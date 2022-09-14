Recall: Starbucks espresso drink recalled in several states due to possible metal fragments
A Starbucks espresso drink is being recalled in seven states over possible metal fragments in the bottles.
The recall covers Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall covers 221 cases of the drink that were sold in retail stores in the following states:
· Arkansas
· Arizona
· Florida
· Illinois
· Indiana
· Oklahoma
· Texas
The drink is sold in 15-ounce containers and is manufactured by PepsiCo. Code numbers for the drinks are not yet available.
According to a story from USA Today, the affected bottles have a best-buy date of March 20, 2023.
Consumers who purchased the product and have questions can also call PepsiCo Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307.
