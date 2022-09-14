Read full article on original website
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
State police search for 18-year-old in connection with Inkster liquor store murder
INKSTER, Mich. – State police are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with a murder at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
Detroit police seek help finding driver in critical hit-and-run on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the communities help in finding the diver involved in a critical hit-and-run on the city’s east side. The incident occurred on Friday (Sept. 2) at 8:20 p.m. Officials say the unknown suspect was driving a light-colored Lexus south on Van...
Warren police still searching for woman who robbed bank at gunpoint
WARREN, Mich. – Warren police are still searching for a woman who held a clerk at gunpoint while robbing a bank. The robbery happened around 11 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 15) at the Fifth Third Bank near Van Dyke Avenue and 11 Mile Road. Officials said a woman in her...
13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up 3 Macomb County schools faces felony charge
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 13-year-old with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. The teen was denied bond and will be held in the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date.
Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
13-year-old boy arrested for threatening to shoot up 3 schools in Warren, Sterling Heights
WARREN, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights, police said. Threats posted on Twitter around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) claimed someone was going to “shoot up” Cousino High School at 8 a.m., according to authorities.
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
Man tries to meet up with 15-year-old girl in Oakland County, give her cocaine, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was arrested when he tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in Oakland County and give her cocaine, police said. Deputies received a tip Monday (Sept. 12) that Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, had been messaging a man posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said Gooden sent messages claiming he would bring cocaine and a vape pen to a gas station.
Good Samaritan comes forward after helping wandering 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – The Good Samaritan that helped save an eight-year-old boy who was lost and wandering on Detroit’s east side after being put on the wrong bus at school has come forward. The little boy’s mother spoke Wednesday night and expressed so much admiration for the man who...
4 people sentenced for running illegal gambling operation at Sterling Heights cafe
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Four people from Wayne and Macomb counties have been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation inside an internet cafe in Sterling Heights, officials said. State authorities said the gambling operation was set up at Jackpott’s of Sterling Heights on Lakeside Circle. Charges. Sam...
Shelter-in-place lifted for residents on Detroit’s west side following barricaded gunman situation
DETROIT – Residents in the area of Constance Avenue and Asbury Park on Detroit’s west side are no longer being asked to shelter in place Wednesday following a barricaded gunman situation. Detroit police were investigating a barricaded gunman situation Wednesday morning in the 16000 block of Constance Avenue...
Detroit police want help finding missing 68-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 68-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Leonard Greenwood was last seen on Monday (Sept. 5) at 10 a.m. 3500 block of Third Avenue in Detroit. Greenwood was seen at the Detroit Rescue Mission. He was last seen wearing a gray...
Serial Peeping Tom in Ann Arbor released from custody after posting bond
ANN ARBOR – The man arrested for planting cameras in the bathrooms of seven local businesses and one park is free on bond. A $100,000 surety bond was posted for Erric Morton on Friday and he was released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he personally came up with the funds or if someone posted bond on his behalf, said Ann Arbor police.
8-year-old boy left wandering Detroit’s east side after he was put on wrong school bus
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An eight-year-old boy was left to wander the streets of Detroit’s east side after he was put on the wrong school bus. That mistake led to nearly five hours of frustration and fear, with two police departments searching for the young boy. But it...
Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit sees increase in kids with gun injuries
DETROIT – Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit said they’ve already seen more children with gun injuries than last year. According to Detroit Police Department, 16 people under the age of 17 have been killed in shootings this year alone. Five of the 16 deadly shootings were accidental.
Ann Arbor Peeping Tom back in custody for placing new cameras in public bathrooms
ANN ARBOR – Erric Morton has been brought back into custody and is now facing 13 new felony counts after authorities discovered he planted new cameras in public bathrooms this summer, Ann Arbor police said. AAPD issued new warrants on Thursday as a result of an extensive investigation with...
Police investigate fatal crash involving SUV, semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi truck and an SUV. The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 near the Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road intersection in Bloomfield Township. When officers arrived they found a semi...
Monroe man charged with robbing Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man has been charged with robbing a Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint. The robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Devz Pharmacy on North Canton Center Road. Officials said John Samuel Dooley III, 41, of Monroe, walked into the pharmacy...
