baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 7: Digging Deep on the beauty of Rocky Gap and taps of 1812 and Cumberland

The seventh day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning and incredible spread from chef Dustin Coldsmith at Rocky Gap Casino and the Lakeside Grille. Just a stunning spot in our incredible state! You need to get to this place. We ventured west and managed to hit two Cumberland taps before finding Deep Creek Lake.
CUMBERLAND, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

This Baltimore pickle party is kind of a ‘Big Dill’ — and it features Maryland’s own Original Pickle Shot.

If you’re in a pickle about what to do next week, The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to Baltimore with a special homecoming for a Maryland-grown company. Founded and created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, The Original Pickle Shot has expanded distribution across 22 states. Now, it’s making its way back to Maryland as a major sponsor for the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
hyattsvillewire.com

College Park’s Newest Eatery Takes Fries to Another Level

A new eatery in College Park turns fries into the main dish. Started near Los Angeles in 2017, Mr. Fries Man uses French fries as a base for increasingly intense toppings, including chicken, shrimp, steak, crab and even plant-based meat. From there, sauces are added ranging from Ranch dressing to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 September 15-18

With yet another stunner of an early fall weekend on tap, it’s the perfect time to stroll around downtown and enjoy all of our fantastic merchants and stellar restaurants. While you’re here, you may want to take a spin to kick of Hispanic Heritage Month with a free salsa lesson and live salsa music! You can also take in a free outdoor barre class, listen to live folk or Jug Funk, a hybrid of blues, funk, jug band and Americana. For the family, the MET is kicking off their new production of Rainbow Fish: The Musical. We can’t wait to see you downtown!
fox5dc.com

9-year-old Prince George’s County boy becomes dirt bike champion

CLINTON, Md. - A 9-year-old boy from Clinton, Maryland is a dirt bike champion!. Steven Green, Jr. began racing after first seeing a friend’s dirt bike at a birthday party. Shortly after, his dad Steven and mom Dominique, bought him his own bike. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "When I...
CLINTON, MD
historynet.com

Can You Help Solve These Gettysburg Photo Mysteries?

The Amos Humiston story resonates like few others from Gettysburg. On July 1, 1863 — Day 1 of the epic, three-day battle — a local resident discovered the body of the 154th New York Infantry sergeant near John Kuhn’s brickyard, north of the town square. The soldier clutched in his hand an image of three children. He carried no identification.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WTOP

Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series

The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland

Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Annual ‘Poolesville Day’ on Saturday, Sept. 17, Will Feature Electric Vehicles, Classic Car Display, 5K Run/Walk and a Parade

A display of electric vehicles, a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, a parade and activities for the entire family will all be part of the free annual “Poolesville Day” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event, which has been celebrated for more than 25 years, will take place in the Whalen Commons area of Poolesville on Fisher Avenue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As we move through September, the thrill of beautiful weather beckons everyone to get outside. There are lots of fishing opportunities to be found this week in Maryland waters, from the western mountains to the Atlantic coast, and everywhere in between. Forecast Summary: September 14 –...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Violence Breaks Out at High School Football Game in Maryland

Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game was...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

New Season of CBS’s Survivor to Feature Contestant From MoCo

Owen Knight, originally from Bethesda (now residing in New Orleans), will be a cast member on the upcoming 43rd season of Survivor, which premieres next Wednesday, September 21 at 8pm on CBS. Owen was born in Korea and adopted when he was four months old. He grew up in Bethesda and graduated from Walt Whitman High School in 2010, where he was on both the football and rowing teams. During this time Owen also swam for the Montgomery County Swim League and worked at Bethesda Row’s Georgetown Cupcake. After high school Owen went on to study business administration at Tulane University, where he now works as the Director of Admission Engagement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Latest Update on the Olney Ale House

“For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
OLNEY, MD
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
MARYLAND STATE

