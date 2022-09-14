ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

USDA awards Tlingit & Haida funding for Herring Roe program

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska signed a cooperative agreement Thursday under the new Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program with the United States Department of Agriculture Agriculture Marketing Services. The agreement uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
Alaska in development of Local Use Lumber program

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection is developing a new program to increase the use of Alaskan wood by allowing local sawmill operators to self-certify their lumber. Local Use Lumber is a concept that promotes locally produced dimensional lumber to be used in some...
August jobs up 3.1 percent from August 2021

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska’s August job count was up 3.1 percent from August 2021, an increase of 10,200. Over-the-year growth has been consistently in the 2-to-3 percent range so far in 2022, although total employment remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Nearly all sectors were up over the year....
Mug Up closing weekend events at state museum scheduled for October

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - For the final weekend of the museum's exhibition "Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work," events are being held on October 7 and 8. Entitled “Mug Up” after the cannery term for a coffee break, the exhibition shares stories of Alaska’s cannery crews and showcases artifacts from the canned salmon industry through the lens of the Alaska Packers Association’s <NN> Cannery, located on the Naknek River in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Winter ferry schedule released

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway 2022/2023 Winter Schedule was released Wednesday, the Department of Transportation said adjustments to the schedule were based on feedback from the public. DOT said the public will see changes in the winter schedule from what was initially proposed, which they said were...
Western Alaska braces for strong storm, possible floods

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A vast swath of western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service had in place coastal flood warnings, beginning Friday, spanning from parts of the Yukon Delta in southwest Alaska up to St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea and to the Bering Strait coast.
