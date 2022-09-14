ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WJHL

TN political strategist Tom Ingram on fixing politics: ‘Fight like dogs and cats in the campaign, but then come together’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the most revered behind-the-scenes players in Tennessee politics is concerned. Very concerned. Tom Ingram knows a thing or two about the high-stress world of politics. Since the mid-1970’s, he’s spent many a tense election night waiting to find out if his strategies paid off and his candidates got […]
mymix1041.com

Tennessee Senators introduce act to reduce crime

From Local 3 News: Tennessee’s two U.S. Senators are addressing the increase in crime that is happening all across the country and in the state. Compared to 2019, some of the United State’s largest cities have seen a 50% increase in homicides and a 36% increase in aggravated assaults.
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee U.S. Senators Ask President for Help With Ending Violent Crime

Tennessee U.S. Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn are urging President Joe Biden to address the epidemic of violent crime. The Senators sent a letter to the President urging him to take immediate action with policy and funding, to remove and severely punish dangerous offenders in communities. In their letter,...
WKRN

Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
