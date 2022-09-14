Read full article on original website
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 7: Digging Deep on the beauty of Rocky Gap and taps of 1812 and Cumberland
The seventh day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning and incredible spread from chef Dustin Coldsmith at Rocky Gap Casino and the Lakeside Grille. Just a stunning spot in our incredible state! You need to get to this place. We ventured west and managed to hit two Cumberland taps before finding Deep Creek Lake.
baltimorefishbowl.com
This Baltimore pickle party is kind of a ‘Big Dill’ — and it features Maryland’s own Original Pickle Shot.
If you’re in a pickle about what to do next week, The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to Baltimore with a special homecoming for a Maryland-grown company. Founded and created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, The Original Pickle Shot has expanded distribution across 22 states. Now, it’s making its way back to Maryland as a major sponsor for the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
Maryland Native To Compete For $1 Million Prize On New Season Of 'Survivor'
A Montgomery County native has been announced as a competitor on the newest season of "Survivor". Owen Knight has officially joined the Baka Tribe for the popular show, where the Bethesda native will take his chances to win the $1 million prize, announced the show. The 30-year-old college admissions director...
Return of professional baseball to Hub City anticipated with construction of new downtown stadium
HAGERSTOWN, MD (DC NEWS NOW) — After losing its decades-old minor league baseball franchise, the city of Hagerstown is now ready to play ball. When the Washington Nationals Class A team, the Hagerstown Suns, fell victim to contraction of the farm system, plans for an indoor recreation center were set in motion on the site […]
hyattsvillewire.com
College Park’s Newest Eatery Takes Fries to Another Level
A new eatery in College Park turns fries into the main dish. Started near Los Angeles in 2017, Mr. Fries Man uses French fries as a base for increasingly intense toppings, including chicken, shrimp, steak, crab and even plant-based meat. From there, sauces are added ranging from Ranch dressing to...
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 September 15-18
With yet another stunner of an early fall weekend on tap, it’s the perfect time to stroll around downtown and enjoy all of our fantastic merchants and stellar restaurants. While you’re here, you may want to take a spin to kick of Hispanic Heritage Month with a free salsa lesson and live salsa music! You can also take in a free outdoor barre class, listen to live folk or Jug Funk, a hybrid of blues, funk, jug band and Americana. For the family, the MET is kicking off their new production of Rainbow Fish: The Musical. We can’t wait to see you downtown!
fox5dc.com
9-year-old Prince George’s County boy becomes dirt bike champion
CLINTON, Md. - A 9-year-old boy from Clinton, Maryland is a dirt bike champion!. Steven Green, Jr. began racing after first seeing a friend’s dirt bike at a birthday party. Shortly after, his dad Steven and mom Dominique, bought him his own bike. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "When I...
historynet.com
Can You Help Solve These Gettysburg Photo Mysteries?
The Amos Humiston story resonates like few others from Gettysburg. On July 1, 1863 — Day 1 of the epic, three-day battle — a local resident discovered the body of the 154th New York Infantry sergeant near John Kuhn’s brickyard, north of the town square. The soldier clutched in his hand an image of three children. He carried no identification.
WTOP
Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series
The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland
Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
mocoshow.com
Annual ‘Poolesville Day’ on Saturday, Sept. 17, Will Feature Electric Vehicles, Classic Car Display, 5K Run/Walk and a Parade
A display of electric vehicles, a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, a parade and activities for the entire family will all be part of the free annual “Poolesville Day” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event, which has been celebrated for more than 25 years, will take place in the Whalen Commons area of Poolesville on Fisher Avenue.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 15
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As we move through September, the thrill of beautiful weather beckons everyone to get outside. There are lots of fishing opportunities to be found this week in Maryland waters, from the western mountains to the Atlantic coast, and everywhere in between. Forecast Summary: September 14 –...
First Look: Chesapeake Crab Shack And Bar Wants You To Get Crackin’ On U Street
There are few things more quintessentially Chesapeake than Blue crabs and the Eastern Shore crab houses that peddle them, but for crab lovers who have a hankering for the shellfish but don’t want to make the drive out of town, a new D.C. spot called Chesapeake Crab Shack and Bar is stepping up.
NBC Washington
Violence Breaks Out at High School Football Game in Maryland
Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game was...
WTOP
Big military air show returns this weekend to Joint Base Andrews in Md.
If you like high-flying, daring aerial displays, Joint Base Andrews in Maryland is holding its annual Air & Space Expo this weekend for the first time since 2019. This year’s event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Air Force as its own branch of the military.
mocoshow.com
New Season of CBS’s Survivor to Feature Contestant From MoCo
Owen Knight, originally from Bethesda (now residing in New Orleans), will be a cast member on the upcoming 43rd season of Survivor, which premieres next Wednesday, September 21 at 8pm on CBS. Owen was born in Korea and adopted when he was four months old. He grew up in Bethesda and graduated from Walt Whitman High School in 2010, where he was on both the football and rowing teams. During this time Owen also swam for the Montgomery County Swim League and worked at Bethesda Row’s Georgetown Cupcake. After high school Owen went on to study business administration at Tulane University, where he now works as the Director of Admission Engagement.
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on the Olney Ale House
“For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
