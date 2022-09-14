A 47-year-old Salem woman was arrested on multiple charges after nearly colliding with a Centralia Police car Tuesday night. Centralia Police say Maria Massaro of Washington Street was traveling northbound on North Elm Street near the Central City limits when she reportedly passed a marked squad car at 60 to 70 miles per hour and nearly collided. During the attempt to stop Massaro that followed she reportedly sped up but eventually stopped on her own several blocks away. She then allegedly fought being handcuffed.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO