ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
State
Alaska State
Jackson County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Jackson County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Detroit News

Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong

Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Native#Pcr#Antigen Test#Linus Covid#General Health#Michigan Statistics
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A federal subsidy costs a tenant her East Lansing apartment

When COVID came sweeping through Ingham County, Maria Yokich-Grebner’s job as a dental billing specialist stopped for a time. When the dental office reopened, it was slow. Patients were spaced out, and many would not come in for appointments out of fear of contracting COVID. Her hours were cut....
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found Trashawn Johnson guilty of seven felonies in a shooting incident outside The Foundry bar in 2021. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported Thursday that the jury returned a verdict of guilty against Johnson on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, three counts of Felony Firearm, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

New York man ticketed for driving 104 mph on I-496

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was issued a citation Thursday morning for reportedly driving more than 100 mph on I-496. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped the vehicle in Eaton County after it had been captured on radar driving 104 mph. The speed limit on I-496 is 70 mph.
EATON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MLive

Single-lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to eastbound I-94 in Jackson County. The lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, is being done for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is part...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

New names to be added to Jackson’s violent crime victim memorial

JACKSON, MI -- A monument to the memory of dozens of Jackson residents killed in violent crimes will be updated Saturday. A re-dedication ceremony for Jackson’s Victims of Violent Crime Memorial will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 17, at the memorial site in Cascades Falls Park near the intersection of Randolph and High streets.
JACKSON, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Deluge Investigation Released: Expect More Household Flooding in EL

Two summers in a row, large rain storms have caused widespread flooding in East Lansing. Now, an independent review of last year’s biggest flooding incident presented at the Tuesday, Sept. 13, discussion-only city council meeting makes it clear future floods are possible. Even likely. The review of the flooding...
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy