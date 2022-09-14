Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
PHS wins a thriller: Strathmore rolls past Orange Cove
The Porterville High football team is still unbeaten after winning a thriller. Meanwhile Strathmore High wasted no time in rolling up a big win against Orange Cove. PHS improved to 4-0 with a 30-28 win at Highland on Friday while Strathmore rolled to a 63-0 win at Orange Cove. Porterville...
Porterville Recorder
Another busy night of high school football
The Orange Belt schools will be busy with four of the five schools gearing up for their next football games tonight. The Strathmore High football team will be traveling to Orange Cove to face off against the Orange Cove Titans for a game scheduled at 7:15 p.m. today. The Lindsay High Cardinals will take on Woodlake with a scheduled kickoff of 7:15 p.m. Today at Frank Skadan Stadium.
Porterville Recorder
City On the Move: Ridenour talks Porterville projects
Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, TKHCC, hosted a luncheon and meeting at Porterville's La Cocina de Dona Maggie Restaurant at the former Paul Bunyan Lodge on Wednesday. Before the meeting everyone socialized, and spoke together about their businesses, and basically networked. More than a dozen representatives from both Visalia...
Porterville Recorder
Lindsay football loses hard fought game against Woodlake
The Lindsay High football team hosted the Woodlake Tigers on Friday night at Frank Skadan Stadium and after a hard fought game the Tigers ended up winning 28-16 for the Cardinals. In the first quarter started the Cardinals and the Tigers tugged back and forth with the ball, neither gaining...
Porterville Recorder
Grand opening held for Porterville Republican headquarters
The grand opening for Republican Headquarters in Porterville on Thursday was a welcoming event, full of camaraderie, with people gathering and sharing information and their views as well as light refreshments and hospitality. Members of SETCO Republican Women Yolanda Bocanegra and Shirley Leppert spoke about running the headquarters on behalf...
Porterville Recorder
Porterville man sentenced to life for child molestation
On Wednesday in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, the court sentenced Juan Gutierrez, 30 of Porterville, to 40 years-to-life in prison for child molestation. Gutierrez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. On July 29, Gutierrez...
Porterville Recorder
Parole accused of having loaded firearm arrested
A parole accused of having a loaded firearm was arrested on Wednesday night. Isaiah Miranda, 24 of Porterville, was arrested. On Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m. Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on Miranda, who’s on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9millimeter handgun.
