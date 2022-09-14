Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $180,000 for Salem man on three felony charges following alleged bomb threats
Bond has been set at $180,000 for a 35-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with three felony disorderly conduct charges for allegedly making three separate bomb threats at Schutt Sports where he worked. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson had the public defender appointed to represent...
wrul.com
Norris City Woman Picked Up on Drug Charges Early Friday Morning
A Norris City woman is free on bond following an early morning arrest in Carmi. 20 year old Sarah J Smith of rural Norris City was pulled over by Carmi Police around 2am Friday at the corner of Main and College Blvd. During the traffic stop, cops found her in possession of cannabis within her vehicle and also found her with drug paraphernalia according to the report. She was arrested and booked in the White County Jail. Smith would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and 45 minutes later. She’ll be due in court in the coming weeks.
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nearly 40 arrested in warrant sweep coordinated by Centralia Police Department
Nearly 40 people have been arrested in a multi-county round-up of those wanted on outstanding warrants. Operation Washout was coordinated by the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program and included officers from Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshalls Office, ATF, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Bond County Sheriff’s Departments along with Central City, Wamac, Carlyle, Salem, New Baden, Nashville, and Greenville Police Departments.
advantagenews.com
Cottage Hills man arrested in drug bust
A Cottage Hills man is charged with a number of drug offenses following a bust Tuesday evening. St about 5:30pm the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street. David M. Walker was taken into custody without incident.
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
A 38-year-old Sandoval man was arrested at the Marion County Courthouse on Tuesday for alleged violation of bail bond. Michael Smith of South Maple Street in Sandoval later posted $2,000 bond and was released. Two Sandoval residents remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday after being arrested on outstanding...
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two Carmi men have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections following their court appearance on Wednesday morning. 40 year old Jesse G Stephens was arrested in January by the Carmi Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Stephens was sentenced to18 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 1 felony with one year mandatory supervised release, and 10 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony to run concurrent with the first sentence. Stephens was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud Prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for possession of meth
NEOGA, Ill. (WICS) — Lucas L. Schumacher, 30, of Neoga, Illinois, is facing drug possession charges. Police say on September 9, Schumacher knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Schumacher's bond was set at $10,000. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office,...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 19 year old Leo B. Cline of Effingham for a Clay County FTA warrant for criminal damage to property. Leo was transported to Clay County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21 year old Kaitlyn G. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin man arrested for alleged DUI following rollover crash
A 36-year-old rural Odin man escaped injury but was arrested for alleged driving under the influence following a single car crash on US 51 near Community Beach Road north of Central City. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates the car driven by Garrett Talbert of Alma Hatchery...
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
wish989.com
Wayne County Authorities Arrest Pair in Large-scale Meth Operation
FAIRFIELD – Two people were formally charged Monday in Wayne County Court with delivery of up to 100 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a joint operation with Wayne City Police resulted in the arrests last week of 43-year-old Paxton D. Bruce of Wayne City and 35-year-old Heather N. Crow of Evansville on meth and weapons charges.
WTHI
10 Years Later: Family of Ed Hataway still searching for answers
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It has been a decade since Ed Hataway's murder. After all this time, his family is still looking for answers. On Sunday, September 16, 2012, Ed Hataway disappeared from his Olney, Illinois home. When police began investigating, they discovered his door was unlocked and all of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26 year old Reece R. Wells of Highland for an Effingham County Mittimus to jail. Reece was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 year old Scott A. Williams of Findley for an Effingham County warrant for burglary and an Effingham County FTA warrant for burglary. Scott was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound
On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
