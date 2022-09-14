ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

WNBF News Radio 1290

Sayre Man Dead in Explosion at Wysox Plant

Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County. According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13. The Lehigh County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
Bradford County, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Animal cruelty in Susquehanna County

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, many callers are outraged over an animal cruelty case we first told you about during Wednesday's 6 p.m. newscast. We want to warn you the images may be upsetting to some viewers. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
SAYRE, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Laurel Health Opens New Dental Office in Towanda, PA

Local access to dental care has grown more challenging as dentists in the region retire from practicing, especially in parts of Bradford County. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda, PA and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care.
TOWANDA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
Newswatch 16

Scranton school evacuated after small fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire. Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. Students were...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 87 in Forksville, Sullivan County, closed due to crash

UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. - Route 87 is now open to traffic in Forksville, Sullivan County. Forksville, Pa. — Due to a crash, Route 87 is closed between Route 154 (Church Street) and Route 4012 (Main Street) in Forksville, Sullivan County. A detour using Route 220 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County is currently in place. PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Berwick Hospital Emergency Department will close Saturday

Berwick, Pa. – Berwick Hospital's emergency department will be closed beginning early Saturday morning, according to a report on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. PA Department of Health announced Friday that the ER at Berwick Hospital will be closed, effective 7 a.m. Saturday due to lack of staffing coverage. The hospital will remain open with only the emergency department services suspended. The Department of Health says it would be in the best interest of patients to seek emergency services elsewhere. The health department says it has issued an order requiring the facility to provide essential life-saving measures and transfer patients that come to the hospital. The emergency room had been set to close on Oct. 13, according to the Press Enterprise, with plans to reopen as a mental health facility.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Man dies after Scranton apartment fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

