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June
Deputies have made an arrest in the Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June of this year, when a15-year-old boy was shot and killed.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Bartow home invasion
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" wanted man who is accused of an armed home invasion in Bartow.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota police arrest three in drug bust
The Sarasota Police Department last week executed a search warrant at a home in an investigation that began after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose there in May. On Sept. 9, officers arrested three people at 1119 40th St. on multiple felony drug charges. Residents filed numerous...
Arrest made in St. Pete murder from February
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made in what the department referred to as the "first homicide of 2022" earlier this year.
fox13news.com
Thief steals truck, spray paints it in failed attempt to conceal it: Bradenton police
BRADENTON, Fla. - Police in Bradenton arrested a man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a hospital, then spray-painting the vehicle in a failed attempt to get away with the crime. Investigators said the 1998 red Chevrolet S10 truck had been reported stolen from Manatee Memorial Hospital on August...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers
In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
iontb.com
Police charge man with murder after shooting a motorist causing a fiery crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested 22 year-old Jaylen Shazell and charged him with 1st Degree Felony Murder for the death of 25 year-old Demond Perry. Investigators determined that Shazell was involved in the pursuit of Perry’s white Infiniti shortly before 3 a.m. on February 12, 2022 when Perry reportedly drove off from a local nightclub.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man arrested for demanding drug money, crushing truck with excavator
A 36-year-old Englewood man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted a woman and wreaked havoc on her vehicle after she couldn’t find money for drugs. Richard Hamilton faces charges of criminal mischief, more than $1,000, domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police reached out to the public earlier this month in hopes someone would recognize a stolen vehicle. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Michigan State sticker and police added the truck had a lot of sentimental value for the owner.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Port Authority officer fired, accused of attempting to meet with a minor
A Port Authority Police Officer is no longer on the job after he got caught up in an undercover sting while out of town. When the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted operation ‘Keystroke’ and the results were quite disturbing. Bill Leeper, a Nassau County sheriff said, “I...
Tampa Teen Trio Arrested After Vehicle Burglary Spree Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a trio of teens linked to multiple overnight auto burglaries. According to police, just before 2 AM on Wednesday, officers responded to the 7500 block of S Kissimmee St after a victim reported seeing multiple
3 teens caught burglarizing cars in Tampa neighborhood, police say
A group of teens linked to several overnight car burglaries in Tampa was arrested early Wednesday, according to authorities.
Police Seeking St. Petersburg Bank Robbery Suspect
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Just before 2:00 pm on Thursday, a man robbed Hancock Whitney Bank, 100 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police say. The suspect was wearing a fedora and light blue
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Needs Information
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Devonte Wilson on an active Warrant for two (2) counts of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, one (1) count of Possession of Cannabis (more than 20 grams) and one (1) count of Possession of Paraphernalia charges. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
Woman attacked inside downtown St. Pete apartment after man sneaks in
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man after he attacked a woman inside her own apartment after sneaking into it while she was away.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week. The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.
WSVN-TV
Man accused of killing 5 in wrong-way crash on Palmetto sued by one of the victim’s family
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman, among four other victims, during a wrong-way wreck is being sued by her family. On Thursday, the family spoke up publicly for the first time to announce they were suing 30-year-old Maiky Simeon, who they said killed Briana Pacalagua during the tragic crash.
Pair arrested as 'family drug business' busted by LCSO
Willie and Pleshette Young, both 41 years old, are charged with trafficking amphetamines. Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were arrested while packaging drugs for sale at their home.
Mysuncoast.com
4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said. First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
