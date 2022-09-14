ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police warn of false info about ‘Second Chance Thursdays’

By Wil Day
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Second Chance Thursday is an opportunity for those with outstanding traffic warrants to clear them and avoid arrest.

However, Wichita police say a local bail bond company is spreading false information in order to lure people to arrest them. The department posted to Facebook to remind the public that Second Chance Thursdays are for traffic warrants only, not for domestic violence or other criminal warrants.

Second Chance Thursday: This event takes place on Sept. 15 at the Old Downtown Public Library, 223 S. Main. Free parking is availble.
Violent crime focus of upcoming Wichita police meeting

Police say prior to their last event, a local bail bond company attempted to lure people with criminal warrants out so they could arrest them by calling and telling them they could clear their warrant if they attended Second Chance Thursday. The department says they are not cooperating with any bail bond companies.

If you received a call from a bail bond company providing false information, police ask you to contact the Second Chance program by email at lkimrey@wichita.gov .

1 person gets $2,500 for Wichita fentanyl tip

KSN News
Stranger danger: WPD says kids being followed by older men

WICHITA, KS
WPD hosts town hall on NE Wichita violent crime

WICHITA, KS
Teenager life-flighted in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse

WICHITA, KS
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

WICHITA, KS
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying thieves

WICHITA, KS
