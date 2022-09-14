Big Tech Analyst Sees Choppy Waters Ahead, But Says You Can Buy Apple, Meta Right Now: 'TikTok Eventually Is Going To Get Banned'

Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
CNBC
Jim Cramer on why investors should keep an eye on Amazon shares
CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss Oracle's latest quarterly earnings report. Cramer also explains why Amazon could be a buying opportunity.
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Business Insider
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble on Tuesday
10 of the world's richest people saw $50 billion erased from their combined fortunes on Tuesday. The likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett were hit hard by the stock market's slump. The 10 men's combined wealth was down $295 billion or 20% for the year as of...
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla for Its IPO in 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla has been the top-performing S&P 500-listed stock over the past decade. Top-notch innovation and a push to recurring profitability have made millionaires out of some early Tesla investors. However, an abundance of headwinds could end this EV manufacturer's incredible 12-year run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist
Investors should avoid the S&P 500 in the short term, according to the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities. "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in," Savita Subramanian told CNBC.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Apple Stock: Headed to $220?
Two analysts reiterated buy ratings for Apple stock on Monday. One analyst's 12-month price target for the tech stock represents more than 30% upside. Shipment timeframes are slipping for Apple's newest iPhones, suggesting the devices are seeing strong demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Benzinga
