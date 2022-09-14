Race to Health. Race to Health 5K Run/5K Walk, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, 205 N. East Ave, Jackson. Your running/walking shoes miss you. We do too! We can’t wait for you to join us—in person!—for the 38th annual Race to Health 5K Run/Walk. For nearly four decades, wanting to make a difference in your overall health has motivated Henry Ford Jackson Hospital to host the Race to Health. 2022 could be the best year yet. This is a timed 5K run/walk. Nothing wrong with a little healthy competition, right? Cash prizes, Medals for top three finishers in each female and male age group. start time: 8 a.m. 5K run, 9 a.m. 5K walk. Details and sign up here.

