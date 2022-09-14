Read full article on original website
Candidate Profile: Curtis Bethany III (Newport News City Council)
Curtis Bethany III is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Cleon Long (Newport News City Council)
Cleon Long is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Leroy Bennett (Suffolk City Council)
Leroy Bennett is a candidate for Suffolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Hope Harper (Hampton City Council)
Hope Harper is a candidate for Hampton City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Worth Remick (Virginia Beach City Council)
Worth Remick is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Lakeesha Atkinson (Portsmouth City Council)
Lakeesha Atkinson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one. See who...
Candidate Profile: John de Triquet (Chesapeake City Council)
John de Triquet is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Aug. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)
Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Sharon Anderson (Portsmouth City Council)
Sharon Anderson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Dr. Ella Ward (Chesapeake City Council)
Dr. Ella Ward is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Chesapeake City Council candidate facing elder abuse lawsuit loses support from sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 4 other prominent republicans
Six prominent Republican office holders have withdrawn their endorsement and support for city council candidate Amanda Newins, a week after she was named in a lawsuit by her great aunt, alleging elder abuse.
Candidate Profile: William “Bill” Moody (Portsmouth City Council)
William “Bill” Moody is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Susan Vitale (Chesapeake City Council)
Susan Vitale is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)
Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Valerie Butler (Smithfield Town Council)
Valerie Butler is a candidate for Smithfield Town Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator
GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in prison
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison on Thursday. Robert Keith Packer had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing...
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand project Sept. 15
The James River Strand Project includes improvements to Christopher Newport Park, and a multi-use connection to Victory Landing Park, which will allow guests closer access to the James River.
