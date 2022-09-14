Read full article on original website
Angela Cronister
2d ago
they should build a legit in patient treatment center in North Idaho seeing as the closest one and only one "local" is in southern ID
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs' salary cut in half
The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They said Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office.
ncwlife.com
'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene Council to discuss limiting short term rental permits approved per year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council may soon discuss putting a moratorium on new permits for short-term rentals, reports our partners at Coeur d'Alene Press. Councilwoman Christie Wood floated the possibility during Monday’s General Services/Public Works Committee meeting, where half the body considered a city...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Community mobilizing to address issue
The challenges faced by residents of manufactured and mobile home communities have been on the radar for more than a year for members of the Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership. Kiki Miller, a Coeur d’Alene City Council member who has been leading the partnership for around 18 months, said...
Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Bonner County Daily Bee
Planning seeks to amend county code
SANDPOINT — Bonner County Planning is seeking to make changes to its zoning and recording policies. The amendments, which will be presented for discussion Sept. 21, would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map. Bonner County Planning Department officials said that Amendment 0007-22 would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cougar Gulch residents seek zone change: New zoning could buy time to address water woes
COEUR d’ALENE — In an effort to protect their water, Cougar Gulch residents are petitioning the county to change the area’s zoning. The proposed rezoning area includes about 340 parcels, totaling a little more than 3,600 acres, currently zoned as agricultural-suburban. The minimum parcel size for that zoning is 2 acres, with some exceptions.
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide case dies by suicide
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d’Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday. On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after. During the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s son, Drew Brake, as a...
Judge throws out injunction over 'Catalyst Project' at Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard
SPOKANE, Wash. — A judge has thrown out the injunction for homeless services at the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard. Catholic Charities Spokesperson Molly Sanchez confirmed that the non-profit organization closed on the sale of the property on Monday, Sept. 12. This new development was confirmed by West Hills...
Spokane Public School Board discusses partnership with City for health center, approves bussing contract with Durham
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board met to discuss expanded in-school healthcare options and vote on paying Durham more for their school bus contract. At Wednesday's school board meeting, the board discussed a potential partnership with the City of Spokane to fund a potential third health clinic. The City has budgeted $3 million for youth health services that could help build that third clinic.
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
inlander.com
What does a legal illegal-camping ordinance look like?
Ever since Army veteran Gabe Graham and his fiancee were kicked out of their Browne's Addition apartment in April, they've been living in a homeless camp in Spokane. But not the big one — they're 5 miles west of the 600 people living at the Camp Hope encampment in East Central. And while a brand new homeless shelter just opened up on Trent Avenue with 75 new beds, Graham doesn't plan to seek refuge there.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
Masked person attempts to steal ATM in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A masked person attempted to steal an ATM from STCU’s North Branch Friday morning. The bank released security photos of an individual who attempted to steal and damaged one of its ATMs. The person was wearing a mask of an old man, a black American Eagle hoodie, and black pants.
Kootenai Health facing financial challenge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
