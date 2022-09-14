Read full article on original website
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs cruise ship passenger near Prince of Wales Island
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a cruise ship passenger 30 miles west of Prince of Wales Island Wednesday. Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial medevac request from staff personnel aboard the cruise ship Crown Princess at 9:11 p.m., reporting that the passenger was experiencing medical complications.
Alaska health officials report Juneau’s 23rd death from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 25 new deaths among Alaska residents, which occurred from January through August of this year. Over the course of the pandemic, 23...
Transportation officials to share locations for a possible second Juneau-Douglas crossing
There’s been talk of a possible second crossing between Juneau and Douglas Island for decades. Now, local and state transportation officials are ready to share early ideas for potential locations for the crossing. “It’s not on our website yet, but we will have that at our listening sessions,” said...
Mug Up closing weekend events at state museum scheduled for October
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - For the final weekend of the museum's exhibition "Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work," events are being held on October 7 and 8. Entitled “Mug Up” after the cannery term for a coffee break, the exhibition shares stories of Alaska’s cannery crews and showcases artifacts from the canned salmon industry through the lens of the Alaska Packers Association’s <NN> Cannery, located on the Naknek River in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Anchorage resident sentenced for vehicular manslaughter of Cab Driver
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 13, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 28-year-old Jose Angel Ibarra to serve 13 years and 1 month for the 2018 death of 68-year-old Bruce Orton. Ibarra pled guilty on June 15 to manslaughter, third-degree escape, and driving under the influence. Orton, a...
Trail Mix, Forest Service partner to bring improvements to Auk Nu Trail
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An 1000-foot section of the Auk Nu trail is receiving improvements this month through a partnership between the Tongass National Forest’s Juneau Ranger District and Trail Mix, Inc. The Auk Nu trailhead is located on Glacier Highway near Auke Bay and is used to access...
USDA awards Tlingit & Haida funding for Herring Roe program
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska signed a cooperative agreement Thursday under the new Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program with the United States Department of Agriculture Agriculture Marketing Services. The agreement uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
2022 Asian Freight, Logistics, and Supply Chain Awards: ANC Best Airport in North America
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Ted Steven Anchorage International Airport is the 2022 "Best Airport in North America" according to the freight and logistics companies operating international businesses in Asia and the Pacific. The award was announced at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Award ceremony this week. ANC is...
Japanese energy company signs agreement with Juneau Hydro to develop new Hydroelectric plant
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Hydropower Inc. held a news conference Thursday to announce the signing of a joint development agreement with Tokyo-based energy company, Electric Power Development Co., Ltd., or J-Power, aimed at constructing a Hydroelectric Development Project near Juneau. The purpose of the agreement is for the two...
Unit 3 elk permit area is closed by federal regulation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Etolin Island Area Unit 3 is closed to the harvest of elk under the new Federal General Elk Permit. The permit conditions allow for the harvest of one elk from Units 1, 2, 3-Remainder, and 4, excluding Zarembo, Bushy, Shrubby, and Kashevarof Islands and the Etolin Island Area in Unit 3.
JBER Hospital hosts first K-9 combat medical training course
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlynd Newland, a military working dog handler with the 673d Security Forces Squadron, introduces MWD Zzakira to medical responders. (Photo by by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 673d Medical Group, with the help of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Veterinary Treatment...
Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of murdering roommate
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five hours of deliberation on Sept. 8, an Anchorage jury convicted Gilbert Dugaqua on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Teodoro Berdan. Dugaqua and Berdan were roommates at the time, and while some...
Assembly candidates speak on Juneau ballot measures
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau League of Woman Voters, in partnership with Juneau Empire, KTOO, and KINY, held a city candidate forum Wednesday evening. There are four ballot questions being put to Juneau voters this year. Proposition No. 1 would authorize the issuance of $35,000,000 in general obligation bond...
Anchorage Grand Jury indicts Mother of 2-year-old for murder and manslaughter
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted, on Monday, Cheyenne Jewel McMullen for two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the death of her two-year-old son E.B. E.B. died from injuries sustained during a single vehicle crash on Aug. 31, 2022...
Paid to not teach: Anchorage School District reports second-highest non-performance hours paid nationwide
Should public school teachers be paid not to teach? School districts and other government bodies often pay employees full wages and benefits for performing union work instead of their official duties. Examples abound from states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. “Release time” pays teachers not to teach and...
Wasilla man dies in head-on crash on Glenn Highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Troopers have identified the man who was declared deceased on the scene Tuesday after a crash that afternoon. State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway North of Palmer at 5:06 pm Tuesday. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene.
Capital Chat 09-15-22 PT.2
Talked about our Season Kickoff happening Saturday October 1 at the Field House from 4:30pm. They are hoping to make this an annual event and a drive to increase our membership. They would also like to highlight the many competitive opportunities we offer through our club in and out of town.
Juneau League of Women Voters Municpial Debate 2022
Incumbents Carole Triem, Wade Bryson, and Greg Smith appear for the assembly candidate section. Incumbents Emil Mackey and Deedie Sorenson appear for the school board candidate section.
