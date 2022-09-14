ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a Lancaster County crash, according to Lancaster officials. The crash was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the 1300 block of Furnace Road in Elizabeth Township. Injuries have been confirmed, according to Lancaster officials,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County fire displaces four

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An apartment fire in Carroll Township has displaced four people, officials say. The fire, which occurred on the 164 block of Logan Road, is now under control. There have been no reported injuries at this time, but four people have been displaced. The Red Cross...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz

Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15. The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police. A man driving the van picture exited...
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle sought in connection with York City homicide, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department is requesting assistance locating a silver 2020-2022 Nissan sedan, wanted in relation to the homicide of Lykeem Bethune. This vehicle has tinted windows and moderate damage to the front end, according to police. The driver side front hood is...
YORK, PA
WGAL

One person burned in Carlisle apartment fire

CARLISLE, Pa. — One person was burned in an apartment fire in Cumberland County on Thursday. The fire happened on the 100 block of A Street in Carlisle around 3 p.m. The fire started in a kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking, according to officials. The fire displaced...
CARLISLE, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Retail Theft in Pine Grove Township

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a retail theft in Pine Grove Township. According to Troopers, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 2:30pm, PSP-Schuylkill Haven responded to BG's Value Market located at 24 Pleasant Valley Rd. Pine Grove Township for a report of a retail theft. The...
PINE GROVE, PA

