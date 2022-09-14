Read full article on original website
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Cisco ex-CEO John Chambers is taking on his former company with new networking startup called Nile
Nile is being led by Cisco's former development chief Pankaj Patel and was co-founded by John Chambers, who spent two decades as Cisco's CEO. The startup promises to run networking infrastructure for wireless connections at offices, and can save companies up to 50% on their costs. Cisco is one of...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Xeneta raises $80M to build out its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight
The incomparable Mike Butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for murder these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he didn’t even seriously maim, far less murder, anyone. Awesome work, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
JOBS・
thefastmode.com
NodeWeaver at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup to Launch Latest Version of NodeWeaver Edge Platform
In conjunction with the upcoming Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Carlo Daffara, CEO of NodeWeaver on his plans for DTW 2022, announcements to expect from NodeWeaver at the event and some of the company's key showcases. Ariana: Which summit will NodeWeaver...
TechCrunch
Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off
The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
TechCrunch
Can this startup solve the HR headache that is digital nomads? It just raised $12M to try
Back in 2014, FlatClub had an apartment rental platform. But a chance encounter encouraged them to pivot in 2017 to become Benivo, a B2B SaaS HR platform solution for mobile or moving workforces. They then used the funding and revenues from the consumer business to scale up the new company.
freightwaves.com
DriverReach aids trucking companies with critical tasks — Taking the Hire Road
Recruiting and retention is incredibly important in any industry but especially in one with high turnover rates like trucking. The American Trucking Associations reported that large fleets averaged an 89% driver turnover rate in March 2021. That number has since grown and is now in the 90% range. DriverReach sees...
Hacker claims to breach Uber network, security researcher says
A security engineer says a hacker provided evidence of obtaining access to crucial systems at the ride-hailing service.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
Uber Stock Slumps After Ride-Sharing Group Confirms Cyber-Hacking Report
Uber Technologies (UBER) shares slumped lower Friday after it confirmed a New York Times report of a cybersecurity breach into the ride-sharing group's internal IT systems. The Times reported late Thursday that a hacker had gained control of some of Uber's internal communications systems after posing as an corporate IT expert and using an employee's workplace Slack account to send company-wide messages claiming he or she had compromised the network.
Microsoft is trying to eliminate one of the biggest video conferencing problems…with science
Microsoft is exploring a new avenue of research that could help address one of the most common video conferencing issues: interruptions and pauses. As explained in a new blog post (opens in new tab), researchers at Microsoft recently trialled a new method for charting interruptions over the course of a meeting, by analyzing anonymized versions of call transcripts.
Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.
This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!. The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.
thebossmagazine.com
CNBC
Former Tesla CFO joins drone delivery startup Zipline
Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and CFO. Ahuja will begin on Sept. 30 and oversee Zipline's global financial operations, among other duties. Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and...
Better EV Stock: Lucid Group vs. Nikola Corporation
Which beaten-down EV maker is a better turnaround play?
TechRadar
Employees are now taking the lead in the future of work
What does the future of work look like? It’s a question at the forefront of all business leaders’ minds. But to get the right answer, it’s their staff they’ll have to talk to. This is because it is employees that will be spearheading the changes to the workplace in the years to come.
