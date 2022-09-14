Read full article on original website
Sayre Man Dead in Explosion at Wysox Plant
Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County. According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13. The Lehigh County...
Man dies due to chemical explosion in Susquehanna County
WYSOX, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Bradford County. According to the coroner, Jeremy Lanzo died after a workplace accident Tuesday morning in Standing Stone Township. Officials say Lanzo died after a chemical explosion while at work at a water treatment facility. OSHA is investigating the death.
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies
SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
Talkback 16: Animal cruelty in Susquehanna County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, many callers are outraged over an animal cruelty case we first told you about during Wednesday's 6 p.m. newscast. We want to warn you the images may be upsetting to some viewers. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
Truck crashes into car dealership in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — A pickup truck barrelled into a car dealership in the Electric City. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scranton Dodge along Wyoming Avenue. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on...
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
Laurel Health Opens New Dental Office in Towanda, PA
Local access to dental care has grown more challenging as dentists in the region retire from practicing, especially in parts of Bradford County. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda, PA and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care.
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Broome’s Holiday Lights Acquires Pa. Holiday Lights Display
Broome County’s popular drive-through holiday lights display at Otsiningo Park is announcing what is literally a “bright idea.” The Broome County Festival of Lights has acquired the Tall Pines Forest of Lights in Pennsylvania’s entire inventory of lights and displays. The Broome County festival, that will...
Scranton school evacuated after small fire
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire. Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. Students were...
Route 87 in Forksville, Sullivan County, closed due to crash
UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. - Route 87 is now open to traffic in Forksville, Sullivan County. Forksville, Pa. — Due to a crash, Route 87 is closed between Route 154 (Church Street) and Route 4012 (Main Street) in Forksville, Sullivan County. A detour using Route 220 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County is currently in place. PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Berwick Hospital Emergency Department will close Saturday
Berwick, Pa. – Berwick Hospital's emergency department will be closed beginning early Saturday morning, according to a report on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. PA Department of Health announced Friday that the ER at Berwick Hospital will be closed, effective 7 a.m. Saturday due to lack of staffing coverage. The hospital will remain open with only the emergency department services suspended. The Department of Health says it would be in the best interest of patients to seek emergency services elsewhere. The health department says it has issued an order requiring the facility to provide essential life-saving measures and transfer patients that come to the hospital. The emergency room had been set to close on Oct. 13, according to the Press Enterprise, with plans to reopen as a mental health facility.
Was $3,000 left for Pa. waitress really a tip or part of a scam? Restaurant plans to take customer to court
You might remember a report a few months back of a very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza in Scranton. Now, WNEP is reporting that the restaurant owners say they’re taking the big spender to court,. Back in June, the staff at the restaurant were...
Man dies after Scranton apartment fire
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
Binghamton man sentenced for robbing cab driver
n January of 2022, James B. Lynch, 31 of Binghamton, forcibly stole $80 from a cab driver inside of the driver's cab on Pleasant Avenue in the City of Binghamton.
