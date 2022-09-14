Sgt. Craig Poole of the White County Sheriff’s Department was notified the morning of September 8th by Shakespear Oil Company of a theft of oilfield pipe at 500 County Road 300 East in Norris City. The oilfield company had been off the oilfield lease site for about a month, but a pumper had been keeping up the location. The pumper had been at the site the day before on September 7th and the pipe was at the location. It was reported that about 87 joints of 2 3/8th inch tubing was stolen, as was one eight foot tubing stub and one ten foot tubing stub. The item’s were noticed gone on September 8th when the Sheriff’s Office was notified.

NORRIS CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO