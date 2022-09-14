ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Tickets Go on Sale for Two Glow-Filled Fests at Descanso Gardens

Oh, we do love the spring, with its soft ways and its budding plants and all of the buzzing insects and those foggy mornings. And summer? Well, that's a blast, sometimes literally, if the heat factor grows too fiery. But those seasons, as sweet as they can be, are frequently...
NBC Los Angeles

Metro Bus, Food Truck, Other Vehicles Crash in Downtown LA

At least one person was hospitalized and another was also injured in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The crash involved several cars and vehicles, including a Metro bus and a food truck. Police are still searching for the...
NBC Los Angeles

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure

Drivers will likely face delays this weekend in the Corona area where two major Southern California freeways meet. The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down for re-surfacing work. That means drivers are urged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes through the community in Riverside County.
NBC Los Angeles

Person Detained in Fatal Overdose at Hollywood's Bernstein High School

A person of interested was detained Thursday morning in connection with the overdose death of a student at Helen Bernstein High School earlier this week, according to a source close to the investigation. The person of interest has not yet been identified by authorities. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Webs#Shimmer#Weaves#A Natural History Museum#Spider Pavilion
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Crashes into Elysian Park Home As Pursuit Ends

Officers with the Burbank Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle when it crashed into a home in Elysian Park Friday night. The chase began due to a suspected burglary, according to police. The driver of a gray van was seen speeding through highways in Glendale until they reached...
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Sentenced in Long Beach Halloween DUI Crash That Killed Family of Three

A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a family of three as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween. Carlo Adrian Navarro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and ordered to pay restitution as family members looked on in the courtroom during an emotional hearing. They delivered statements during the sentencing phase of the trial.
NBC Los Angeles

Car-to-Car Shooting Investigation Closes 110 Freeway

All lanes on the northbound side of the 110 Freeway reopened Thursday evening after being closed due to a police investigation into a car-to-car shooting. A man was seriously injured in the freeway shooting in the South Los Angeles area. Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
