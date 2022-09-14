ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The Queen’s health had been in decline for some time, forcing her to cancel her attendence at several royal events including the state opening of Parliament and the several Jubilee celebration events.The above picture is the last known image of The Queen, taken two days before her death as she greeted the fifteenth prime minster of her reign at her Scottish holiday home on 6 September 2022.Her Majesty appointed Liz Truss prime minister at Balmoral, the first time she had done so away from Windsor Castle or...
TODAY.com

This is where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

When Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest after her funeral on Sept. 19, she will be reunited with her husband of more than 70 years and past family members. Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, are already buried there, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
Benzinga

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovered they were ‘uninvited’ from reception from press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle learned they were “uninvited” from a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals after reading press reports, multiple sources tell Page Six. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have joined the royal family this past week in mourning Queen Elizabeth II in London, were sent an invitation for the event set to take place Sunday night, we’re told. However, a spokesperson for King Charles III confirms to Page Six that “the invite is for working members of the royal family only.” “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them...
The Independent

Date of Queen’s state funeral announced

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
The Independent

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are the latest global leaders reportedly confirmed as attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled when the state funeral is held on Monday 19 September from 11am. For the...
960 The Ref

Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London

LONDON — (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch's beloved Scotland and landed Tuesday evening in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace. Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit...
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth: Route revealed for queue to see the monarch lying-in-state

The route mourners will have to queue along to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while she is lying in state in Westminster has been revealed.Her Majesty’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday (14 September), where she will remain until her funeral next Monday.Officials are anticipating queue times of 35 hours, with up to one million people expected to travel to London.This video marks out the line, which will form on Albert Embankment and reach Southwark Park, before looping back to the Palace of WestminsterSign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
