Ann Arbor-area high school football scoreboard for Week 4
ANN ARBOR – Check out the Ann Arbor-area high school football scoreboard from Friday night’s action below. Riverview Gabriel Richard 31, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 20. Saline 40, Monroe 0. Whitmore Lake 36, Lutheran Westland 14. -- NOTE: The Ann Arbor Pioneer vs. Ann Arbor Skyline final...
jtv.tv
Saturday, September 17 – Sunday, September 18, 2022
Locker Room presented by County National Bank. On The Right Approach, Phil’s guest this week is 12 year old phenom and Drive, Chip and Putt National Champion Bentley Coon. High School Football highlights from around the area. JTV Sports High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend starts today...
MLive.com
Here are the scores from Week 4 of high school football around the Jackson area
Parma Western hosts Lumen Christi in high school football — Here are the results from Week 4 of high school football around the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors
DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
MLive.com
Jackson-area Week 4 football picks
JACKSON -- It’s Week 4 of the high school football season. In the topsy-turvy world of the Cascades Conference, Napoleon is on top, for now, following the Week 3 win at Manchester, but with the Pirates taking a break from conference play, Grass Lake can join them in first place with a win over Hanover-Horton.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard September 14, 2022
Western 3, Lumen Christi 0: The Panthers won 25-15, 25-20, and 25-19 at home on Wednesday. Senior Brynn Rogers went over the 2,000 assist career mark early in game one to become the second Panther to eclipse the mark. Rogers finished with 33 assists and five aces on the night. Kayda Herrick tallied 12 kills, Sydney Kellar had 16 digs, and Finley Elder recorded nine kills for Western (11-4-1 overall, 2-0 I-8).
MLive.com
Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022
There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
jtv.tv
Events of September 17 – 18, 2022
Race to Health. Race to Health 5K Run/5K Walk, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, 205 N. East Ave, Jackson. Your running/walking shoes miss you. We do too! We can’t wait for you to join us—in person!—for the 38th annual Race to Health 5K Run/Walk. For nearly four decades, wanting to make a difference in your overall health has motivated Henry Ford Jackson Hospital to host the Race to Health. 2022 could be the best year yet. This is a timed 5K run/walk. Nothing wrong with a little healthy competition, right? Cash prizes, Medals for top three finishers in each female and male age group. start time: 8 a.m. 5K run, 9 a.m. 5K walk. Details and sign up here.
HometownLife.com
Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills
Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
Michigan Daily
What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?
Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
jtv.tv
Thursday, September 15, 2022
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Stephanie Baker, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Jackson County Health Department. JPS Believe the Hype with Joel Shaner, Director of Bands and Kriss Giannetti. Sue Lovell, Jackson County Animal Shelter. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new...
MSU President responds to allegations
UPDATE (14 Sept. 22, 9:00 PM) MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. responded to allegations claiming he signed false Title IX sexual misconduct reports during an online meeting of the faculty senate Tuesday night. During the meeting, Stanley said his first priority is the “health and security of the campus community” and said that firing former […]
lostinmichigan.net
Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit that “wealth that needs to be created will be created” as he helped to outline plans to reimage a federal highway that displaced a historic Black community during the 1950s and 1960s. “We know that some of the planners and politicians behind […] The post Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project appeared first on Michigan Advance.
