Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - For the final weekend of the museum's exhibition "Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work," events are being held on October 7 and 8. Entitled “Mug Up” after the cannery term for a coffee break, the exhibition shares stories of Alaska’s cannery crews and showcases artifacts from the canned salmon industry through the lens of the Alaska Packers Association’s <NN> Cannery, located on the Naknek River in Bristol Bay, Alaska.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO