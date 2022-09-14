Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Nearly 40 arrested in warrant sweep coordinated by Centralia Police Department
Nearly 40 people have been arrested in a multi-county round-up of those wanted on outstanding warrants. Operation Washout was coordinated by the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program and included officers from Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshalls Office, ATF, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Bond County Sheriff’s Departments along with Central City, Wamac, Carlyle, Salem, New Baden, Nashville, and Greenville Police Departments.
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
A 38-year-old Sandoval man was arrested at the Marion County Courthouse on Tuesday for alleged violation of bail bond. Michael Smith of South Maple Street in Sandoval later posted $2,000 bond and was released. Two Sandoval residents remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday after being arrested on outstanding...
southernillinoisnow.com
No one injured in minor crash involving Salem squad car Thursday afternoon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports no one was injured in a two vehicle crash involving a Salem squad car on Boone Street near the Dawley Street intersection. The sheriff’s department reports Sergeant Garland Simmons was traveling westbound on Boone Street when 87-year-old Virginia Munsey back out onto the street and struck the back left wheel area of the squad car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrul.com
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
x95radio.com
Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests
CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $180,000 for Salem man on three felony charges following alleged bomb threats
Bond has been set at $180,000 for a 35-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with three felony disorderly conduct charges for allegedly making three separate bomb threats at Schutt Sports where he worked. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson had the public defender appointed to represent...
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrul.com
Norris City Woman Picked Up on Drug Charges Early Friday Morning
A Norris City woman is free on bond following an early morning arrest in Carmi. 20 year old Sarah J Smith of rural Norris City was pulled over by Carmi Police around 2am Friday at the corner of Main and College Blvd. During the traffic stop, cops found her in possession of cannabis within her vehicle and also found her with drug paraphernalia according to the report. She was arrested and booked in the White County Jail. Smith would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and 45 minutes later. She’ll be due in court in the coming weeks.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
edglentoday.com
Madison County: Alleged Drug House Is Shut Down, Man Taken Into Custody Without Incident
COTTAGE HILLS - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced today that an alleged Cottage Hills Drug House has been shut down. At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street, Cottage Hills.
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound
On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
10 Years Later: Family of Ed Hataway still searching for answers
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It has been a decade since Ed Hataway's murder. After all this time, his family is still looking for answers. On Sunday, September 16, 2012, Ed Hataway disappeared from his Olney, Illinois home. When police began investigating, they discovered his door was unlocked and all of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin man arrested for alleged DUI following rollover crash
A 36-year-old rural Odin man escaped injury but was arrested for alleged driving under the influence following a single car crash on US 51 near Community Beach Road north of Central City. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates the car driven by Garrett Talbert of Alma Hatchery...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman pleads guilty to felony drug charge
A 42-year-old Salem woman has entered a guilty plea in Marion County to a charge of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Crystal Berkel of East Church Street was sentenced to two years first offender probation, fined $75, ordered to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation, treatment and random testing, complete 30 hours of public service work, and look for a job.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
One injured in crash on Kinoka Road
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports one person was injured when a vehicle ran off the Kinoka Road east of Bilek Road between Kinmundy and Patoka and overturned on its top. Initial reports indicate 50-year-old Christopher Hexom of East Moline was able to get out of his car on...
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Arrest Two Monday
A Carmi man out on conditional discharge for domestic battery is back behind bars on a new battery charge. It was just after 9pm Tuesday night when Carmi Police were called to 201 6th Street in reference to an altercation. Jason Sigmund of 203 6th was arrested after a complaint was signed stating he struck a white male in the face with his hand.
Comments / 0