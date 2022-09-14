Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Tickets Go on Sale for Two Glow-Filled Fests at Descanso Gardens
Oh, we do love the spring, with its soft ways and its budding plants and all of the buzzing insects and those foggy mornings. And summer? Well, that's a blast, sometimes literally, if the heat factor grows too fiery. But those seasons, as sweet as they can be, are frequently...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. "This area tends to be more green just because it's where we tend to water the most and congregate the most," Adrian McGee said. What was...
NBC Los Angeles
Metro Bus, Food Truck, Other Vehicles Crash in Downtown LA
At least one person was hospitalized and another was also injured in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The crash involved several cars and vehicles, including a Metro bus and a food truck. Police are still searching for the...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Pitches Free Program for Abortion and Reproductive Healthcare to People From Outside CA
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to unanimously support a proposed plan to provide reproductive healthcare and abortion services at little or no cost to people outside the state seeking help. The county voted for the proposal after the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure
Drivers will likely face delays this weekend in the Corona area where two major Southern California freeways meet. The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down for re-surfacing work. That means drivers are urged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes through the community in Riverside County.
NBC Los Angeles
Mother Who Told Daughter to Punch Teen Basketball Player in Viral Sucker Punch Video is Fined
The mother of a teen basketball player who instructed her daughter to punch a 15-year-old opponent in a video seen millions of times was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and provide a written apology, the Orange County District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The girl was knocked to the ground...
NBC Los Angeles
Person Detained in Fatal Overdose at Hollywood's Bernstein High School
A person of interested was detained Thursday morning in connection with the overdose death of a student at Helen Bernstein High School earlier this week, according to a source close to the investigation. The person of interest has not yet been identified by authorities. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office...
NBC Los Angeles
Boy, 15, Arrested in Teen Girl's Fatal Overdose at High School in Hollywood
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the overdose death of a student at Helen Bernstein High School earlier this week, Los Angeles police said Thursday. The boy, a student at an independent charter school located on the same campus in Hollywood, also was accused in an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Crashes into Elysian Park Home As Pursuit Ends
Officers with the Burbank Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle when it crashed into a home in Elysian Park Friday night. The chase began due to a suspected burglary, according to police. The driver of a gray van was seen speeding through highways in Glendale until they reached...
NBC Los Angeles
Sheriff's Department Serves Search Warrant at Home of LA County Supervisor Kuehl
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who has been a vocal critic of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and many of his policies. A description of what was being sought was not...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Sentenced in Long Beach Halloween DUI Crash That Killed Family of Three
A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a family of three as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween. Carlo Adrian Navarro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and ordered to pay restitution as family members looked on in the courtroom during an emotional hearing. They delivered statements during the sentencing phase of the trial.
NBC Los Angeles
Car-to-Car Shooting Investigation Closes 110 Freeway
All lanes on the northbound side of the 110 Freeway reopened Thursday evening after being closed due to a police investigation into a car-to-car shooting. A man was seriously injured in the freeway shooting in the South Los Angeles area. Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
Comments / 0