247Sports
VIDEO: Inside the new recruiting area at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch a video inside Miami's new recruiting area at Hard Rock Stadium. The new area was built for the Miami Grand Prix and UM has been able to take advantage of the area on gamedays. No. 13 Miami (2-0) plays at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami ranks No. 5 in apartment development over the last 10 years
Miami is one of the top five U.S. cities for apartment development over the last decade, a recent study found. From 2013 to 2022, 12,401 apartments were delivered in Miami. Atlanta was No. 1 during that period with more than 21,000 units, followed by Los Angeles, Houston and Charlotte, N.C., according to StorageCafe.
WSVN-TV
Commissioners approve zoning plans for Miami Freedom Park to begin construction
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Freedom Park project cleared a major hurdle when city commissioners approved a final zoning vote. The Miami Commission’s decision on Tuesday night allows the construction of the soccer stadium to begin in the near future. David Beckham and co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas can...
communitynewspapers.com
Killian Legend Bobby Washington Comes Full Circle
Miami Killian High School running back Bobby Washington carries the ball during a 3-0 loss to Miami Carol City in the Class 6A semifinals in front of approximately 20,000 fans at the Orange Bowl. Washington, who is Miami-Dade County’s all time career leading rusher, gained 153 yards in his final high school game. However, he ran into a savage Carol City Chiefs defense led by linebacker Willie Williams, safety Kenny Phillips and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois that forced Washington into two costly fumbles. Carol City kicker Ramone Russell supplied the game’s only points with a 29 yard field goal. The Chiefs went on to capture the Class 6A state title defeating Orlando’s Edgewater High School 13-0 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Photo from the Miami Herald.
WSVN-TV
Coconut Grove’s iconic Mayfair House Hotel & Gardens reopens after renovations
The Mayfair Hotel would like you to be their guest. The iconic Coconut Grove hotel is back, and it’s featuring the kind of fresh changes you can only get with two years of renovations. The Mayfair Hotel is once again the mayfair-est of them all. The landmark hotel looks...
calleochonews.com
Miami Hurricanes rankings are taking a hit despite big wins
The Miami Hurricanes might just have a winning shot in the next game. The second half was all that the Miami Hurricanes needed as they defeated Southern Mississippi 30-7 on Saturday. Miami's offense featured a balanced attack for the second game in a row. Miami gained 190 yards on the ground on 43 attempts, and Tyler Van Dyke completed 19 of his 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.
Hurricanes Making Strong Push for Priority WR
Are the Miami Hurricanes a legitimate contender for priority WR Tyler Williams?
NBC Miami
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
Eater
Where to Find Delicious Dim Sum Around Miami
A couple of savory bites here, a couple of sweet and sour bites there (there’s no set way to go about it) create a meal of small plates of dumplings called dim sum — like its translation from Chinese — is one to truly “touch the heart.”
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
thenextmiami.com
‘Iconic’ 80-Story Brickell Avenue Tower Gets Green Light To Move Forward
Brickell Avenue’s First Miami Presbyterian Church won approval to sell land to developers this week, paving the way for an iconic 80-story residential tower, according to the Herald. A sale contract to the developers is now being finalized, church leaders told the paper. The new tower is reportedly being...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Grammy Award Winner Luis Enrique to Perform in Miramar as part of Hispanic Heritage Month
MIRAMAR, FL – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Miramar has a series of events planned to spotlight the various aspects of the Latin and Hispanic cultures from September 15th through October 15th. A kick-off event will be held Thursday, September 15th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Juana’s Latin Sports Bar, located at 11602 City Hall Promenade, Miramar, FL 33025, to announce the various activities planned for the month.
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
Thompson Hospitality Bringing Willie T’s Seafood Shack Brand to Fort Lauderdale
Get ready for gulf shrimp, grilled salmon, crab cakes, and more
caribbeannationalweekly.com
38th Annual Miami Carnival set for October
Miami Carnival, the ultimate cultural experience that combines the various elements of Carnival with the beauty of Miami will be held over Columbus Day Weekend in October. The annual event features four signature events, junior carnival, panorama, J’ouvert and a costumed parade and concert, and brings visitors and participants from across the globe, all of whom come to celebrate Caribbean culture.
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Miami
The Magic City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
travelexperta.com
Bimini from Miami: A Boat Trip Full of Adventure
Bimini is an island in the Bahamas, and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, it has been known as “the sportfishing capital of the world”, and many people visit Bimini each year, and is well known as Hemingway’s favorite retreat. It has some of the most beautiful crystal water with white sand beaches in the area, and since it’s located close to the Florida coast it’s one of the best options for a sunny beach getaway, a popular place for everyone looking for a relaxing vacation and in today’s post I’m going to talk about charter a boat from Miami to Bimini, with things to do there and a lot of useful information!
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
