Our Predictions on the Ethereum Merge

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
The price of Shiba Inu has dropped dramatically this year. Ethereum's upcoming Merge could help improve Shiba Inu. Shibarium, a Layer 2 scaling solution, is another catalyst investors are watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Just 24 Hours, With Ethereum (ETH) the Most Impacted: Coinglass
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass shows that $288.22 million worth of digital assets have been liquidated in the last 24 hours as the market experiences increased volatility in the wake of Ethereum’s (ETH) merge update. According to CoinGlass, Ethereum is the most affected by the sell-off followed by...
zycrypto.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
BBC
Ethereum Merge: How one big cryptocurrency is going green
The second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is about to switch over to a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy. The change, called The Merge, is designed to win over critics who see cryptocurrencies as environmentally harmful. Ethereum currently uses as much energy as a medium-sized country. Other cryptocurrencies, including...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Classic hashrate surges to over 200 TH/s post-Merge
Ethereum Classic is getting a fair share of the miners who can no longer mine Ethereum after its consensus mechanism was changed to proof-of-stake following completion of the Merge. The surge of PoW miners into Ethereum Classic post-Merge has increased its hashrate by over 250% in the last 24 hours,...
Flurry of eco-friendly NFTs minted just minutes after Ethereum merge
Ethereum’s merge upgrade, completed Thursday, reduced the blockchain’s ecological footprint by more than 99%. With the Ethereum merge complete, many in the crypto world are celebrating the only way they know how—with a new batch of NFTs. Immediately after the merge was completed early Thursday, some creators...
cryptobriefing.com
What Could Go Wrong During Ethereum's Merge?
Ethereum is upgrading to Proof-of-Stake in the next few hours. Centralized exchanges, Ethereum dApps, and potential Ethereum Proof-of-Work forks may end up causing trouble for ETH holders. While the Merge may turn out to be volatile, it is expected to be beneficial for Ethereum in the long run. Centralized exchanges,...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Community Reacts to “Historic” Ethereum Merge Event
Ethereum's "Merge" to Proof-of-Stake successfully shipped this morning. Vitalik Buterin, Joseph Lubin, and other key community members took to Crypto Twitter to celebrate the upgrade after it shipped. Some prominent Bitcoin personalities criticized Ethereum over the Merge, warning that it would lead to increased centralization. Vitalik Buterin, Yuga Labs, Synthetix,...
Ethereum Tumbles After 'Merge,' Bitcoin, Dogecoin Drop: Trader Sees 2nd-Biggest Crypto Sliding To $800 If This Happens
Major coins fell sharply on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap lost 4% to $960.8 billion at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum tanked after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.” Other major coins were also in the red.
cryptobriefing.com
Are Your Local Politicians Pro-Crypto? Coinbase Will Keep Track For You Now
Coinbase users can now track the crypto-related policy positions of U.S. politicians. The exchange is set to also provide information about candidates running for office as well as politicians in other nations. Coinbase recently launched a crypto policy education program called the Voter Registration & Education Initiative. With the 2022...
morningbrew.com
Explain the Ethereum Merge like I’m 5
Five might be pushing it, but…during the night, Ethereum merged the two blockchains it was running into one, which Ethereum claims will reduce its energy use by 99.95% and pave the way for the second biggest cryptocurrency network to grow. The Merge’s main impact will change the way “blocks”...
u.today
Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities
Crypto: What Does the Merge Change for Ordinary Users
The long-awaited update of the Ethereum platform - the internet of crypto space - has finally arrived after many years of rumors and preparations. Crypto evangelists say that it will completely shake up the industry as Ethereum is at the center of everything that is done around this young economy which wants to be completely decentralized and break with what is done today.
