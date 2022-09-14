CLEVELAND -- Donovan Mitchell disagrees that the now broken-up Utah Jazz core "didn't really believe in each other" as team CEO Danny Ainge said earlier this week. "I don't think we didn't believe [in each other]," Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday on his first day in Cleveland as a Cavalier following a Sept. 1 trade. "I said at the end of the season, don't trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let's figure this out, let's do. And that didn't happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that's his decision."

