By Harry's side: Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold hands as they leave Queen's funeral procession service at Westminster Hall

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came together after an emotional funeral procession for the Queen at Westminster Hall and were pictured holding hands as they left the ceremony today.

The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have remained in the UK following what was supposed to be a whistlestop tour of Europe having stepped back from royal duty last year, joined other members of The Firm for the occasion in London today.

The couple, who became known for their constant hand holding during their time as working royals, appeared keen to comfort one another after the service today, and immediately clasped hands as they came together.

While other couples like Zara and Mike Tindall also held hands, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, chose instead to avoid public displays of affection.

The loving gesture is just the latest in a long line of public displays of affection between Harry, 37, and Meghan - who haven't been able to keep their hands off one another since first going public with their relationship in 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came together after an emotional funeral procession for the Queen at Westminster Hall and were pictured holding hands as they left the ceremony today
The couple, who became known for their constant hand holding during their time as working royals, appeared keen to comfort one another after the service today, and immediately clasped hands as they came together
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Hall on September

Pictured together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, the pair, in the early stages of their courtship, leaned into one another and beamed in delight.

In a now famous picture, Harry leaned into Meghan's ear to whisper something, while Meghan crossed her legs and leaned forward clearly delighted by what the Prince was saying.

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured dozens of times putting her hands on Harry's back, while Harry is fan of clasping Meghan's hair and gently caressing her ponytail.

The move is both to support Harry and for her own comfort. During her first Trooping of the Colour in 2018, Meghan put her hand on Harry from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The loving gesture is just the latest in a long line of public displays of affection between Harry, 37, and Meghan - who haven't been able to keep their hands off one another since first going public with their relationship in 2017

Before they stepped back from the royal family, Meghan and Harry wowed royal watchers with their affection during a tour of Australia , New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in 2018.

The couple were basking in the afterglow of their pregnancy announcement, with their son Archie, and were frequently seen stealing affectionate glances, holding hands and touching each other's backs supportively.

Today's occasion is not only heavy with historical significance, but it saw Prince William and Prince Harry set aside their feud to support their father by marching with him behind the coffin. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers are expected to line the route as they do so.

The procession poignantly passed the statue of the Queen's parents King George VI and the Queen Mother which overlooks The Mall. The Imperial State Crown, worn by the Queen on the way back to Buckingham Palace after her Coronation, glittered in the daylight as the crowds held aloft their phones to capture the scenes.

Mike and Zara Tindall were also pictured holding hands after the ceremony this afternoon (pictured together) 
Zara and her husband and Princess Eugenie walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace

A sombre King waved to huge crowds who had gathered along the Mall today as he arrived at Buckingham Palace hours before he was due to lead William, Harry and senior royals in a poignant procession behind the Queen's coffin.

The crowd burst into applause and cheers as the state Rolls-Royce passed the Victoria Memorial and dropped Charles off at the royal residence.

Later, the eyes of the world were once again on the King as he walked with family members to Westminster Hall - the ancient building at the heart of the Palace of Westminster where his mother will lie in state.

The royal family accompanied their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall this afternoon where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for hours.

Her Majesty has been handed to Britain by the King to lie in state until Monday for mourners to say their goodbyes
The Queen's coffin entered Westminster Hall as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty's Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, sang Psalm 139 (pictured)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, follow the Queen's coffin into Westminster Hall

Charles, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, are forming part of the procession.

Anne's son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are also walking behind the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex are travelling by car. The procession left the palace at 2.22pm and are expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

Her Majesty spent her final night in the Bow Room of Buckingham Palace before she was conveyed on a gun carriage to Westminster Hall - the ancient heart of Parliament - where she will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday.

Prince William stood next to his wife Kate, with Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes, behind them
Prince Harry brushes his hands across his eyes alongside his wife
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, curtseys and her husband bows as they look at the Queen's casket
Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a brooch belonging to the Queen, and also curtseyed as she arrived
Kate and Meghan stood close to each other, as did their feuding husbands 
More than 1million people are expected to queue in central London for up to 35 hours to walk past her casket - but experts believe only 400,000 will make it inside meaning 600,000 people will be left disappointed.

More than 1million people are expected to queue in central London for up to 35 hours to walk past her casket - but experts believe only 400,000 will make it inside meaning 600,000 people will be left disappointed.

The Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace last night to tears and cheers from the huge crowds who stood in the pouring rain to welcome her home after her death at Balmoral last Thursday.

The route from RAF Northolt to the palace was packed. There was a wave of lights as many raised their mobile phones in the air to film the hearse as it passed.

As the hearse drove through the gates, Charles could be seen bowing his head with Harry and Meghan stood solemnly behind the monarch.

Glittering with diamonds, the crown jewel of the ceremony

Sparkling with 3,000 precious jewels, the Imperial State Crown was one of the dazzling treasures laid on top of the Queen's coffin yesterday.

It contains some of the most famous jewels in the royal collection including the 317-carat Cullinan II diamond, the Stuart Sapphire and the Black Prince's Ruby.

Created in 1937, the crown is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies.

Also set in the top cross is St Edward's Sapphire, which is said to have been worn by St Edward the Confessor and was discovered in his tomb in 1163.

It was made for the coronation of the Queen's father, King George VI, and was worn by Her Majesty every year for the State Opening of Parliament.

Sitting next to the crown was a wreath of the Queen's favourite flowers. It included pine picked from her Balmoral estate and pittosporum, lavender and rosemary from her gardens at Windsor.

The wreath, which also included white roses and dahlias, also served as a touching tribute to her late husband. Dahlias can symbolise a lasting commitment between two people – perhaps a poignant reference to her 73-year marriage with Prince Philip.

Both the crown and the wreath sat atop the Royal Standard.

Comments / 13

Gwen
2d ago

Many blessings to the Prince and Princess....their journey has been an arduous one, but their LOVE has and will sustain them. 🕊️

Reply(2)
3
Kim Lorenz Early
2d ago

Why all the focus on this couple? The royal family is grieving and media wants to capitalize!!

Reply
5
