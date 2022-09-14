ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Comments / 2

Related
houmatimes.com

River Birch Renewable Energy updates Lafourche residents on garbage pick-up procedures

River Birch Renewable Energy has transitioned from debris collection to standard garbage collection. River Birch has informed Lafourche Parish residents that they will continue to pick up a River Birch can or one from a previous Parish garbage contractor. In addition, if you own a 96 gallon can with a cross bar and wheels, those will still be serviced. Any carts that do not fit these descriptions will no longer be serviced, due to recent incidents involving cans being lost in the automated truck and as per the 2019 approved contract. We understand that some residents may experience a skipped pickup if they need to change out a can, so we will work to make sure that everyone is serviced on time. We appreciate your patience and ongoing cooperation.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District awards Pump Station Project

BLFWD awarded Thibodaux company, Sealevel Construction, the new Pump Station Project that will be located t the head of Bayou Lafourche. The project was awarded after years of planning, designing, securing funds, extensive permitting, and public bidding. While more information on the project is forthcoming, n mobilization is scheduled to take place before the end of 2022.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

GFP Architecture and Interior Design growing to meet the needs of the Southern Louisiana

GFP (Gros Flores Positerry) Architecture and Interior Design, headquartered in Thibodaux, LA is pleased to announce its merger with Houston Lirette Architects in Houma, LA. GFP owners Kevin Gros, Amy Flores, and Andy Positerry, have had the privilege of working with Houston and his team for several years now and have seen that Houston and his team share the same level of creativity, service, and responsiveness to their clients. Houston sees this merger with GFP as a way to continue the level of exceptional support his clients have come to know and assure his legacy and continuity for his current and future clients.
THIBODAUX, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
houmatimes.com

Rougarou Fest Accepting Parade Applications

The Rougarou can’t march the streets of Houma alone! He’s on the prowl for other ghouls to participate in this year’s annual Krewe Ga Rou Parade to be held on October 22, 2022. The mile-long parade begins at 7 p.m. in the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center parking lot adjacent to the skate park, turns left onto Barrow Street, turns left onto HWY 311, turns left onto Civic Center Blvd., turns left into the Civic Center parking lot, crosses in front of the Civic Center under the front awning and returns to the parking lot adjacent to the skate park where it will disband.
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Boating#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Kayaks#Paddle Board#Travel Destinations
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
PORT SULPHUR, LA
houmatimes.com

Community Events Happening This Weekend, Sept. 16-18

NEO – Nerds Eat Out | Friday, September 16 | Rotolo’s of Houma | 6:00 p.m. Eat, meet, and greet at this fun little social hosted by Louisiana Game Collecting Guild! Chat with fellow locals of your one-stop group for everything retro and gaming! Come out to hang out, eat out, and break the ice with one another.
HOUMA, LA
Emily Henderson

This New Orleans Home Has A Secret Passageway That You Have To See To Believe

Deeply saturated moody walls, vintage portraits galore, and a secret passageway are just a few of the elements in this former church turned Airbnb that make it endlessly exciting to gaze at. This is a “home” tour like you’ve never seen before but before we get deep into it, a quick note from Emily:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NOLA.com

Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.

For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
WAFB

LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy