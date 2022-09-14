ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Comments / 1

Angela Cronister
2d ago

they should build a legit in patient treatment center in North Idaho seeing as the closest one and only one "local" is in southern ID

Reply
2
Related
KREM2

State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kootenai County, ID
Local
Idaho Health
Kootenai County, ID
Government
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KREM

Coeur d'Alene Council to discuss limiting short term rental permits approved per year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council may soon discuss putting a moratorium on new permits for short-term rentals, reports our partners at Coeur d'Alene Press. Councilwoman Christie Wood floated the possibility during Monday’s General Services/Public Works Committee meeting, where half the body considered a city...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community mobilizing to address issue

The challenges faced by residents of manufactured and mobile home communities have been on the radar for more than a year for members of the Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership. Kiki Miller, a Coeur d’Alene City Council member who has been leading the partnership for around 18 months, said...
KREM2

Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Planning seeks to amend county code

SANDPOINT — Bonner County Planning is seeking to make changes to its zoning and recording policies. The amendments, which will be presented for discussion Sept. 21, would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map. Bonner County Planning Department officials said that Amendment 0007-22 would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Duncan
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide case dies by suicide

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d’Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday. On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after. During the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s son, Drew Brake, as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coeur#Panhandle Health District#The Coeur D Alene Press#Johnson Johnson
KREM2

Spokane Public School Board discusses partnership with City for health center, approves bussing contract with Durham

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board met to discuss expanded in-school healthcare options and vote on paying Durham more for their school bus contract. At Wednesday's school board meeting, the board discussed a potential partnership with the City of Spokane to fund a potential third health clinic. The City has budgeted $3 million for youth health services that could help build that third clinic.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

What does a legal illegal-camping ordinance look like?

Ever since Army veteran Gabe Graham and his fiancee were kicked out of their Browne's Addition apartment in April, they've been living in a homeless camp in Spokane. But not the big one — they're 5 miles west of the 600 people living at the Camp Hope encampment in East Central. And while a brand new homeless shelter just opened up on Trent Avenue with 75 new beds, Graham doesn't plan to seek refuge there.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KREM2

Kootenai Health facing financial challenge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy