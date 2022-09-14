Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
USDA awards Tlingit & Haida funding for Herring Roe program
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska signed a cooperative agreement Thursday under the new Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program with the United States Department of Agriculture Agriculture Marketing Services. The agreement uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
kinyradio.com
Alaska in development of Local Use Lumber program
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection is developing a new program to increase the use of Alaskan wood by allowing local sawmill operators to self-certify their lumber. Local Use Lumber is a concept that promotes locally produced dimensional lumber to be used in some...
kinyradio.com
August jobs up 3.1 percent from August 2021
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska’s August job count was up 3.1 percent from August 2021, an increase of 10,200. Over-the-year growth has been consistently in the 2-to-3 percent range so far in 2022, although total employment remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Nearly all sectors were up over the year....
kinyradio.com
Mug Up closing weekend events at state museum scheduled for October
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - For the final weekend of the museum's exhibition "Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work," events are being held on October 7 and 8. Entitled “Mug Up” after the cannery term for a coffee break, the exhibition shares stories of Alaska’s cannery crews and showcases artifacts from the canned salmon industry through the lens of the Alaska Packers Association’s <NN> Cannery, located on the Naknek River in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Winter ferry schedule released
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway 2022/2023 Winter Schedule was released Wednesday, the Department of Transportation said adjustments to the schedule were based on feedback from the public. DOT said the public will see changes in the winter schedule from what was initially proposed, which they said were...
kinyradio.com
Bidding in the next Alaska North Slope Oil & Gas Sales opens in October
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Today, the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas announced an oil and gas lease sale for all available state acreage across the North Slope region. Bidding will run from Oct. 20 – Nov. 3, with the winning bids published on Nov. 9. This will be...
kinyradio.com
In 12th Alaska Corrections death of the year, man dies after just 10 days in custody
This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - James Rider, 31, died on Sept. 9 at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center after 10 days in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections, becoming the 12th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.
kinyradio.com
Western Alaska braces for strong storm, possible floods
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A vast swath of western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service had in place coastal flood warnings, beginning Friday, spanning from parts of the Yukon Delta in southwest Alaska up to St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea and to the Bering Strait coast.
