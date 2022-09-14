Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook trade to Pistons for Kemba Walker floated by NBA exec
Right now, Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is despite the team’s best effort to try and find a new home for the former league MVP, who for his part, just hasn’t really been a good fit alongside LeBron James and Co. in Hollywood. At this point, the Lakers might find some unlikely help from the Detroit Pistons.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr open up on real reason Warriors need Andre Iguodala
It’s not a coincidence that in the four championships the Golden State Warriors have on in the past decade, Andre Iguodala was present. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will take all the acclaim, and heck, even Andrew Wiggins stormed into the picture after his emergence in the 2022 NBA Finals squaring up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. But Iguodala is now 38-years old, yet to decide whether he would be returning for his 19th season in the league.
Celtics already scouting 1 very notable phenom
Forget Denny’s because the Boston Celtics are going for an early bird special of their own. Celtics GM Brad Stevens was spotted in Europe this week scouting out top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama (among other players). “We’re paying attention,” said Stevens of his visit during an interview...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face
The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake ...
Best Nets lineups surrounding Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons
Training camp is just two weeks away and the Brooklyn Nets head into the 2022-23 season with a new-look rotation. The additions of Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, T.J. Warren and more offer extensive lineup versatility as compared to last season’s injury-depleted team. In this article, we...
NBPA wants Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from NBA
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio made it clear that they want Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from the NBA. Speaking in behalf of the players in the association, Tremaglio doubled down on her earlier statement with regards to the light punishment Adam Silver and co. gave to Sarver. They want […] The post NBPA wants Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top as Timberwolves make run
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 season is less than two months from starting, teams are pretty much set
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed
After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?. Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook,...
NBC Sports
Donovan Mitchell refutes Danny Ainge's take on Jazz's struggles
Donovan Mitchell is getting a fresh start with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he felt the need to defend his former team Wednesday after some eye-opening comments from Danny Ainge. Ainge, who joined the Jazz in December 2021 as their CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor, said Monday he wasn't...
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
ESPN
Donovan Mitchell pushes past departure from Utah Jazz, adamant Cleveland Cavaliers can 'really build something special'
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Mitchell disagrees that the now broken-up Utah Jazz core "didn't really believe in each other" as team CEO Danny Ainge said earlier this week. "I don't think we didn't believe [in each other]," Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday on his first day in Cleveland as a Cavalier following a Sept. 1 trade. "I said at the end of the season, don't trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let's figure this out, let's do. And that didn't happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that's his decision."
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Sums up our season’: Alex Cora drops truth bomb on Red Sox after brutal loss to Yankees
The 2022 season just hasn’t worked out great for manager Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. Only a season after finishing 92-70 and even making it as far as the American League Championship Series where they pushed the Houston Astros to six games, the Red Sox are stuck at the bottom of the ever-competitive AL East with a 69-74 record. It’s only gotten worse for the Red Sox, as they recently lost to longtime rivals New York Yankees in a quick two-game set, but it was in how they lost that’s gonna break the hearts of Cora and Red Sox fans alike.
Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to let the NBA know he is not happy with how they handled the situation with regards to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. To recall, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation revealed the racist remarks he said in the past, […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Claps Back At Danny Ainge For Claiming Some Jazz Players 'Didn't Believe In Each Other'
The Utah Jazz seem completely ready to embrace the fact that they will be rebuilding over the next few seasons. Over the last five years or so, the organization had placed its trust in the dynamic duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. But season after season, the Jazz failed...
Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update
Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains in limbo, but according to the latest reports, there’s a bigger chance he stays. With the Lakers unable to find a deal for Westbrook that will make them a contender, the All-Star guard is “highly likely to remain,” per The Athletic. They don’t want to give […] The post Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
NBA・
Russell Westbrook seen vibing out at Kendrick Lamar concert
Reports surfaced on Friday that Russell Westbrook could be demoted to a bench role in 2021-22. Whether he heard the rumors or not, it’s clearly not bothering the veteran guard. Russ was seen absolutely vibing at Kendrick Lamar’s concert at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night with his wife.
‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade
In 2019, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves made a trade regarding two of the top young players in the NBA. The Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick. Now, a current head coach is voicing his displeasure regarding the trade all these years later. Heavy.com’s […] The post ‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder’s startling stat that proves Russell Westbrook isn’t completely washed yet
The Los Angeles Lakers recently signed Dennis Schroder to bolster the team’s depth approaching the new season. Schroder, who played with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, will reunite with former teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as his former running mate with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Russell Westbrook.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0