News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a possible child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD said they believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009...
klin.com
LPD Identifies Vehicle Involved In Possible Child Enticement
Lincoln Police are looking for a car they believe was used during a child enticement on Wednesday afternoon. On Friday afternoon police released photos of the vehicle they are trying to locate. LPD says they believe the car is a 2008 or 2009 Buick Lacrosse. They are are asking anyone...
1011now.com
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Woman who gave birth on the sidewalk and abandoned child in freezing weather is sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who gave birth to a little boy on a sidewalk on a below-freezing day and abandoned him has been sentenced to prison. According to WOWT-TV, a judge handed Trinity Shakespeare a prison term of two years and one day with 18 months of supervised release. She has reportedly received credit for 210 days of time served, and WOWT reports she could be released in March.
klkntv.com
Minor house fire in East Lincoln caused by washing machine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to house fire near 84th and Van Dorn Streets at around 9:45 Friday morning. Capt. Jared Fredrickson said there was no smoke or fire when crews arrived. After investigating, firefighters found an extinguished fire was found in the homeowner’s washing machine downstairs.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Arrested For Road Rage Incident Near Raymond
A Lincoln man is accused of firing a pepper ball gun at a pickup during a road rage incident near Raymond late Wednesday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a van driver was tailgating the pickup on Highway 79 near West Branched Oak Road around 11:30 a.m. “The van...
klin.com
Man Accused Of Breaking Apartment Window With Dumbbell
Lincoln Police arrested a man who they say used a dumbbell to break a window at an apartment building next to Blaze Pizza at 13th and Q Street around 9:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says employees of the business heard a pounding sound and saw the man breaking the glass. He says 35 year old David Jefferson fled the area. He says around 10:30 officers were called back to the area as Jefferson returned and continued to break the window.
KETV.com
14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
klin.com
Flags Stolen From Pole At Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police say sometime between September 9 and September 13 someone stole flags from the flagpole in front of Pound Middle School at 4740 South 45th Street. “A U-S flag and Nebraska state flag were stolen,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “The flags were being flown at half-staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth.”
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement investigating fatal skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb. — One person died and another person was injured after a skydiving accident Thursday at a Nebraska airport, according to authorities. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. Officials...
klin.com
NSP Helicopter Helps LPD Arrest Two Teens In Stolen Vehicle
An 18 year old Lincoln man ended up in handcuffs after LPD Gang Unit members spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and J around noon on Thursday that had been stolen two days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they tried to make contact with the driver after...
KETV.com
Osceola pickup collision leaves two people dead Friday morning
OSCEOLA, Neb. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a two-vehicle collision killed both drivers early Friday morning. Law enforcement responded to the crash at 7:41 a.m., just east of Osceola — on state Highway 81/92 between Q and R roads. Officials said 52-year-old Jerry Swahn was heading...
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
kfornow.com
Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
WOWT
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation of a fatal skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump late Thursday afternoon. They exited an aircraft, operated by...
klin.com
$12,000 Motorcycle Stolen From Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police were called to a home near 78th and Barrington Place around 5:45 Tuesday evening to investigate a burglary. “The owner of the residence reported that sometime over the previous day his 2021 Black Kawasaki Ninja 650cc motorcycle was taken from his garage,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
WOWT
Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
