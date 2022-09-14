ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 1

Related
kinyradio.com

Coast Guard aircrew medevacs cruise ship passenger near Prince of Wales Island

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a cruise ship passenger 30 miles west of Prince of Wales Island Wednesday. Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial medevac request from staff personnel aboard the cruise ship Crown Princess at 9:11 p.m., reporting that the passenger was experiencing medical complications.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Mug Up closing weekend events at state museum scheduled for October

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - For the final weekend of the museum's exhibition "Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work," events are being held on October 7 and 8. Entitled “Mug Up” after the cannery term for a coffee break, the exhibition shares stories of Alaska’s cannery crews and showcases artifacts from the canned salmon industry through the lens of the Alaska Packers Association’s <NN> Cannery, located on the Naknek River in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sitka, AK
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
Juneau, AK
Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Accidents
Juneau, AK
Accidents
kinyradio.com

Anchorage resident sentenced for vehicular manslaughter of Cab Driver

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 13, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 28-year-old Jose Angel Ibarra to serve 13 years and 1 month for the 2018 death of 68-year-old Bruce Orton. Ibarra pled guilty on June 15 to manslaughter, third-degree escape, and driving under the influence. Orton, a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Trail Mix, Forest Service partner to bring improvements to Auk Nu Trail

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An 1000-foot section of the Auk Nu trail is receiving improvements this month through a partnership between the Tongass National Forest’s Juneau Ranger District and Trail Mix, Inc. The Auk Nu trailhead is located on Glacier Highway near Auke Bay and is used to access...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

USDA awards Tlingit & Haida funding for Herring Roe program

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska signed a cooperative agreement Thursday under the new Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program with the United States Department of Agriculture Agriculture Marketing Services. The agreement uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Cruise Ship#Accident#Coast Guard Petty
kinyradio.com

Unit 3 elk permit area is closed by federal regulation

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Etolin Island Area Unit 3 is closed to the harvest of elk under the new Federal General Elk Permit. The permit conditions allow for the harvest of one elk from Units 1, 2, 3-Remainder, and 4, excluding Zarembo, Bushy, Shrubby, and Kashevarof Islands and the Etolin Island Area in Unit 3.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

JBER Hospital hosts first K-9 combat medical training course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlynd Newland, a military working dog handler with the 673d Security Forces Squadron, introduces MWD Zzakira to medical responders. (Photo by by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 673d Medical Group, with the help of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Veterinary Treatment...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of murdering roommate

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five hours of deliberation on Sept. 8, an Anchorage jury convicted Gilbert Dugaqua on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Teodoro Berdan. Dugaqua and Berdan were roommates at the time, and while some...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kinyradio.com

Assembly candidates speak on Juneau ballot measures

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau League of Woman Voters, in partnership with Juneau Empire, KTOO, and KINY, held a city candidate forum Wednesday evening. There are four ballot questions being put to Juneau voters this year. Proposition No. 1 would authorize the issuance of $35,000,000 in general obligation bond...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Wasilla man dies in head-on crash on Glenn Highway

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Troopers have identified the man who was declared deceased on the scene Tuesday after a crash that afternoon. State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway North of Palmer at 5:06 pm Tuesday. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene.
WASILLA, AK
kinyradio.com

Capital Chat 09-15-22 PT.2

Talked about our Season Kickoff happening Saturday October 1 at the Field House from 4:30pm. They are hoping to make this an annual event and a drive to increase our membership. They would also like to highlight the many competitive opportunities we offer through our club in and out of town.
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy