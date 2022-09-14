Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
17th Annual Butler Fest slated for Oct. 7-8
The 17th Annual Butler Fest is slated to take place on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will feature "back yard barbeque competition" with chicken and ribs, pork butt, sauces and desserts. On Friday there will be a parade and more than 75 food, arts and craft...
selmasun.com
‘Joy is Our Journey’ founders plan to raise $100M to grow Southern Black Girls over next 10 years
The Joy is Our Journey bus tour brought a giant pink bus and a three-hour empowerment event to Selma High School on Sept. 9 to reach hundreds of girls who attended from schools across Selma and Dallas County. The bus carried the Joy team, led by Selma High alumni LaTosha...
selmasun.com
Long-Lewis to present Lemarkus Snow with $500 for Selma City Schools Athletics
Lemarkus Snow will be present at Long-Lewis Automotive Group on Friday, Sept. 16 where he will be presented with $500, which he plans to donate to the Selma City Schools Athletics program. Snow has been selected as Long-Lewis' Local Hero of the Month four times. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd, Athletic Director...
selmasun.com
Annual Wannabe Rescued Yard Sale set for Oct. 1
Wannabe Rescued will hold its annual yard sale on Oct. 1 at Westwood Baptist Church from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will feature home décor, furniture, tools and other items. All proceeds will be used to benefit rescued animals in Dallas County. Tax deductible donations of items...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
selmasun.com
Lemarkus Snow chosen as Long-Lewis Local Hero of the Month for fourth time
Lemarkus Snow has been chosen as Long-Lewis Automotive Group's Local Hero of the Month, marking his fourth time being selected. Snow was presented with his $500 award, which he donated to the Selma City School athletics program. “Lemarkus A. Snow, does so much for Selma," said the Facebook post that...
selmasun.com
Prosperity ARP in Marion Junction celebrates 200th year
Prosperity Associate Reformed Presbyterian (ARP) Church in Marion Junction celebrated its 200th year on Sunday, Sept. 11. Dr. Charles Edgar of Huntsville delivered a sermon with assistance from Rev. Rabun Williams of Monroeville. Other ARP congregation members sang in choir while Judy Lurwig played piano. See below for a history...
alabamanews.net
MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens
As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85. The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition...
selmasun.com
SAWDC AlabamaWorks! holding hiring event in Thomasville on Thursday
SAWDC AlabamaWorks! and the City of Thomasville would like to invite you to a hiring event to be held Thursday, September 15th from 10am to 3pm hosted at Coastal Alabama Community College, 30755 Highway 43 S., Thomasville, Alabama. “The Coastal Alabama Team is excited about the upcoming hiring event in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
selmasun.com
New Linden High School principal hired from Selma City Schools system
A new principal was hired to Linden High School in Marengo County during a meeting of the Linden Board of Education. According to the Demopolis Times, Antwone Motley comes from the Selma City Schools system. Motley was voted in unanimously by a screening committee after they interviewed him.
alabamanews.net
Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help
On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, September 15, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF DEBORAH ANN LAW, Deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to THERESIA OLIVIA LAURENN, the undersigned on the 22nd day of August, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society opening 2nd location to help with overpopulation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is opening a new adoption center to help with animal overpopulation. The new center, opening Saturday, will be located at 2585 Bell Rd. The building used to be a veterinary hospital. Spokeswoman Lea Turbert says this new building is good and bad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
selmasun.com
Teenager dead after shooting at store in Selma
A teenager was killed in a shooting that occurred at a store in Selma. According to media reports the shooting happened at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was found dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Sean Wiggins, 18. No...
alabamanews.net
Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge
Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store
An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
selmasun.com
City of Selma website gets makeover
The City of Selma has announced that their official website has been redesigned with new features. The city government announced on their Facebook page that the new design makes the site user-friendly and is easer to navigate, as well as ADA-accessible. "We welcome visitors with updated and detailed information about...
selmasun.com
Budget amendments proposed at Perry County Commission meeting
The Perry County Commission met on Tuesday, Sept. 13 where a number of actions were taken and amendments to the budget were proposed. According to a post from Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., he and his financial team presented amendments to the 2021-2022 budget that included $1,651,696 to the general fund.
selmasun.com
Montgomery police investigate shooting death of 23-year-old man
Montgomery police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man. According to a report from AL.com first responders were called to the 6000 block of Woodley Avenue where they found a man dead on the scene, having been shot. The victim has been identified as Dante Gholston. Anyone with...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting. Police say 23-year-old Dante Gholston of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle at about 12:25AM Thursday. That location is off Woodley Road, south of the bypass. Police have released no other information....
Comments / 0