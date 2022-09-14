Read full article on original website
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Man Sells Thousands of Children's Identities, Sent to Prison For 12 YearsTaxBuzzBronx, NY
Road rage likely not factor in deadly I-95 shooting in Norwalk area, police say
As the two survivors of a deadly drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 recover, state police are trying to find out what led to the explosive gunfire this week that left a car with wounded passengers on a Darien road and a highway littered with nearly a dozen shell casings. Earl...
20-Something Woman Charged After Allowing 14-Year-Old To Drive Her Vehicle, Milford Police Say
A 20-something woman has been charged with risk of injury to a minor after allegedly letting a 14-year-old drive her vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County on Friday, Sept. 9 on Cherry Street in Milford. Rebeca Ducila, age 25, of Lawrenceville, Georiga, was arrested during a reckless...
Bridgeport News: Child On Scooter Injured In Crash
2022-09-15@4:02pm–#Brideport CT– A child on a scooter was hit by a car in the lower portion of East Main Street. The child suffered a femur fracture and a head injury.
Westchester man dead after 12-hour standoff with police, firing shots at officers
A Westchester man was found dead after a 12-hour standoff with police at his Cortlandt home on Thursday, in which he fired shots that injured two officers, according to authorities.
Fully Involved Tesla Car Fire Takes Nearly 45 Minutes To Put Down In Stamford
A fully-involved Tesla fire took in Fairfield County took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to extinguish due to its electric engine. The fire began in Stamford around 11:20 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 in the parking lot behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on Main Street. According to Capt. Philip Hayes, of the...
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
Shelton Man Nabbed For Pulling Gun At Monroe Wine Shop, Police Say
Shoppers at a Fairfield County wine shop received quite a scare when they were quickly rushed to an adjacent store after a man walked inside and pointed a loaded gun. The incident took place in Monroe around 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the 574 Wines on Route 11. According...
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along I-95 in Darien
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting while they were riding in a car along I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning, state police say.
Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
Police: Three people shot while driving in car on I-95
Three people were shot while driving in a car along I-95 between Bridgeport and Darien, police say.
Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching
The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
East Haven police officer placed on administrative leave
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Haven police officer has been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation. The East Haven Police Department told News 8 they were made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave and is now […]
16-year-old in stable condition after being hit by car while on scooter in Bridgeport
A 16-year-old is recovering after being hit by a car while on a scooter.
Man arrested for making bomb threat to Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he made a threat to the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry Wednesday. Ferry service has been back open. The call came Wednesday just before noon. According to the Coast Guard, Bridgeport police received the threat. The caller claimed a...
Fire department: Battery caused fire that tore through Tesla in Stamford
Stamford officials are blaming a battery for a stubborn fire that destroyed a luxury electric car. The fire department released video of crews fighting the fames in a Tesla parked behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on East Main Street. Officials say it took more than 40 minutes and fire hoses...
Teen ID'd in targeted shooting at LI McDonald's
The unidentified victim was repeatedly shot outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard, near S. Franklin Street, in the heart of Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.
Bridgeport woman says dog was stolen from her yard, then returned to her after paying reward
It happened Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport where Hill lives. She said a security camera captured it all, but the video was too blurry.
24-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into Concrete Pillar In Brookfield, Police Say
A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed after crashing his Kia Forte into a concrete pillar in Fairfield County. Litchfield County resident Caleb Anderson, of New Milford, was killed around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, in North Brookfield. According to state police, Anderson lost control of his vehicle on Route 7...
PD: 2 teens charged in connection to Hamden shooting, carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested two teens in connection to a shooting and carjacking in July. Police said on July 21, 2022, officers responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue for the report of the shooting and carjacking. Police located a 46-year-old male victim, who said he was approached by two suspects who […]
