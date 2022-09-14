The route mourners will have to queue along to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while she is lying in state in Westminster has been revealed.Her Majesty’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday (14 September), where she will remain until her funeral next Monday.Officials are anticipating queue times of 35 hours, with up to one million people expected to travel to London.This video marks out the line, which will form on Albert Embankment and reach Southwark Park, before looping back to the Palace of WestminsterSign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?

