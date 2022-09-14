Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Phillip Jones (Newport News Mayor)
Phillip Jones is a candidate for Newport News mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Cleon Long (Newport News City Council)
Cleon Long is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Curtis Bethany III (Newport News City Council)
Curtis Bethany III is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Dr. Willard Maxwell, Jr. (Newport News City Council)
Willard Maxwell Jr. is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: John de Triquet (Chesapeake City Council)
John de Triquet is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Aug. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Leroy Bennett (Suffolk City Council)
Leroy Bennett is a candidate for Suffolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: James ‘Jimmy’ Gray Jr. (Hampton City Council)
James “Jimmy” Gray Jr. is a candidate for Hampton City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Worth Remick (Virginia Beach City Council)
Worth Remick is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Lakeesha Atkinson (Portsmouth City Council)
Lakeesha Atkinson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one. See who...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Hope Harper (Hampton City Council)
Hope Harper is a candidate for Hampton City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)
Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Community of free African American families honored with historic marker in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, Va. — As a young child, Vicki Simons had heard the term "The Reservation" growing up, but it wasn't until her early 20s that she really understood the meaning. It was a community of free African American families that dates back to the mid-1800s. “You can come to...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Martha Mugler (Hampton City Council)
Martha Mugler is a candidate for Hampton City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Dr. Ella Ward (Chesapeake City Council)
Dr. Ella Ward is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)
Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Donna Sayegh (Portsmouth City Council)
Donna Sayegh is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in prison
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison on Thursday. Robert Keith Packer had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing...
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning And Permit Applications For Multifamily Dwelling Near VPCC
HAMPTON—The Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Foundation owns four parcels of land near Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC) that Westview Landing, LLC would like to turn into a multifamily community. To get the process started, Westview Landing submitted an application to Hampton City Council earlier this year to request rezoning of...
