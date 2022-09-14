ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services

Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
TechCrunch

Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off

The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
Customer Service
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
freightwaves.com

DriverReach aids trucking companies with critical tasks — Taking the Hire Road

Recruiting and retention is incredibly important in any industry but especially in one with high turnover rates like trucking. The American Trucking Associations reported that large fleets averaged an 89% driver turnover rate in March 2021. That number has since grown and is now in the 90% range. DriverReach sees...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies

NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
TheStreet

Uber Stock Slumps After Ride-Sharing Group Confirms Cyber-Hacking Report

Uber Technologies (UBER) shares slumped lower Friday after it confirmed a New York Times report of a cybersecurity breach into the ride-sharing group's internal IT systems. The Times reported late Thursday that a hacker had gained control of some of Uber's internal communications systems after posing as an corporate IT expert and using an employee's workplace Slack account to send company-wide messages claiming he or she had compromised the network.
TechRadar

Microsoft is trying to eliminate one of the biggest video conferencing problems…with science

Microsoft is exploring a new avenue of research that could help address one of the most common video conferencing issues: interruptions and pauses. As explained in a new blog post (opens in new tab), researchers at Microsoft recently trialled a new method for charting interruptions over the course of a meeting, by analyzing anonymized versions of call transcripts.
thebossmagazine.com

Tips to Ensure High Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction is key to the success of any business. Customers who are unhappy with your product or service will not continue doing business with you. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips that will help ensure high customer satisfaction levels. Implementing these tips will help keep your customers happy and increase the likelihood that they will return in the future.
CNBC

Former Tesla CFO joins drone delivery startup Zipline

Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and CFO. Ahuja will begin on Sept. 30 and oversee Zipline's global financial operations, among other duties. Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and...
TechRadar

Employees are now taking the lead in the future of work

What does the future of work look like? It’s a question at the forefront of all business leaders’ minds. But to get the right answer, it’s their staff they’ll have to talk to. This is because it is employees that will be spearheading the changes to the workplace in the years to come.
