Bradford County, PA

Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Laurel Health Opens New Dental Office in Towanda, PA

Local access to dental care has grown more challenging as dentists in the region retire from practicing, especially in parts of Bradford County. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda, PA and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care.
TOWANDA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

Scranton school evacuated after small fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire. Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. Students were...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Children’s Service Center: The Robinson Counseling Center

PA Live (WBRE) — The Robinson Counseling Center (RCC), an affiliate agency of the Children’s Service Center, provides private counseling services and medication management for adults in three locations: Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock, and Honesdale. Named in honor of Dr. J. Franklin Robinson, former Medical Director of the Children’s Service...
WOLF

Governor Wolf visits apprenticeship program in Luzerne Co.

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf made a stop in Luzerne County today to stress the value of the apprenticeship model and highlight the investments he’s made in a program right here in Northeast Pennsylvania -- IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke. "One of the things with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Berwick Hospital Emergency Department will close Saturday

Berwick, Pa. – Berwick Hospital's emergency department will be closed beginning early Saturday morning, according to a report on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. PA Department of Health announced Friday that the ER at Berwick Hospital will be closed, effective 7 a.m. Saturday due to lack of staffing coverage. The hospital will remain open with only the emergency department services suspended. The Department of Health says it would be in the best interest of patients to seek emergency services elsewhere. The health department says it has issued an order requiring the facility to provide essential life-saving measures and transfer patients that come to the hospital. The emergency room had been set to close on Oct. 13, according to the Press Enterprise, with plans to reopen as a mental health facility.
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Own a piece of Bloomsburg history

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
