Porterville Recorder
Grand opening held for Porterville Republican headquarters
The grand opening for Republican Headquarters in Porterville on Thursday was a welcoming event, full of camaraderie, with people gathering and sharing information and their views as well as light refreshments and hospitality. Members of SETCO Republican Women Yolanda Bocanegra and Shirley Leppert spoke about running the headquarters on behalf...
Porterville Recorder
City On the Move: Ridenour talks Porterville projects
Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, TKHCC, hosted a luncheon and meeting at Porterville's La Cocina de Dona Maggie Restaurant at the former Paul Bunyan Lodge on Wednesday. Before the meeting everyone socialized, and spoke together about their businesses, and basically networked. More than a dozen representatives from both Visalia...
thesungazette.com
Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox
Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
thecampusjournal.com
Tulare County Fair Preview
Tulare County’s Fair returns this week, located at the usual location of the Tulare fairgrounds. This year, the fair will open Wednesday, September 14, and will close on Sunday, September 18. The fair will feature livestock shows, live entertainment, fair food, and rides and games. Quilts of Honor will...
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
Visalia Unified changes graduation requirements
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students in the Visalia Unified School District will now have to take three years of math in order to meet their graduation requirements. On Wednesday, officials announced that the Visalia Unified School Board had voted during a meeting to increase the graduation requirement in math to meet the state’s college and […]
DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter. In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
horseandrider.com
7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022
On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
crimevoice.com
Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts
Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
DA: Porterville man gets life in jail for child molestation
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced on Tuesday, September 13 to life in state prison for child molestation according to the Office of the District Attorney, Tulare County. According to officials, 30-year-old Juan Gutierrez was sentenced in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 40 years to life in […]
khqa.com
Police capture mountain lion in California neighborhood
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — A mountain lion was safely caught early Sunday morning in Visalia, California. KMPH reports the Visalia Police Department was called out to the 1900 block of West Porter Avenue around 12:42 a.m. for reports of a possible mountain lion being spotted in the area. When...
Hanford Sentinel
Tulare County Fair kicks off weekend of entertainment
The Tulare County Fair has kicked off and is already seeing a return to pre-pandemic numbers, despite the fact that the best of the Fair is yet to come. “We’ve already beat 2019’s numbers for opening day today,” said Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo Wednesday with about five hours of fair operation left in the evening. “Our presale tickets have also already beat 2019.”
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Highway 41 and Quebec Avenue in Kings County
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident on SR-41 in Kings County. The incident was described as a head-on collision involving two cars that occurred on State Route 41 and Quebec Road, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Near...
Porterville Recorder
Parole accused of having loaded firearm arrested
A parole accused of having a loaded firearm was arrested on Wednesday night. Isaiah Miranda, 24 of Porterville, was arrested. On Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m. Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on Miranda, who’s on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9millimeter handgun.
Family calls for answers in Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a missing Selma woman is continuing to plead for answers as the investigation into her disappearance has failed to turn up any solid leads. On Saturday afternoon, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes’ family was joined by Steve Adams, the executive director of the National Center For Child Safety and Awareness, […]
Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
thesungazette.com
Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest
On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Hanford Sentinel
Visalia Fox announced "BER" movie series
The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced its "BER" Movie Series — movies throughout September, October, November and December. "National Treasure," sponsored by the Visalia Masonic lodge, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. The screening is free. "Nightmare Before Christmas," sponsored by The Source...
