The Independent

Bespoke state hearse for Queen who was consulted on the design

The Queen is being transported in a bespoke new state hearse, designed in consultation with the late monarch, to allow the public a clear view of her coffin.Queen Elizabeth II was long involved in the plans for the aftermath of her death, known as London Bridge, and had a hand in approving the plans for the ceremonial car.The gleaming vehicle was used for the first time as the Queen’s coffin was taken on its sad and solemn journey from RAF Northolt back home to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.The hearse features wide windows along the side and back, a see-through glass...
CARS
AOL Corp

Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday

LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released more details...
U.K.
The List

The Only Two People Officially Representing The US At The Queen's Funeral

The United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a close allyship throughout recent history. According to CBS News, Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of the United States. After the queen's heartbreaking death, the United States Ambassador to the U.K. spoke about how the monarch admired the country. "I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Ambassador Jane Hartley shared.
WORLD
TODAY.com

This is where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

When Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest after her funeral on Sept. 19, she will be reunited with her husband of more than 70 years and past family members. Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, are already buried there, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Date of Queen’s state funeral announced

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
U.K.
BBC

McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday

McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovered they were ‘uninvited’ from reception from press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle learned they were “uninvited” from a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals after reading press reports, multiple sources tell Page Six. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have joined the royal family this past week in mourning Queen Elizabeth II in London, were sent an invitation for the event set to take place Sunday night, we’re told. However, a spokesperson for King Charles III confirms to Page Six that “the invite is for working members of the royal family only.” “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral

As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Not something you can just make in a day': the queen's coffin

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which will lie in state in London for four days later this week before her funeral next Monday, was reportedly crafted more than three decades ago. - Final journey - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin first emerged on Sunday, covered with the Scottish royal standard and a wreath of white heather, dahlias and sweet peas from the gardens of the Balmoral estate where she died Thursday.
U.K.
Insider

How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral at the age of 96. The funeral service for the late monarch will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. It will begin at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET) and it will be streamed by the BBC, NBC, CNN, and more.
WORLD
The Independent

What to expect from Queen’s funeral, from firm that organised Queen Victoria’s

A funeral director whose family firm helped organise the funerals of Queen Victoria and Edward VII has offered an insight on what we might expect from the Queen’s service on Monday.When Queen Victoria died in 1901, William Banting funeral directors held the warrant as the undertaker to the royal household.However, they called upon another London firm, JD Field & Son, to help with the arrangements for the funeral, which was a full military affair.Jeremy Field, managing director of the 10th generation family business, still has a copy of the final account issued to the royal household by Bantings after Victoria’s...
U.K.
NBC News

King Charles holds second vigil for queen as miles of mourners wait in line 20+ hours to say goodbye

King Charles held a second silent vigil for his mother alongside his sisters and brothers. Many waited in miles-long lines to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, causing the entrance to be suspended for seven hours with people being turned away. Among them: Soccer star David Beckham, who lined up overnight for 13 hours. Rehearsals are also underway at Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.Sept. 16, 2022.
WORLD

