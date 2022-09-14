Read full article on original website
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
‘Station 19’ Season 6 Trailer Teases a Natural Disaster Like No Other When It Returns
Watch the 'Station 19' Season 6 trailer for the premiere and read our breakdown of what's to come when the drama returns to ABC this fall.
TVLine Items: Danes Joins Soderbergh Series, Abishola Promotion and More
After starring in shows for Showtime and Apple TV+, Claire Danes is now making her way to HBO Max: The Homeland vet has joined the streamer’s limited series Full Circle, executive-produced and directed by Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience), our sister site Variety reports. The six-episode project, which also stars Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), “follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Details about Danes’ character are not currently available. In addition to headlining Showtime’s Homeland for eight seasons, Danes’ other TV credits include the recent Apple TV+ drama...
The Masked Singer Announces New Format, Star-Studded Guest Lineup
The Masked Singer is shaking things up this season. Season 8 of the FOX competition series will see only one contestant move on from each episode, unmasking the celebrities with the lowest amount of votes on a weekly basis. The following week, the winner from the previous week's episode will go up against new competition, a format that will continue until the Semi-Finals. There will be 22 Masked Singers this season in total, more celebrity contestants than any season so far.
Ellen Pompeo Talks About Reduced ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Presence, Reveals When She Will Return & Says “I’ll Never Truly Be Gone”
Ellen Pompeo on Friday made her first public comments about her reduced on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy next season. As Deadline exclusively reported last month, Pompeo will appear in only eight episodes of ABC’s top scripted series for the upcoming 19th season. She is using the time to star in and executive produce an eight-episode Untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. “[Grey’s is] still gonna be just fine without me — I’m still gonna do the voiceover,” Pompeo told Deadline today on the red carpet for the Disney Legends ceremony at the D23 Expo, confirming that she will still do the series’...
The Women of The View Suddenly Realize Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It took five-plus years of daily shows, but the women of The View have finally realized what the rest of the world has known for ages: Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. During a segment ostensibly about the bleached eyebrow trend, which...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Elon Musk Drags The Rings of Power, Reigniting Rivalry with Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk is not a fan of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter to reignite his longstanding rivalry with Amazon head Jeff Bezos by way of insulting the streamer's highly-anticipated new series. "Tolkien is turning in his grave," he wrote. "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice."
Netflix Announces The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Premiere Date
A new batch of bakers are headed to the tent. Netflix announced today that The Great British Baking Show Season 10 (called The Great British Bake Off in the United Kingdom) will premiere on Friday, September 16 and new episodes will continue to drop Fridays for the entirety of the season. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Matt Lucas will all return to the tent to welcome this new group of aspiring Star Bakers for the 10-episode season.
Tell Me Lies Brings YA Drama to Hulu, Chef's Table Celebrates All Things Pizza
What do you get when you blend the toxicity of You with Normal People’s time-hopping love story? Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, attempts to answer that question today. The coming-of-age drama stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as college students in a less-than-healthy relationship that unfolds across eight years.
Your Guide to the Celebrity Guest Voices of Central Park Season 3
Returning for its third season on Apple TV+ this week, creator Loren Bouchard's animated series Central Park remains a sneakily ambitious piece of television, featuring original music in each episode and leaning heavily on a tremendously talented cast of voice performers. The main cast includes Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr....
Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series
Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date: First Look At Christina Milian In Role Originated By The Late Naya Rivera
Starz has released the official trailer for Season 3 of its hit drama series Step Up, which gives us the first look at Christina Milian as Collette Jones, the role originated by the late Naya Rivera. Starz also announced the third season of the series, inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise, will launch on Tuesday, October 16. In addition to Milian, Ne-Yo returns for Season 3 in his co-starring role as Sage Odom. Series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer. The hit franchise follows the drama, scandalous romance, betrayals and rivalries told through the intersection of...
Full Circle - Timothy Olyphant To Star
Deadwood alum Timothy Olyphant is returning to HBO, signing on as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters...
Tom Hanks is 'Glad' There's a League of Their Own Series
Tom Hanks is happy A League of Their Own is getting the reboot treatment. At the premiere of Pinocchio this week, Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that he hadn't seen the show yet, but he's pleased it exists. "I’m really glad it’s here because they can touch on some of the social things that were bypassed by the original. That’s where we are now," he said. "There’s no reason not to get into the other aspects of who people love and why they play the game and stuff like that as well."
Netflix Settles $5 Million The Queen's Gambit Defamation Lawsuit
It's a draw for Netflix and Georgian chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili. Gaprindashvili, the first woman to be named a chess grandmaster, argued that the streamer had disparaged her achievements in The Queen's Gambit when a character mentioned Gaprindashvili by name and claimed she'd "never faced men." In real life, Gaprindashvili had faced 59 male competitors by 1968 (the year the show is set).
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Cast Includes Selma Blair, Wayne Brady & Drag Race's Shangela
Dancing with the Stars has a whole new batch of movers and shakers ready to hit the floor. The dance competition series, set to have its first season on Disney+ this month, has announced its celebrity cast for Season 31. On the roster this year is Selma Blair, who has been open about her battle with multiple sclerosis, Daniel Durant (a deaf actor known for this year's Best Picture winner CODA), Shangela of RuPaul's Drag Race (Dancing With the Stars's first-ever drag queen!), and The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey.
Home Improvement is Returning to Hulu
Home Improvement will have a streaming home once more. After disappearing from streaming around three years ago (and raising some questions from one Richard Karn about why it hasn't become available to binge on Disney+), the popular sitcom is returning to Hulu. All eight seasons of the Tim Allen comedy will be available to stream starting September 9.
How To Enjoy The Best Of Disney+ Without Getting Fleeced
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Today is Disney+ Day. This may be news to you even if you're a Disney+ subscriber. It certainly crept up on me. The words "Disney+ Day" don't exactly roll off the tongue like "Labor Day" or even "Amazon Prime Day." Compared to Prime Day, Disney+ Day is a low-key affair. A few premieres are scheduled for Disney+ Day, like the live-action Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and new Frozen sing-along editions for the Frozen completist in your family. We have the full rundown here.
Chris Wallace Interview Show Sets HBO Max & CNN Premiere Dates
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is coming to HBO Max and CNN. The Fox News veteran's interview show will hit HBO Max on September 23 and an hour of highlights will air on CNN two days later. The series originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+ last spring. In its new iteration, three episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on Friday mornings, while hourlong specials highlighting the interviews' best moments will air on CNN Sunday evenings.
