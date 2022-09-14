As cooler weather arrives, the Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is making plans to help those for whom warmth in the winter months is a problem. Their plans are to open a “Warming Station”, which is a temporary shelter for those whose houses lack sufficient insulation to keep warm, their electricity has been cut off or they can’t afford heating oil or gas. The Beacon Center is not a homeless shelter, as they will only be open a limited number of hours and have limited services. The Center also is not a daycare for children or elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. When the overnight temperature is consistently below 30 degrees, the decision will be made to open the center. Announcements will be made on WTOE and WKYK, published on social media and a purple banner will be placed outside of the location on Hwy 226 in Spruce Pine. The Center will then operate overnight from 6 pm to 8 am. For more information or to volunteer call 828-675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.

SPRUCE PINE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO