houmatimes.com
River Birch Renewable Energy updates Lafourche residents on garbage pick-up procedures
River Birch Renewable Energy has transitioned from debris collection to standard garbage collection. River Birch has informed Lafourche Parish residents that they will continue to pick up a River Birch can or one from a previous Parish garbage contractor. In addition, if you own a 96 gallon can with a cross bar and wheels, those will still be serviced. Any carts that do not fit these descriptions will no longer be serviced, due to recent incidents involving cans being lost in the automated truck and as per the 2019 approved contract. We understand that some residents may experience a skipped pickup if they need to change out a can, so we will work to make sure that everyone is serviced on time. We appreciate your patience and ongoing cooperation.
houmatimes.com
Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District awards Pump Station Project
BLFWD awarded Thibodaux company, Sealevel Construction, the new Pump Station Project that will be located t the head of Bayou Lafourche. The project was awarded after years of planning, designing, securing funds, extensive permitting, and public bidding. While more information on the project is forthcoming, n mobilization is scheduled to take place before the end of 2022.
houmatimes.com
GFP Architecture and Interior Design growing to meet the needs of the Southern Louisiana
GFP (Gros Flores Positerry) Architecture and Interior Design, headquartered in Thibodaux, LA is pleased to announce its merger with Houston Lirette Architects in Houma, LA. GFP owners Kevin Gros, Amy Flores, and Andy Positerry, have had the privilege of working with Houston and his team for several years now and have seen that Houston and his team share the same level of creativity, service, and responsiveness to their clients. Houston sees this merger with GFP as a way to continue the level of exceptional support his clients have come to know and assure his legacy and continuity for his current and future clients.
wbrz.com
Concerns linger in the air as company moves forward to store CO2 under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - It was a relaxing day on Lake Maurepas for a couple of fishermen Thursday, but there are concerns that could soon change with a proposed plan to store carbon dioxide under the popular lake. "It's so beautiful, it's untouched," owner of Southern Boys outdoor shop, Kinion Bankston,...
houmatimes.com
Rougarou Fest Accepting Parade Applications
The Rougarou can’t march the streets of Houma alone! He’s on the prowl for other ghouls to participate in this year’s annual Krewe Ga Rou Parade to be held on October 22, 2022. The mile-long parade begins at 7 p.m. in the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center parking lot adjacent to the skate park, turns left onto Barrow Street, turns left onto HWY 311, turns left onto Civic Center Blvd., turns left into the Civic Center parking lot, crosses in front of the Civic Center under the front awning and returns to the parking lot adjacent to the skate park where it will disband.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Majestic bald eagle flies over Bayou Lafourche
Locals got a treat on Tuesday with a bald eagle flying and hunting along Bayou Lafourche in Cut Off. See photos taken by a reader of the eagle on the prowl.
WDSU
Broken water line under state Highway 1, expect traffic delays
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said there is a broken water line underneath state Highway 1 one mile south of the town of Golden Meadow limit. There is one lane open, so traffic delays are expected. There is no estimation of when the lane will be reopened.
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
houmatimes.com
Community Events Happening This Weekend, Sept. 16-18
NEO – Nerds Eat Out | Friday, September 16 | Rotolo’s of Houma | 6:00 p.m. Eat, meet, and greet at this fun little social hosted by Louisiana Game Collecting Guild! Chat with fellow locals of your one-stop group for everything retro and gaming! Come out to hang out, eat out, and break the ice with one another.
Emily Henderson
This New Orleans Home Has A Secret Passageway That You Have To See To Believe
Deeply saturated moody walls, vintage portraits galore, and a secret passageway are just a few of the elements in this former church turned Airbnb that make it endlessly exciting to gaze at. This is a “home” tour like you’ve never seen before but before we get deep into it, a quick note from Emily:
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
36-Year-Old Chad Lee Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lafourche Parish (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed a life. The crash happened on Wednesday on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th street.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Louisiana
If you're looking for a delicious chicken meal, look no further than Chick-fil-A. The popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Houma, Louisiana, and it's sure to be a hit with locals and tourists alike.
LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash
DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
Starbucks Location in New Orleans Closing Due to Security Concerns
Another business in New Orleans is closing and they say that they are locking the doors due to an increase in crime.
theadvocate.com
Crash closes I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road on Wednesday, traffic officials say
Both lanes of Interstate 12 East near Hammond were closed because of an accident, Louisiana transportation officials said. I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road was shut down. Traffic was diverted onto Pumpkin Center Road. As of 8 a.m, traffic had backed up to LA 441 (Holden). By the time all...
Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season
The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch.
