Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The Queen’s health had been in decline for some time, forcing her to cancel her attendence at several royal events including the state opening of Parliament and the several Jubilee celebration events.The above picture is the last known image of The Queen, taken two days before her death as she greeted the fifteenth prime minster of her reign at her Scottish holiday home on 6 September 2022.Her Majesty appointed Liz Truss prime minister at Balmoral, the first time she had done so away from Windsor Castle or...
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
This is where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried
When Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest after her funeral on Sept. 19, she will be reunited with her husband of more than 70 years and past family members. Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, are already buried there, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings
Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral wreath contains a nod to her late husband Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle. Her coffin is being moved to Edinburgh before moving again to her final resting place in London. Hello! Magazine reported that the wreath on top of her coffin contains a nod to Prince Philip.
Here's What Could Happen to Queen Elizabeth's Corgis After Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was a dog and horse lover her whole life, so it's no wonder that fans are wondering what will happen to her beloved pets following news of her death on Thursday. Her Majesty is said to have had four dogs at the time of her death, two...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovered they were ‘uninvited’ from reception from press
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle learned they were “uninvited” from a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals after reading press reports, multiple sources tell Page Six. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have joined the royal family this past week in mourning Queen Elizabeth II in London, were sent an invitation for the event set to take place Sunday night, we’re told. However, a spokesperson for King Charles III confirms to Page Six that “the invite is for working members of the royal family only.” “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them...
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
The United Kingdom – and the world – is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Watch the video above to see what some are calling a sign from the heavens. As crowds of reporters, tourists and...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are the latest global leaders reportedly confirmed as attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled when the state funeral is held on Monday 19 September from 11am. For the...
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London
LONDON — (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch's beloved Scotland and landed Tuesday evening in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace. Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit...
Queen Elizabeth: Route revealed for queue to see the monarch lying-in-state
The route mourners will have to queue along to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while she is lying in state in Westminster has been revealed.Her Majesty’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday (14 September), where she will remain until her funeral next Monday.Officials are anticipating queue times of 35 hours, with up to one million people expected to travel to London.This video marks out the line, which will form on Albert Embankment and reach Southwark Park, before looping back to the Palace of WestminsterSign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details...
