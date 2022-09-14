ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Predictions on the Ethereum Merge

By Chris Williams, Jacob Oliver, Nivesh Rustgi, Stefan Stankovic, Timothy Craig, Tom Carreras
cryptobriefing.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
BBC

Ethereum Merge: How one big cryptocurrency is going green

The second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is about to switch over to a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy. The change, called The Merge, is designed to win over critics who see cryptocurrencies as environmentally harmful. Ethereum currently uses as much energy as a medium-sized country. Other cryptocurrencies, including...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum Classic hashrate surges to over 200 TH/s post-Merge

Ethereum Classic is getting a fair share of the miners who can no longer mine Ethereum after its consensus mechanism was changed to proof-of-stake following completion of the Merge. The surge of PoW miners into Ethereum Classic post-Merge has increased its hashrate by over 250% in the last 24 hours,...
cryptobriefing.com

What Could Go Wrong During Ethereum's Merge?

Ethereum is upgrading to Proof-of-Stake in the next few hours. Centralized exchanges, Ethereum dApps, and potential Ethereum Proof-of-Work forks may end up causing trouble for ETH holders. While the Merge may turn out to be volatile, it is expected to be beneficial for Ethereum in the long run. Centralized exchanges,...
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Community Reacts to “Historic” Ethereum Merge Event

Ethereum's "Merge" to Proof-of-Stake successfully shipped this morning. Vitalik Buterin, Joseph Lubin, and other key community members took to Crypto Twitter to celebrate the upgrade after it shipped. Some prominent Bitcoin personalities criticized Ethereum over the Merge, warning that it would lead to increased centralization. Vitalik Buterin, Yuga Labs, Synthetix,...
Benzinga

Ethereum Tumbles After 'Merge,' Bitcoin, Dogecoin Drop: Trader Sees 2nd-Biggest Crypto Sliding To $800 If This Happens

Major coins fell sharply on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap lost 4% to $960.8 billion at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum tanked after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.” Other major coins were also in the red.
cryptobriefing.com

Are Your Local Politicians Pro-Crypto? Coinbase Will Keep Track For You Now

Coinbase users can now track the crypto-related policy positions of U.S. politicians. The exchange is set to also provide information about candidates running for office as well as politicians in other nations. Coinbase recently launched a crypto policy education program called the Voter Registration & Education Initiative. With the 2022...
morningbrew.com

Explain the Ethereum Merge like I’m 5

Five might be pushing it, but…during the night, Ethereum merged the two blockchains it was running into one, which Ethereum claims will reduce its energy use by 99.95% and pave the way for the second biggest cryptocurrency network to grow. The Merge’s main impact will change the way “blocks”...
u.today

Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities

TheStreet

Crypto: What Does the Merge Change for Ordinary Users

The long-awaited update of the Ethereum platform - the internet of crypto space - has finally arrived after many years of rumors and preparations. Crypto evangelists say that it will completely shake up the industry as Ethereum is at the center of everything that is done around this young economy which wants to be completely decentralized and break with what is done today.
