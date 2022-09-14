Read full article on original website
National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
Bitcoin miner facing financial woes as Limestone lawsuit settlement still incomplete
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was June 9 when Bitcoin miner GRIID’s CEO Trey Kelly personally spoke to Washington County residents angered about a noisy Bitcoin mine in Limestone. That night, after grilling Kelly and extracting multiple concessions, county commissioners agreed to terms settling their lawsuit against GRIID subsidiary Red Dog Technology and local utility […]
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
Mount Airy News
Moratorium on dollar store growth sought
Residents of the area have said Teramore Development is interested in the property located at 3332 Westfield Road as a potential new location for a Dollar General location. Having previously battled back against a Dollar General location in the Sheltontown community, many of the same residents are poised for another fight.
wataugaonline.com
Fall Color Report
For the 11th year in a row WataugaOnline.com is teaming up with Dr. Howard Neufeld, Professor of Plant Eco-physiology at Appalachian State University, better known as The Fall Color Guy to provide information as the colors start changing. For reports from previous years click here. Dr. Neufeld shared some thoughts...
Bristol casino grossed $14.3 million in August
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock’s Bristol casino posted adjusted gross revenue (wagers minus winnings) of $14.3 million in August, its first full month of operation, up 22% from its take in July. The Virginia Lottery’s second official report on the new facility showed the amount spent on table games nearly doubled, from $1.5 million […]
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
hickorync.gov
Hickory Metro Convention Center expansion moves forward
Councils joined for a special meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022, to approve plans of an expansion and renovation to the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Hickory-Conover Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA), Hickory City Council, and Conover City Council held a special meeting to approve a joint resolution which supports an expansion and renovation to the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Hickory Construction Company was the low bidder for the project at $14,040,000 and the Councils approved to award them the bid. The project will be paid for by Hickory and Conover room occupancy tax revenues.
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
ourstate.com
8 Stops On the Surry Sonker Trail
What’s a sonker? Ask bakers in and around Mount Airy, and you’ll get a thousand different answers. The 200-year-old Scotch-Irish tradition — deeper than a pie and juicier than a cobbler — was typically served in a rectangular baking dish and was a dessert large enough to feed a big family or farmhands who’d spent the day working in the fields. Each family’s recipe is different.
Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike as police dwindle: 'Perfect storm'
Asheville, North Carolina — Multiple local law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital laid partial blame for the deteriorating condition of a North Carolina tourist town on the city's liberal political leadership and on left-wing activists who undermine police. "I think what you're seeing in Asheville right...
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
“Warming Station” Planned for Spruce Pine
As cooler weather arrives, the Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is making plans to help those for whom warmth in the winter months is a problem. Their plans are to open a “Warming Station”, which is a temporary shelter for those whose houses lack sufficient insulation to keep warm, their electricity has been cut off or they can’t afford heating oil or gas. The Beacon Center is not a homeless shelter, as they will only be open a limited number of hours and have limited services. The Center also is not a daycare for children or elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. When the overnight temperature is consistently below 30 degrees, the decision will be made to open the center. Announcements will be made on WTOE and WKYK, published on social media and a purple banner will be placed outside of the location on Hwy 226 in Spruce Pine. The Center will then operate overnight from 6 pm to 8 am. For more information or to volunteer call 828-675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.
Go Blue Ridge
House of Domestic Horrors in Lenoir is under Scrutiny
On Friday, September 9 Superior Court Judge Susan Bray signed a consent judgment for a nuisance abatement action against a property on Oak Street in Lenoir that has years of history involving drug activity, disturbances, and death. According to Lenore police chief Brent Phelps, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should...
theappalachianonline.com
Jailhouse turned southern bistro: A history of Proper
A jailhouse marred with tally marks, a fraternity house to college students and Proper, a Southern bistro with an “Eat More Collards” slogan. These facilities occupied the property of 142 Water St. which Boone’s Town Historic Preservation Commission is considering for Historical Landmark status. Eric Plaag, a...
wataugaonline.com
Lees-McRae ranked among top 25 regional colleges in South by U.S. News & World Report
BANNER ELK, N.C.─ The U.S. News & World Report has ranked Lees-McRae College 21st in a list of 75 regional colleges in the South. This ranking has positioned the college as one of the premier higher education institutions in the region according to the 2022–23 Best Colleges rankings.
lincolntimesnews.com
Everyone deserves to have fun: Lincolnton couple open unique toy store in downtown Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – Everyone does deserve to have fun and a Lincolnton couple, Amber and Lin Sutton, have opened a toy store in downtown Lincolnton geared just towards that. Quozix isn’t a totally new store. Before opening a storefront, which is located close to City Cellar at 415 East Main Street, they travelled to flea markets and then opened at booth at Just Around the Corner.
supertalk929.com
Race fans encouraged to plan ahead, leave early this weekend
It’s race weekend, and Bristol, Tennessee officials remind the public to drive safely and plan ahead. According to a release by the city, traffic control will be in full force, from added signage on interstates to increased patrols and speed enforcement. Officials say the public can help keep traffic...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
nctripping.com
14 Delicious Restaurants in Elkin (+1 Great Cocktail Bar)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. While it may be known for the outdoors and wineries, there are some excellent restaurants in Elkin. For a smaller town, the dining options here are...
