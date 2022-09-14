ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

Clothing donation drive coming to Hollidaysburg Junior High School

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d60Z0_0hvDvsDj00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District will be hosting a clothing donation drive to help students in need.

The Junior High Aevidum student group will be bringing Tiger Treasures to the Junior High School on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will have various clothing and hygiene products available to students for free during lunch periods in the newly created Tiger Treasures store.

Anyone wishing to donate clothing or items in new or like new condition can bring them to the Junior High School on Saturday. Accepted items include shirts, hoodies, pants, leggings, jeans, shoes, coats, hats, gloves, deodorant (other personal hygiene items) and brown paper bags with handles.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the donation drive can be found on the school district Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

5th and 6th grade students help pet adoptions through essays

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– The State College Friends School fifth and sixth-grade class received a unique first assignment for the start of school year. In collaboration with the Centre County PAWS, the class was tasked with writing persuasive essays to get pets adopted. This idea came from the new head of school Joe Doherty, who […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

SCI Somerset to conduct training exercise

SOMERSET, Pa (WTAJ) – Area residents are reminded that the upcoming SCI exercise is only an exercise, and there is no cause for alarm. The State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Somerset will host a full-scale training exercise. The training begins at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The exercise will simulate a significant emergency […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Coalport First United Methodist Church hosting pet blessing event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Calling all pet owners, the Coalport First United Methodist Church is hosting a “Blessing of the Pets” event on Saturday, Sept. 16. Pastor Len Findley will be blessing all kinds of pets from 12 to 3 p.m. in a free event for the public. Bring your cat, cow, horse, snake, […]
COALPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Hollidaysburg, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Southern Cove Power Reunion hosting 32nd annual fall show

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion is hosting their 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in Enterprise. The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. Tractor weight-ins begin at 4 p.m. and the antique pull begins at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the kitchen will […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Irvin to host safe driving class for seniors

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Huntingdon/Mifflin/Centre) is hosting another seniors for safe driving class. The class will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 9970 Shaner Blvd. in Huntingdon. “These classes continue to be popular with senior drivers across the county,” Irvin […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Charity#The Junior High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Philipsburg’s second annual Founders’ Day on Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philipsburg Borough is celebrating its 225th birthday with its second annual Founders’ Day. The event is Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Simler House, Philipsburg’s oldest standing building. The celebration includes tours of the Simler House, re-enactors, live music, and artisan vendors. Founders’ […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

31st annual Potatofest in Ebensburg gets ready to kickoff

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love potatoes, then get ready because coming to Cambria County is the 31st annual Potatofest. The event will take place in historic downtown Ebensburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it is always held on the last Saturday in September. The free festival will feature […]
EBENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
WTAJ

Gold ribbon statue to be placed at Mansion Park

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Mansion Park will soon have a gold ribbon statue as its focal point and with it a very special meaning. The Brian Morden Foundation came up with the idea in honor of its late founder, Dawn Morden, who died in June. The foundation serves as a support system and an awareness campaign […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Art Walk to take place in downtown Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council will be holding their annual self guided Art Walk on Friday evening. The walk will feature artwork, paintings, music and more by several local artists and musicians including Kathy McIntire, Alice Moist, Marie Little, Donna Housel, Michelle McLoota, Brian Ford and Amy Croft. The gardens […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County school named 1 of 10 ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ in PA

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Somerset County elementary school was recognized as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools after being nominated as an exemplary high-performing school. Rockwood Area Elementary School received this recognition on Friday from the U.S. Department of Education. The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Local need for food assistance growing by the week

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “It’s a lot bigger problem than people realize,” Mel Curtis, anti-hunger director at the YMCA of Centre County said. “It’s here, it’s everywhere.”  Last week, Curtis said the Y’s anti-hunger program delivered food to 160 families. In just one week, the number of families reaching out for assistance has increased […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The Learning Station honored for 40 years of teaching

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 40 years of fostering a love for education in children, The Learning Station in State College is being celebrated by the Pennsylvania State Senate. “It’s the intent of really putting a focus on the importance of early education,” Director Lynda Mussi said. The school was recognized by State Senator […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy