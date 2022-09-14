ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Porterville Recorder

Grand opening held for Porterville Republican headquarters

The grand opening for Republican Headquarters in Porterville on Thursday was a welcoming event, full of camaraderie, with people gathering and sharing information and their views as well as light refreshments and hospitality. Members of SETCO Republican Women Yolanda Bocanegra and Shirley Leppert spoke about running the headquarters on behalf...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

City On the Move: Ridenour talks Porterville projects

Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, TKHCC, hosted a luncheon and meeting at Porterville's La Cocina de Dona Maggie Restaurant at the former Paul Bunyan Lodge on Wednesday. Before the meeting everyone socialized, and spoke together about their businesses, and basically networked. More than a dozen representatives from both Visalia...
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox

Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
VISALIA, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Tulare County Fair Preview

Tulare County’s Fair returns this week, located at the usual location of the Tulare fairgrounds. This year, the fair will open Wednesday, September 14, and will close on Sunday, September 18. The fair will feature livestock shows, live entertainment, fair food, and rides and games. Quilts of Honor will...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
VISALIA, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia Unified changes graduation requirements

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students in the Visalia Unified School District will now have to take three years of math in order to meet their graduation requirements. On Wednesday, officials announced that the Visalia Unified School Board had voted during a meeting to increase the graduation requirement in math to meet the state’s college and […]
VISALIA, CA
Gavin Newsom
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter.   In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
VISALIA, CA
horseandrider.com

7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022

On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts

Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
khqa.com

Police capture mountain lion in California neighborhood

VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — A mountain lion was safely caught early Sunday morning in Visalia, California. KMPH reports the Visalia Police Department was called out to the 1900 block of West Porter Avenue around 12:42 a.m. for reports of a possible mountain lion being spotted in the area. When...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Tulare County Fair kicks off weekend of entertainment

The Tulare County Fair has kicked off and is already seeing a return to pre-pandemic numbers, despite the fact that the best of the Fair is yet to come. “We’ve already beat 2019’s numbers for opening day today,” said Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo Wednesday with about five hours of fair operation left in the evening. “Our presale tickets have also already beat 2019.”
TULARE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Highway 41 and Quebec Avenue in Kings County

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident on SR-41 in Kings County. The incident was described as a head-on collision involving two cars that occurred on State Route 41 and Quebec Road, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Near...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Parole accused of having loaded firearm arrested

A parole accused of having a loaded firearm was arrested on Wednesday night. Isaiah Miranda, 24 of Porterville, was arrested. On Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m. Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on Miranda, who’s on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9millimeter handgun.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family calls for answers in Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a missing Selma woman is continuing to plead for answers as the investigation into her disappearance has failed to turn up any solid leads. On Saturday afternoon, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes’ family was joined by Steve Adams, the executive director of the National Center For Child Safety and Awareness, […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest

On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Visalia Fox announced "BER" movie series

The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced its "BER" Movie Series — movies throughout September, October, November and December. "National Treasure," sponsored by the Visalia Masonic lodge, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. The screening is free. "Nightmare Before Christmas," sponsored by The Source...
VISALIA, CA

