Tom Hanks is happy A League of Their Own is getting the reboot treatment. At the premiere of Pinocchio this week, Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that he hadn't seen the show yet, but he's pleased it exists. "I’m really glad it’s here because they can touch on some of the social things that were bypassed by the original. That’s where we are now," he said. "There’s no reason not to get into the other aspects of who people love and why they play the game and stuff like that as well."

