Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Burke struggles early in 2022, can turn the tide against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: The sky is not falling for Buckeyes offenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusmonthly.com
Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OrthoNeuro Physician Martin Taylor
How has the COVID-19 pandemic altered your practice?. We did telemedicine for a few months, but patients needed to be seen in the office, as we perform injection treatments on a regular basis on most of our patients. This includes therapeutic Botox and nerve blocks. What are some of the...
Miami Valley seniors react to potential Social Security increase
"Your heating bill. I've always had high heating bills in the wintertime, so I would say it would help on heating bills," Edwards said.
myspringfieldpaper.com
Mercy Health Now Offering Rheumatology Services
Mercy Health – Springfield is now offering rheumatology services. Patients can now get help with the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis and other diseases of the joints, muscles, and bones. Rheumatologists help diagnose, treat, and manage a broad range of conditions including inflammatory disorders, connective tissue diseases, as well...
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitfairfieldcounty.org
An Autumn Adventure in Fairfield County, Ohio
Autumn is everyone’s favorite season! Fairfield County, only 30 minutes southeast of Columbus, is the perfect place to experience the season. We offer beautiful fall foliage, fresh produce, fall festivals, haunted experiences, outdoor adventures…basically, we have all the sights, tastes, and activities that you can only find in autumn!
WSYX ABC6
Co-workers react to assault of Short North bartender leaving him on life support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Co-workers of a man who is on life support after being sucker punched in a Short North fight said they are shocked at the assault. Friends called Gregory Coleman very popular in the Short North where he was a bartender. The fight happened early on...
Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America
Realtor.com put together a list of the most popular places to buy a house in America.
spectrumnews1.com
Kroger responds to potential worker's union strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Recently the union members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1059 voted to reject the latest tentative agreement offering from Kroger. Following the rejection, the union also voted to authorize a strike, but has not called for one yet. UFCW Local 1079 represents members in 47 counties in central, north-northwest, and south-southeast Ohio, according to its website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Donovan Lewis' mother speaks: 'He should be here right now'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Aug. 30, Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson. Donovan Lewis was shot and killed by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson. Anderson is on administrative leave, BCI is handling the investigation. Lewis' mother calls for change and action. Anderson...
WHIZ
Pearl House Zanesville Preparing for Opening
ZANESVILLE, Oh – After battling several hurdles, Pearl House Zanesville is preparing to welcome residents in. The 34-unit housing building located on 3rd Street, just across from the Fire and Police stations, will assist those seeking substance abuse recovery. The affordable housing community allows residents to live on their...
denisonian.com
Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station
At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
‘A roof over our head:’ Hotels for the homeless at Camp Shameless
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been 18 years since James “Big Baby” Stephens had a roof over his head. The life of the 45-year-old resident of Camp Shameless, a homeless encampment in the Olde Towne East neighborhood, has been riddled with drug addiction, crime, and post-traumatic stress disorder beginning at the age of 6 – […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Affordable Housing in Columbus: Where is the money going? More funding to new program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "We need 54,000 units to kind of catch up to be ready," Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County President Lark Mallory said. "On an annual basis, I believe the number is 14,000 units need to be built on an annual basis, we have not hit that number, so we are behind the eight ball."
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614
Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dr. Cohen celebrates 22 years of service to the community
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — We all can find a song that speaks about how we are feeling, but can you name a song that has helped assist with choosing something that would change your life forever? Dr. Brian Cohen can. A little over 22 years ago, Dr. Cohen chose to become an orthopedic surgeon.
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
Father: Family ‘horrible’ after son assaulted in beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The father of a man in critical condition following an assault outside a Columbus bar said he has not left his son’s hospital room all week. The family of the victim, Greg Coleman Jr., 37, said he is now in the intensive care unit at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical […]
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
Comments / 0