Fraser, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Warren police still searching for woman who robbed bank at gunpoint

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police are still searching for a woman who held a clerk at gunpoint while robbing a bank. The robbery happened around 11 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 15) at the Fifth Third Bank near Van Dyke Avenue and 11 Mile Road. Officials said a woman in her...
WARREN, MI
13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up 3 Macomb County schools faces felony charge

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 13-year-old with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. The teen was denied bond and will be held in the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
City
Fraser, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
#High School#An Education#Violent Crime#Richards Middle School
Man tries to meet up with 15-year-old girl in Oakland County, give her cocaine, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was arrested when he tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in Oakland County and give her cocaine, police said. Deputies received a tip Monday (Sept. 12) that Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, had been messaging a man posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said Gooden sent messages claiming he would bring cocaine and a vape pen to a gas station.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Public Safety
Detroit police want help finding missing 68-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 68-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Leonard Greenwood was last seen on Monday (Sept. 5) at 10 a.m. 3500 block of Third Avenue in Detroit. Greenwood was seen at the Detroit Rescue Mission. He was last seen wearing a gray...
DETROIT, MI
Serial Peeping Tom in Ann Arbor released from custody after posting bond

ANN ARBOR – The man arrested for planting cameras in the bathrooms of seven local businesses and one park is free on bond. A $100,000 surety bond was posted for Erric Morton on Friday and he was released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he personally came up with the funds or if someone posted bond on his behalf, said Ann Arbor police.
ANN ARBOR, MI

