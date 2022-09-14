DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Devonte Wilson on an active Warrant for two (2) counts of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, one (1) count of Possession of Cannabis (more than 20 grams) and one (1) count of Possession of Paraphernalia charges. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

DESOTO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO