Read full article on original website
Related
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
Building Wealth: Shaquille O’Neal Pays For 15 Friends To Earn Master’s Degrees
Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal shared why he paid for several of his friends to earn their master’s degrees during an appearance on the Be Better Off Show. The basketball champion and serial entrepreneur spoke about his principles for building wealth as well as about the power of education during the program on Sept. 5.
NBA・
Comments / 0