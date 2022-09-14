Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Marks The Return Of GORE-TEX Materials For Fall 2022
For the past few years The Swooshes use of GORE-TEX materials has revolutionized winterized footwear through their most heralded silhouettes. The Fall 2022 calendar will certainly see the return of weather-ready styles with the Nike Air Max 90 being marked as the Trojan Horse. Split between leather and GORE-TEX textiles,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
hypebeast.com
Gucci's New adidas Gazelle Colorways Offer Pairs for the Bold or Subtle Sneakerhead
Yesterday, Alessandro Michele‘s Gucci released its comprehensive Fall 2022 “Exquisite” collection, delivering a smattering of dazzling ready-to-wear alongside a large array of collaborative. looks, most of which leant towards regal Renaissance themes. Now, the house follows up on its footwear with the introduction of two new adidas...
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
June Ambrose and Puma Unveil ‘Keeping Score’ Collaborative Collection
Puma’s creative director, June Ambrose, is looking to give the brand “a little more street cred.”. On Tuesday, the award-winning designer/stylist provided a sneak peek at “Keeping Score,” her first-co-branded collection with the storied sportswear giant. The pieces were shown during Puma’s star-studded “Futrograde” event—its first New York Fashion Week show since 2017.
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
sneakernews.com
A Dark Olive And White Pairing Simplifies This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Just when you think its release calendar is coming to a slow halt, The Swoosh debuts more in-line propositions of its 40th anniversary silhouette. While its most recent Undefeated collaborative offerings have taken a majority of the acclaim, the brand continues to churn out Fall-friendly coloways, like this two-tone “Olive/White” pairing that graces the Air Force 1 Low.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
The 'Beyoncé of thrift' shares ways to sustainably grow your wardrobe with secondhand pieces you'll actually wear
Content creator and ThriftNTell founder Iesha Gilchrist said it's best to start simple when building a wardrobe of thrifted items.
Lottie Moss puts on a racy display in a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants at the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week
Lottie Moss put on a very racy display as she attended Italian designer Elisa Trombatore's Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday. The model, 24, left little to the imagination in a pale pink distressed corset top which she teamed up with a pair of tiny matching hot pants.
Complex
Kahlana Barfield Brown Struts Her Style as the First Design Partner of Target’s ‘Future Collective’ Clothing Brand
Over the past few years, the world has seen a number of firsts, and the fashion realm has been no exception. From (custom) loungewear becoming the “it” ensemble of choice, to arm-length gloves and full-face coverings serving as a red carpet go-to, the bold and unusual have been at the forefront of fashion. As 2022 comes to an end, Target is getting in on the game, dropping a first-of-its-kind, influencer-inspired clothing brand featuring a multitude of looks from a rotating roster of style experts and tastemakers, beginning with fashion aficionado Kahlana Barfield Brown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thezoereport.com
Tiffany Blue Inspired Fall's Most Elegant Pedicure Trend & We're Obsessed
With the changing of seasons comes a whole new assortment of pedicure color trends, even if you don’t exactly want to bid your summer sandals adieu just yet. There’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t embrace pretty toes once fall rolls around — it’s one of the best forms of self-care. Among the top color choices this year, Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator, predicts unexpectedly vibrant shades will be among the leading polishes for the season. “Bright colors like neon yellow will be a very popular add on to any pedicure this season,” she says.
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
Complex
Denim Tears Links With Skepta For Hand-Painted ‘Skepta Tears’ Capsule Collection
Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears has just unveiled its new curated collection alongside grime star Skepta and art/luxury marketplace Sotheby’s. The collection follows a whirlwind few weeks for the Tottenham legend. Earlier this month, he announced his first foray into the world of contemporary art with renowned auction house Sotheby’s, and not long after revealed his service agency Big Smoke Corp had handed over the reins to global sportswear powerhouse PUMA.
sneakernews.com
Supreme Ushers The Return Of The Nike Air Max TL 99
Supreme‘s penchant for touching on obscure and unexpected Nike models for its collaborations continues as we get a first look at the NY-based brand’s next project with Nike. Revealed is their own distinct take on the Air Max TL from 1998-1999, the second of a popular line of Air Max running footwear that debuted in the late 1990s. While the shoes debuted in late 1998, this model was primarily released in 1999 and is commonly referred to as the ’99 model.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Fashion from Free People, UGG, Zella and More
Fall fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-summer savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big sale has deals up to 60% off.
Kate Beckinsale stuns in elegant pink dress contrasted with shiny black leather gloves at premiere of Prisoner's Daughter during TIFF
Kate Beckinsale attended the premiere of Prisoner's Daughter, which took place during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday. The 49-year-old performer made quite the impression at the event while rocking a seriously eye-catching outfit as she posed for several pictures on the event's red carpet. The actress was...
Jennifer Garner Dances on the Soccer Field Sidelines at Angel City FC Game in Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers
Jennifer Garner danced to her own beat on a soccer field during a 2-0 Angel City FC loss to Mexico during Copa Angelina 2022 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Getting sporty, Garner wore casual fashions with athletic sneakers, making a statement on the sidelines. Decked out in neutrals, the “13 Going On 30” star wore a plain beige tee that she tucked neatly into her white high-waisted trousers that were belted. The mom of three grooved in a pair of black sunglasses which she wore atop her head and accessorized with small gold hoops and a simple woven...
Comments / 0