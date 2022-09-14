Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Nearly 40 arrested in warrant sweep coordinated by Centralia Police Department
Nearly 40 people have been arrested in a multi-county round-up of those wanted on outstanding warrants. Operation Washout was coordinated by the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program and included officers from Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshalls Office, ATF, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Bond County Sheriff’s Departments along with Central City, Wamac, Carlyle, Salem, New Baden, Nashville, and Greenville Police Departments.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman pleads guilty to felony drug charge
A 42-year-old Salem woman has entered a guilty plea in Marion County to a charge of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Crystal Berkel of East Church Street was sentenced to two years first offender probation, fined $75, ordered to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation, treatment and random testing, complete 30 hours of public service work, and look for a job.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $180,000 for Salem man on three felony charges following alleged bomb threats
Bond has been set at $180,000 for a 35-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with three felony disorderly conduct charges for allegedly making three separate bomb threats at Schutt Sports where he worked. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson had the public defender appointed to represent...
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
A 38-year-old Sandoval man was arrested at the Marion County Courthouse on Tuesday for alleged violation of bail bond. Michael Smith of South Maple Street in Sandoval later posted $2,000 bond and was released. Two Sandoval residents remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday after being arrested on outstanding...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman arrested after leading Centralia Police on brief pursuit
A 47-year-old Salem woman was arrested on multiple charges after nearly colliding with a Centralia Police car Tuesday night. Centralia Police say Maria Massaro of Washington Street was traveling northbound on North Elm Street near the Central City limits when she reportedly passed a marked squad car at 60 to 70 miles per hour and nearly collided. During the attempt to stop Massaro that followed she reportedly sped up but eventually stopped on her own several blocks away. She then allegedly fought being handcuffed.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin man arrested for alleged DUI following rollover crash
A 36-year-old rural Odin man escaped injury but was arrested for alleged driving under the influence following a single car crash on US 51 near Community Beach Road north of Central City. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates the car driven by Garrett Talbert of Alma Hatchery...
southernillinoisnow.com
No one injured in minor crash involving Salem squad car Thursday afternoon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports no one was injured in a two vehicle crash involving a Salem squad car on Boone Street near the Dawley Street intersection. The sheriff’s department reports Sergeant Garland Simmons was traveling westbound on Boone Street when 87-year-old Virginia Munsey back out onto the street and struck the back left wheel area of the squad car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
southernillinoisnow.com
One injured in crash on Kinoka Road
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports one person was injured when a vehicle ran off the Kinoka Road east of Bilek Road between Kinmundy and Patoka and overturned on its top. Initial reports indicate 50-year-old Christopher Hexom of East Moline was able to get out of his car on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Apple Fest is Saturday at Marion County Fairgrounds
Salem Apple Fest is set for Saturday at the Marion County Fairgrounds. The annual event is sponsored by the Greater Salem Area Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Jessiycka Coleman says gates open at nine and the Fest continues until three. “About a hundred vendors are scheduled to attend with us....
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/19 – Norma Grace Speiser
Norma Grace Speiser, 88, of Sandoval passed away surrounded by the love of her family Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born on July 15, 1934, the daughter of Franklin and Viola (Beck) Daniels in Kell. She married Leonard Speiser on July 3, 1972, in Sandoval and he survives in Sandoval.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/19 – Steven Morton
Steven Morton, 51, of Kell, passed away at 1:13 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. He was born May 25, 1971, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Alfred Louis and Betty Louise (Roberson) Morton. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites for Mr. Morton have been accorded and...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/19 – Ruth Ann Jennings
Ruth Ann Jennings, 67, of Sandoval passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born on December 1, 1954, the daughter of Michael David and Lulu Belle (Austin) Pocrnich in Effingham. Survivors include the love of her life for 22 years...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/16 – Angela ‘Angie’ Jayne (Johnson) Cook
Angela “Angie” Jayne (Johnson) Cook, age 47 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis on September 6, 2022. Ms. Cook was born in Breese, Illinois on March 13, 1975, a daughter of Paul Johnson, Sr., and Jayne (Grayling) Johnson. Angie was a homemaker and a foster parent, and she was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Head To East Alton Wood River Tonight
The Salem Wildcats are 1-2 as they open Cahokia Conference play on the road at East Alton Wood River. The Oilers have opened the season at 3-0. Game time at 7:00 on 100.1 FM and streaming at WJBDradio.com. Also in the Cahokia tonight, 2-1 Breese Central travels to take on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Number of Construction Projects and Purchases Approved at CCS Board Meeting
The Centralia City Schools Board meeting was held last night, boasting a record number of motions being made. Superintendent Craig Clark started off the meeting with a short summary of the budget, noting that while the overall budget is projected to end with a negative $110,386 balance, all projects were covered in the new budget.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Wildcats Knock Off West Frankfort At SCC
The Salem Lady Wildcats golfers beat West Frankfort at the Salem Country Club 199-239. Alyssa Paul was medalist shooting 40 with Jaryn Haarmann adding a 48, Mackinzie Mann 50, Anneliese Aaron 61 and Kiley Vieira added a 70. Emma Chick led West Frankfort shooting a 49. It was the final home match for Salem, but the Lady Cats do not have any seniors on their roster.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park & Rome Earn Wins — Jr High Softball
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats knocked off Centralia 20-5. Abigail Thompson struck out 4 as the winning pitcher. Kendal Zimmermann got an inning of work. At the plate, Zimmerman had 4 hits and 4 runs with an RBI. Emma Lipe drove in 3, Brylee Pennypacker and Reagan Shuler added 2 RBI. Morgan Honerkamp added 3 hits.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kinmundy Log Cabin Village Fall Festival begins this weekend
This is the first of two weekends for the Kinmundy Log Cabin Village 45th Annual Fall Festival. The event will run from ten to five Saturday and ten to four on Sunday. The Log Cabin Village now includes 14 cabins. You’re invited to visit them as you stroll through the village. Over 130 vendors will be on hand with crafts, wooden items, jewelry and retail items. A variety of food vendors will be on hand including those with BBQ, Ham and Beans, and Fair Food.
Comments / 0