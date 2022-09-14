Read full article on original website
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
WNEP-TV 16
On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies
SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
Man dies due to chemical explosion in Susquehanna County
WYSOX, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Bradford County. According to the coroner, Jeremy Lanzo died after a workplace accident Tuesday morning in Standing Stone Township. Officials say Lanzo died after a chemical explosion while at work at a water treatment facility. OSHA is investigating the death.
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
Truck crashes into car dealership in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — A pickup truck barrelled into a car dealership in the Electric City. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scranton Dodge along Wyoming Avenue. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on...
2022 Falloween event list
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Laurel Health Opens New Dental Office in Towanda, PA
Local access to dental care has grown more challenging as dentists in the region retire from practicing, especially in parts of Bradford County. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda, PA and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care.
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Dog Park, Wiffle Ball, And Ice Rink On The Way To Broome County Parks In 2023
Earlier this week, Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar shared his 2023 County Budget Address and their initiatives. It was the first in-person address in the last three years and it included many never-before seen features with their Parks system. Garnar announced plans for the biggest parks improvement project in Broome...
Broome’s Holiday Lights Acquires Pa. Holiday Lights Display
Broome County’s popular drive-through holiday lights display at Otsiningo Park is announcing what is literally a “bright idea.” The Broome County Festival of Lights has acquired the Tall Pines Forest of Lights in Pennsylvania’s entire inventory of lights and displays. The Broome County festival, that will...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A humane officer was called to check out the condition of some animals at a property in Susquehanna County. What she didn't expect to find was a dog in horrendous shape. Last week, Lackawanna County Humane Officer Marci Zeiler received a call for help from...
Scranton school evacuated after small fire
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire. Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. Students were...
pahomepage.com
Children’s Service Center: The Robinson Counseling Center
PA Live (WBRE) — The Robinson Counseling Center (RCC), an affiliate agency of the Children’s Service Center, provides private counseling services and medication management for adults in three locations: Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock, and Honesdale. Named in honor of Dr. J. Franklin Robinson, former Medical Director of the Children’s Service...
WOLF
Governor Wolf visits apprenticeship program in Luzerne Co.
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf made a stop in Luzerne County today to stress the value of the apprenticeship model and highlight the investments he’s made in a program right here in Northeast Pennsylvania -- IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke. "One of the things with...
FOX43.com
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
Berwick Hospital Emergency Department will close Saturday
Berwick, Pa. – Berwick Hospital's emergency department will be closed beginning early Saturday morning, according to a report on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. PA Department of Health announced Friday that the ER at Berwick Hospital will be closed, effective 7 a.m. Saturday due to lack of staffing coverage. The hospital will remain open with only the emergency department services suspended. The Department of Health says it would be in the best interest of patients to seek emergency services elsewhere. The health department says it has issued an order requiring the facility to provide essential life-saving measures and transfer patients that come to the hospital. The emergency room had been set to close on Oct. 13, according to the Press Enterprise, with plans to reopen as a mental health facility.
Was $3,000 left for Pa. waitress really a tip or part of a scam? Restaurant plans to take customer to court
You might remember a report a few months back of a very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza in Scranton. Now, WNEP is reporting that the restaurant owners say they’re taking the big spender to court,. Back in June, the staff at the restaurant were...
Own a piece of Bloomsburg history
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
