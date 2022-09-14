Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
WGAL
Crash, fire causing delays on Route 322 on Lancaster, Lebanon county line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash is causing problems on Route 322 on the Lancaster, Lebanon county line this afternoon. A truck went off the road and caught fire. One person appears to be injured. Route 322 is reduced to one lane right now. Westbound and eastbound traffic are...
Violent Crash Causes Delays On I-95 Bridge In Harford County
Traffic was temporarily tied up on I-95 on Thursday morning when there was a violent crash in Harford County. During the morning commute on Thursday, Sept. 15, a car was rear-ended, sending it into the barrier on the northbound lanes of the interstate on Tydings Bridge. The car was totaled...
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a Lancaster County crash, according to Lancaster officials. The crash was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the 1300 block of Furnace Road in Elizabeth Township. Injuries have been confirmed, according to Lancaster officials,...
Elderly man dies nearly a month after head-on collision in central Pa.
An 81-year-old man has died nearly a month after another driver crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into his vehicle on a York County road, the coroner’s office said. Delmar Sipes, of Springettsbury Township, was driving through the 2600 block of North Sherman Street in the township Aug....
York County fire displaces four
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An apartment fire in Carroll Township has displaced four people, officials say. The fire, which occurred on the 164 block of Logan Road, is now under control. There have been no reported injuries at this time, but four people have been displaced. The Red Cross...
abc27.com
Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
Wbaltv.com
Police: School bus driver involved in crash on Route 32 in Carroll County
ELDERSBURG, Md. — Police said a school bus driver was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Carroll County. The school bus crashed around 2:15 p.m. south on Maryland Route 32 near Bartholow Road, according to Maryland State Police. Police said no students were on board the bus when...
WGAL
Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz
Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15. The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police. A man driving the van picture exited...
Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
Man found fatally shot in Harrisburg identified; death is still under investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man died in a shooting outside a vacant building in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Brett Hambright. Snead's body was found outside a vacant...
WGAL
School bus, dump truck collide in Lancaster County, one injured
NARVON, Pa. — A school bus and dump truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Dispatchers said the truck rear-ended the Eastern Lancaster County school bus in the 6300 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Narvon at 6:49 a.m. The bus driver and nine students...
Berks County Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In 2009 Car Crash
A Berks County man who was a passenger in a car that struck a utility pole about 13 years ago died from paraplegia complications on Monday, Sept. 12, authorities said. Duane J. Richard, of Hereford, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest just after 4 p.m. He was 57.
local21news.com
Two people determined safe after reports of possible train accident in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials now say they believe two people are safe after reports that a Norfolk Southern train may have struck them earlier in the evening. Emergency crews searched for several hours but did not find any evidence anyone had been struck. The...
local21news.com
Vehicle sought in connection with York City homicide, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department is requesting assistance locating a silver 2020-2022 Nissan sedan, wanted in relation to the homicide of Lykeem Bethune. This vehicle has tinted windows and moderate damage to the front end, according to police. The driver side front hood is...
1 hurt, 10 displaced after Cumberland County apartment building fire
Unattended cooking caused a Cumberland County apartment building fire that injured one person and left 10 people homeless, police said. Carlisle police said the blaze began in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment around 2:53 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on the 100 block of A street. One of...
WGAL
One person burned in Carlisle apartment fire
CARLISLE, Pa. — One person was burned in an apartment fire in Cumberland County on Thursday. The fire happened on the 100 block of A Street in Carlisle around 3 p.m. The fire started in a kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking, according to officials. The fire displaced...
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Retail Theft in Pine Grove Township
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a retail theft in Pine Grove Township. According to Troopers, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 2:30pm, PSP-Schuylkill Haven responded to BG's Value Market located at 24 Pleasant Valley Rd. Pine Grove Township for a report of a retail theft. The...
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
