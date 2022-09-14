Read full article on original website
TN political strategist Tom Ingram on fixing politics: ‘Fight like dogs and cats in the campaign, but then come together’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the most revered behind-the-scenes players in Tennessee politics is concerned. Very concerned. Tom Ingram knows a thing or two about the high-stress world of politics. Since the mid-1970’s, he’s spent many a tense election night waiting to find out if his strategies paid off and his candidates got […]
They agree crime is a problem. But Tennessee politicians can't agree on a fix.
Between a week of high-profile homicides in Memphis, and violent crime rates up overall in several Tennessee cities, state lawmakers are looking at ways to combat crime.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee Senators introduce act to reduce crime
From Local 3 News: Tennessee’s two U.S. Senators are addressing the increase in crime that is happening all across the country and in the state. Compared to 2019, some of the United State’s largest cities have seen a 50% increase in homicides and a 36% increase in aggravated assaults.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee U.S. Senators Ask President for Help With Ending Violent Crime
Tennessee U.S. Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn are urging President Joe Biden to address the epidemic of violent crime. The Senators sent a letter to the President urging him to take immediate action with policy and funding, to remove and severely punish dangerous offenders in communities. In their letter,...
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Tennessee prime example why states shouldn’t decide abortion
Our conservative state legislature has made endangering the life and welfare of a woman state law in Tennessee. As of Aug. 25, abortion in Tennessee is illegal from fertilization, with no exceptions for rape, incest or child sex abuse. There is also, get this, no direct exception in case of risk to the mother’s life.
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee Representative advises universities to remove LGBTQIA+ protections under Title IX
On Aug. 22, Tennessee State Representative John Ragan sent a letter to multiple Tennessee universities in which he advised them to remove any policies stating that LGBTQIA+ students are a protected class under Title IX. The most notable recipient of the letter was East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland....
Tennessee Physicians Speak Out on Proposed National Abortion Ban
Group urges Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to oppose Graham effort to curb reproductive choice. A group of Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care spoke out today in opposition to a legislative proposal being advanced by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that would ban all abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
These 11 US Cities Have The 'Rudest Locals' & Tennessee Doesn't Seem Friendly At All
Ever wonder if you live in a community where people have the most impolite behavior? A recent study published by the language learning app Preply in August shows which cities' locals are the rudest in America. According to the report — which includes the opinions of more than 1,500 residents...
100K+ rail workers set to strike on Friday: Here’s how the strike could affect Tennessee
The clock is ticking to avoid a railroad strike that experts say would be a massive hit to an already fragile food chain.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Longest-held enlisted POW recounts how he stayed sane in captivity
The longest-held enlisted POW is Bill Robinson from East Tennessee. Don Dare spoke with the retired Air Force Captain Bill Robinson about his years in captivity and a pilot who is still MIA.
District leaders speak after KCS ranks in bottom 5% of Tennessee school districts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyck discussed where the district ranks across Tennessee, after the Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability report. Knox County Schools ranks in the bottom five percent of scores statewide. That is based on...
'Children having children:' Nashville juvenile judge concerned with abortion ban
The Juvenile Court Judge in Davidson County is concerned about teen pregnancy skyrocketing after abortion was banned across Tennessee.
WKRN
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success
(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
This Is The Most Remote Place In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
Eliza Fletcher murder: Tennessee rape kit backlog comes to light in teacher slaying
Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing a jogging teacher earlier this month – then later linked to another abduction from nearly a year ago, could’ve been behind bars at the time of both attacks under a new Tennessee law that came into effect earlier this year.
