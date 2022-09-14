ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusmonthly.com

Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OrthoNeuro Physician Martin Taylor

How has the COVID-19 pandemic altered your practice?. We did telemedicine for a few months, but patients needed to be seen in the office, as we perform injection treatments on a regular basis on most of our patients. This includes therapeutic Botox and nerve blocks. What are some of the...
myspringfieldpaper.com

Mercy Health Now Offering Rheumatology Services

Mercy Health – Springfield is now offering rheumatology services. Patients can now get help with the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis and other diseases of the joints, muscles, and bones. Rheumatologists help diagnose, treat, and manage a broad range of conditions including inflammatory disorders, connective tissue diseases, as well...
NBC4 Columbus

Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
visitfairfieldcounty.org

An Autumn Adventure in Fairfield County, Ohio

Autumn is everyone’s favorite season! Fairfield County, only 30 minutes southeast of Columbus, is the perfect place to experience the season. We offer beautiful fall foliage, fresh produce, fall festivals, haunted experiences, outdoor adventures…basically, we have all the sights, tastes, and activities that you can only find in autumn!
spectrumnews1.com

Kroger responds to potential worker's union strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Recently the union members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1059 voted to reject the latest tentative agreement offering from Kroger. Following the rejection, the union also voted to authorize a strike, but has not called for one yet. UFCW Local 1079 represents members in 47 counties in central, north-northwest, and south-southeast Ohio, according to its website.
spectrumnews1.com

Donovan Lewis' mother speaks: 'He should be here right now'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Aug. 30, Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson. Donovan Lewis was shot and killed by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson. Anderson is on administrative leave, BCI is handling the investigation. Lewis' mother calls for change and action. Anderson...
WHIZ

Pearl House Zanesville Preparing for Opening

ZANESVILLE, Oh – After battling several hurdles, Pearl House Zanesville is preparing to welcome residents in. The 34-unit housing building located on 3rd Street, just across from the Fire and Police stations, will assist those seeking substance abuse recovery. The affordable housing community allows residents to live on their...
denisonian.com

Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station

At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614

Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Dr. Cohen celebrates 22 years of service to the community

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — We all can find a song that speaks about how we are feeling, but can you name a song that has helped assist with choosing something that would change your life forever? Dr. Brian Cohen can. A little over 22 years ago, Dr. Cohen chose to become an orthopedic surgeon.
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
10TV

Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
NBC4 Columbus

Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
