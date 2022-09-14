Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
43-Year-Old Benjamin Langenderfer Dead In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Michigan Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Tuesday. The crash happened near Reed Road in Liberty Township at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
wemu.org
New COVID-19 booster still available, but future supplies are in question
The COVID-19 booster for new variants has been available in Washtenaw County for a week now. And while supplies are still available, there are questions about how long they’ll last. At the Washtenaw County Health Department, COVID-19 booster supplies are holding up, most likely because of staffing issues that...
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
Detroit News
Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong
Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
Jackson Co. defendant found guilty of seven felonies
A man has been found guilty of multiple felonies related to a shooting that occurred on July 18, 2021.
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
lansingcitypulse.com
A federal subsidy costs a tenant her East Lansing apartment
When COVID came sweeping through Ingham County, Maria Yokich-Grebner’s job as a dental billing specialist stopped for a time. When the dental office reopened, it was slow. Patients were spaced out, and many would not come in for appointments out of fear of contracting COVID. Her hours were cut....
WILX-TV
Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found Trashawn Johnson guilty of seven felonies in a shooting incident outside The Foundry bar in 2021. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported Thursday that the jury returned a verdict of guilty against Johnson on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, three counts of Felony Firearm, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WILX-TV
New York man ticketed for driving 104 mph on I-496
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was issued a citation Thursday morning for reportedly driving more than 100 mph on I-496. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped the vehicle in Eaton County after it had been captured on radar driving 104 mph. The speed limit on I-496 is 70 mph.
Single-lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to eastbound I-94 in Jackson County. The lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, is being done for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is part...
New names to be added to Jackson’s violent crime victim memorial
JACKSON, MI -- A monument to the memory of dozens of Jackson residents killed in violent crimes will be updated Saturday. A re-dedication ceremony for Jackson’s Victims of Violent Crime Memorial will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 17, at the memorial site in Cascades Falls Park near the intersection of Randolph and High streets.
Men arrested in Sept. 13 Lansing homicide
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of a man
WILX-TV
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
eastlansinginfo.news
Deluge Investigation Released: Expect More Household Flooding in EL
Two summers in a row, large rain storms have caused widespread flooding in East Lansing. Now, an independent review of last year’s biggest flooding incident presented at the Tuesday, Sept. 13, discussion-only city council meeting makes it clear future floods are possible. Even likely. The review of the flooding...
Man killed in rollover crash on U.S. 127 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An 43-year-old Ohio man was killed Tuesday in a crash that caused his vehicle to roll several times on U.S. 127, police said. At about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the vehicle crash on U.S. 127 South near Reed Road in Liberty Township in southeastern Jackson County.
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
